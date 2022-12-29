Ukraine's Odesa removes monument to imperial Russian empress

Utility workers dismantle a statue of Russian Empress Catherine II in Odesa on December 28. (Nina Liashonok/Ukrinform/Abaca/Sipa/AP)

A statue of Russian Empress Catherine II was removed on Wednesday from a square in Odesa, in what authorities in the Ukrainian port city said was "a truly historic event."

“I am grateful to the residents of Odesa who expressed their position that the Russian imperial heritage has no place in a modern Ukraine that is democratic and follows the rule of law,” the Odesa regional administration said on Telegram.

Catherine II, more commonly known as Catherine the Great, ruled from 1762 to 1796 and remains a controversial figure in Ukraine for her imperialist views.

The Odesa statue was erected in the 1900s during the Russian empire but was dismantled in 1920 under Soviet rule. It was restored in 2007 by the Odesa city council.

Last month, the council voted to remove the statue, Reuters reported.

The monument will move to the Odesa Art Museum, according to the council.