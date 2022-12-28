Russia dismisses Ukraine’s calls for UN Security Council removal

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova is pictured at UN headquarters in New York on September 24. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock)

Russia’s foreign ministry has slammed Ukraine’s calls to remove Russia from the UN Security Council (UNSC), according to Russian state news agency TASS.

On Monday, the Ukrainian foreign ministry in a statement said Russia should be both excluded from the UNSC, and from being a member of the UN as a whole. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for Russia’s expulsion from the United Nations in the past.

Maria Zakharova, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman, dismissed Kyiv's statement Wednesday, saying, "Do nothing. This is precisely the case when dogs bark but the caravan moves on.”

Zakharova made the comments to Sputnik radio station on Wednesday in response to a question on Moscow’s reaction.

Here's some background: Ukraine's foreign ministry alleges “gross violations of the norms and principles of international law as well as for crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine, in particular, for war crimes and crimes against humanity, as well as the crime of genocide.”

It suggests Russia could be re-admitted upon recommendation for UN membership once it “fulfils the conditions for membership in the Organization.”