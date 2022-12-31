Zelensky directly addresses the Russian people in last nightly address of 2022: Putin "hides behind you"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky switched from speaking Ukrainian to Russian in his nightly address Saturday, issuing a message to Russia and its citizens.

Zelensky said that Russia, which carried out another wave of missile attacks Saturday, is “following the devil,” and the country is waging a war to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin remains in power "until the end of his life.”

“All this war that you are waging, you — Russia — it is not the war with NATO, as your propagandists lie,” Zelensky said. “It is not for something historical. It's for one person to remain in power until the end of his life.”

“And what will be with all of you, citizens of Russia, does not concern him,” he added.

Zelensky said that Putin "is hiding behind the troops, behind missiles, behind the walls of his residences and palaces” and his citizens.

“He hides behind you and burns your country and your future. No one will ever forgive you for terror,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky added that most Russian missiles fired at Ukraine have been intercepted by air defense forces.

“If it were not for air defense, the number of casualties would have been different. Much bigger,” he said. “And this is yet another proof for the world that support for Ukraine must be increased.”