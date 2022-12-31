World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Adrienne Vogt and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 2:18 p.m. ET, December 31, 2022
1 hr 38 min ago

Zelensky directly addresses the Russian people in last nightly address of 2022: Putin "hides behind you"

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky switched from speaking Ukrainian to Russian in his nightly address Saturday, issuing a message to Russia and its citizens.

Zelensky said that Russia, which carried out another wave of missile attacks Saturday, is “following the devil,” and the country is waging a war to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin remains in power "until the end of his life.” 

“All this war that you are waging, you — Russia — it is not the war with NATO, as your propagandists lie,” Zelensky said. “It is not for something historical. It's for one person to remain in power until the end of his life.” 
“And what will be with all of you, citizens of Russia, does not concern him,” he added.

Zelensky said that Putin "is hiding behind the troops, behind missiles, behind the walls of his residences and palaces” and his citizens.

“He hides behind you and burns your country and your future. No one will ever forgive you for terror,” Zelensky said. 

Zelensky added that most Russian missiles fired at Ukraine have been intercepted by air defense forces.  

“If it were not for air defense, the number of casualties would have been different. Much bigger,” he said. “And this is yet another proof for the world that support for Ukraine must be increased.” 

 

31 min ago

UNICEF shares stories of Kyiv families sheltering from attacks on New Year's Eve

From Victoria Butenko and Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv and CNN's Allegra Goodwin in London

Families shelter in a metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 31.
Families shelter in a metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 31. (UNICEF Ukraine)

Thousands of Ukrainian families hid in the Kyiv metro station as Russian missiles hit the city on New Year's Eve, according to UNICEF, the United Nations children's agency.

“Mothers with babies in their arms, children with pets, parents bringing home Christmas trees. All of them spent long hours underground today instead of preparing for the holiday,” UNICEF said in a statement.

Among those sheltering in the subway was Liudmila, who the charity said had saved her 3-year-old son Mykhailo from missile attacks “instead of giving him New Year’s gifts.”

“We were going home to celebrate the New Year. I prepared gifts for my son and was going to wrap them. We missed the bus, I heard an explosion and saw smoke, my son got scared and we ran to the subway. We have never had such a New Year before,” Liudmila was quoted by UNICEF as saying.

The charity said that Liudmila and Mykhailo had moved to Kyiv at the beginning of Russia’s invasion, when her home in the Zhytomyr region was destroyed by shelling.

Families shelter in a metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 31.
Families shelter in a metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 31. (UNICEF Ukraine)
2 hr 9 min ago

Ukraine and Russia hold prisoner of war exchange, according to officials from both countries

From Julia Kesaieva and Darya Tarasova

Both Ukraine and Russia reported an exchange of prisoners of war on Saturday. 

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said 140 prisoners of war had been released — including those from Mariupol and Snake Island.

“On the New Year Eve we not only repel enemy missile attacks, but also return our people home. This is another big exchange that we managed to carry out — 140 people are returning home. Among them are the wounded, as well as the defenders of Mariupol, Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, volunteers of territorial defense from Slavutych, fathers and sons who were in captivity together, as well as ours from Bakhmut direction,” Yermak said in a post on Telegram

This is the 35th such exchange of the war, according to the Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

The agency said 1,596 people — including both military personnel and civilians — have been released from Russian captivity through negotiations. That includes 187 women freed since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the officials.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said 82 servicemen had been returned.

“The liberated personnel will be delivered to Moscow by military transport airplanes for further treatment and rehabilitation at healthcare facilities of Russian Defence Ministry,” the statement said. 

2 hr 50 min ago

30% of Kyiv is without power on New Year's Eve, mayor says 

From CNN's Mariya Knight and Yulia Keseiva

Thirty percent of Kyiv is without power due to emergency shutdowns, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. 

“The municipal 'life support system' of the capital is operating normally. Currently, 30% of consumers are without electricity. Due to emergency shutdowns,” Klitschko said in a Telegram post Saturday. 

Kyiv residents have water and heat, he added. 

Klitschko also said there are restrictions on the open section of a metro line in the city to check “for the presence of remnants of missile debris.” 

"Specialists are on the way to that area,” he said. “We will inform you further about the resumption of traffic on the red line.” 

Another series of Russian strikes dealt a blow to Ukraine's fragile energy infrastructure this weekend. Crews worked for days ahead of New Year's Eve to repair systems and fortify the grid, but Ukrainian officials said Saturday that Moscow's attacks aim to plunge cities into darkness on the holiday.

3 hr 5 min ago

Putin records New Year's message during visit with Russian troops

From CNN’s Darya Tarasova and Sugam Pokharel

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the headquarters of his country's southern military district and recorded a New Year’s video message Saturday.

In the nine-minute recording – the longest New Year’s address of his rule – Putin said that “moral, historical righteousness is on our side.” 

“It was a year of truly pivotal, fateful events. These events have become this frontier, which lay the foundation for our common future, our true independence,” he said, in a veiled reference to Moscow’s war in Ukraine. 

“It was a year of difficult necessary decisions, the most important steps towards gaining the full sovereignty of Russia and the powerful consolidation of our society,” he added.

Putin recorded the address at a military base in the city of Rostov-on-Don.

During his visit Saturday, the Russian leader spoke with army commanders and handed over battle flags to new military formations. He also presented state awards to servicemen who showed “courage and heroism” in Russia’s so-called "special military operation," which is how Moscow describes its invasion of Ukraine.

“2022 is coming to an end. It was a year that put a lot in its place, clearly separated courage and heroism from betrayal and cowardice, showed that there is no power higher than love for one's family and relatives, loyalty to friends and comrades, devotion to one's motherland,” Putin said in his message to the nation. 

Although Russia has been hit by western sanctions for years, Putin said “a real sanctions war has been declared against us this year.”

“Those who started it expected the complete destruction of our industry, finances and transport. This did not happen, because together we have created a reliable margin of safety, what we have done and are doing in this area is all aimed at strengthening our sovereignty in the most important area, the economy,” he continued. 

More context: Thousands of people have been killed, entire villages wiped out and billions of dollars of infrastructure destroyed since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24.

That day, Putin used the term “special military operation” to describe his attack. He has framed the ongoing brutality as a campaign of “denazification” – a description dismissed by historians and political observers – and has increasingly described Russia’s unprovoked invasion as a patriotic and almost existential cause.

CNN's Radina Gigova and Rhea Mogul contributed to this report.

4 hr 45 min ago

Kyiv explosions killed at least 1 person and wounded 20 others, mayor says

From Yulia Kesaieva and Gul Tuysuz in Kyiv 

Explosions left at least one person dead and 20 more wounded in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Saturday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a statement on his official Telegram channel. 

Out of the 20 injured, 14 were hospitalized, while six others were given medical care on the spot, he said. 

Several school buildings in the capital suffered severe damage from the explosions, the mayor added.

Air raid sirens, which were activated earlier following the attacks, are now off in Kyiv. 

4 hr 57 min ago

Russia wants to "leave us in the dark for the new year," Ukrainian prime minister says

From Olga Voitovych

As 2022 comes to a close in Ukraine, Russia wants to cause darkness and inflict damage on the country with continued attacks, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Moscow intends to “intimidate, leave us in the dark for the new year, cause as much damage to civilian infrastructure as possible,” Shmyhal said in a post on Telegram

“There are attacks on civilian infrastructure in different regions of our country. Residential buildings, hotel, (a) shop, place for festivals were damaged. There are dead and injured," he wrote. "Russians want to intimidate, leave us in the dark for the New Year, cause as much damage to civilian infrastructure as possible."

Despite the attacks, the power system remains stable, he said. 

“Air Defense Forces are heroes and a real shield of our sky. We thank them!” the prime minister added. 

5 hr 9 min ago

Attacks in Kyiv left at least 11 people wounded, presidential official says

From CNN's Victoria Butenko and Denis Lapin in Kyiv

Attacks in the Ukrainian capital left at least 11 people hospitalized Saturday, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Tymoshenko shared the new injury toll in an update on Telegram.

“We thank our doctors and emergency services for saving people in these moments,” he added.

Ukrainian officials said earlier Saturday that at least five explosions have rocked central districts of Kyiv, killing at least one person.

5 hr 13 min ago

Ukrainian military official calls countrywide attack “insidious and cynical”

From Olga Voitovych 

A deputy commander in the Ukrainian armed forces slammed Russia for its latest attacks on civilian areas in a statement on Telegram

“Another insidious and cynical missile attack of the enemy continues,” said Oleksandr Pavliuk, chief of staff and deputy commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

“There are no laws and customs of war for the occupiers. They think that they will defeat us: if not on the battlefield, then by destroying our cities. But this time, like every other time, they are doomed to defeat. Because we are unbreakable. Because we will not stop fighting: until we regain every inch of our land,” he said. 

Kyiv air raid alert ongoing: Oleksiy Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv region military administration, said the air raid alert in the capital city continues.

“There is a threat of repeated missile attacks and drone strikes,” he said in a Telegram post, adding that “Russia is massively attacking the country.” 