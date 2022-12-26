World
By Aditi Sangal and Leinz Vales, CNN

Updated 8:32 a.m. ET, December 26, 2022
4 min ago

Russia will try to make the last few days of the year "dark and difficult" for Ukraine, Zelensky warns  

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Zelensky speaks during his nightly address on December 25.
Zelensky speaks during his nightly address on December 25. (Presidential Office of Ukraine)

Russia will try to make the last few days of the year "dark and difficult," Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Sunday. 

“There are only a few days left this year,” Zelensky said. “We must be aware that our enemy will try to make this time dark and difficult for us.” 

“Russia lost everything it could this year,” the Ukrainian president continued. “But it is trying to compensate for its losses with the gloating of its propagandists after the missile strikes at our country, at our energy sector.” 

Zelensky urged Ukrainians “to be ready for any scenario” and “remember where the nearest point of invincibility is located.” 

“More than 5,500 points have already been opened throughout the country,“ he added. 

The "invincibility points" offer emergency shelter and services for Ukrainians without power following Russian attacks. 

24 min ago

The incident at Russia's Engels air base is a "consequence of Russian aggression," Ukrainian official says 

From CNN's Olga Voitovych

Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat did not claim direct responsibility for the drone incident at a Russian military facility in the western city of Engels in Saratov Oblast which led to the death of three Russian servicemen. But he did suggest the attack was the “consequence of what Russia is doing.”

“If the Russians thought that the war would not affect anyone in the deep rear (of Russia) or anywhere else, they were deeply mistaken. Therefore, as we see, such things are happening more and more often, and let’s hope that this will only benefit Ukraine,” said Ihnat.

Also on Monday, a spokesperson for South of Ukraine’s Security and Defense Forces warned of a possible retaliatory Russian strike, referencing a similar incident earlier this month in the same region.

“This reminds of the events of Dec. 5, so there may be some deja vu, some repetition of this situation, after which [the Russians] launched a massive missile strike,” the spokesperson said. “Therefore, we should be prepared for this, take it into account in our plans and do not forget to proceed to the shelter.”

Some context: Earlier this month, CCTV footage appeared to show an explosion lighting up the sky in Engels. At the time, Saratov Oblast Gov. Roman Busargin also reassured residents that no civilian infrastructure was damaged and that “information about incidents at military facilities is being checked by law enforcement agencies.”

He had acknowledged that information about “a loud bang and a burst in Engels in the early morning” was spreading on social networks and the media.

The Engels-2 airfield is nearly six kilometers from where the CCTV footage was recorded in early December.

31 min ago

3 Russian servicemen killed in Saratov Oblast, Russian state news agency reports

From CNN’s Josh Pennington, Irene Nasser and Olga Voitovych

Three Russian servicemen were killed Monday after a Ukrainian drone was shot down by air defenses as it approached a military airfield in Saratov Oblast, deep inside Russian territory, according to Russian state news agencies, citing the defense ministry.

The incident took place in the western port city of Engels, some 500 miles (more than 800 kilometers) southeast of Moscow, located on the Volga River. It is the second such attempted attack on the city, which houses the Engels-2 military airfield, a strategic bomber airbase, this month.

Law enforcement agencies are now investigating the incident at the airfield, said Saratov Oblast Gov. Roman Busargin on Monday. The comments, posted on his official Telegram channel, came after reports circulated of an explosion in the city.

He added that there were “no emergencies in the residential areas of the city,” and that no civilian infrastructure had been damaged. He also extended his condolences to the families of the servicemen, saying the government would provide them with assistance.

CNN has been unable to independently verify Russian reports the drone was deliberately shot down and did not reach its intended target.

In comments Monday, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat did not claim direct responsibility for the drone, but did suggest the attack was the “consequence of what Russia is doing.”

With previous reporting by Tim Lister, Josh Pennington and Maria Kostenko. 

32 min ago

Russia says it is ready to resume gas supply to Europe via Yamal-Europe gas pipeline

From Mariya Knight and Josh Pennington

Russia is prepared to resume gas supplies to Europe via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which was previously stopped for political reasons, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian state news agency TASS on Sunday.

"The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies. For example, the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused," Novak said.

There is an increase in demand for gas from Europe, Novak said, according to TASS.

“Today, we can confidently say that there is a demand for our gas. Therefore, we continue to consider Europe as a potential market for the sale of our products. It is clear that a large-scale campaign was launched against us, which ended with acts of sabotage against Nord Stream,” he said.

More background: Russia has been in an energy standoff with Europe since it invaded Ukraine in February.

In May, only 44 hours after Ukraine reduced the flow of natural gas across its territory into Europe, blaming interference by Russian troops, Gazprom stopped supplies through the Yamal-Europe pipeline running across Poland, and stopped sending gas to a distributor in Germany. Gazprom was forced to suspend supplies due to sanctions on its parent company EuRoPol GAZ, according to state news agency RIA Novosti.

In December, the West to East gas supply from Germany to Poland was also temporarily halted, “falling to zero,” TASS reports.

22 min ago

At least 16 people were killed as Russia shelled Kherson region more than 70 times on Saturday 

From CNN's Olga Voitovych

Southern Ukraine's Kherson region was shelled 71 times on Saturday, according to Yaroslav Yanushevych, head of the Kherson region military administration.

Russia fired artillery, multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) and mortars, Yanushevych wrote on Telegram Sunday.

Kherson city was attacked 41 times, he added.

The center of Kherson was hit with "massive fire," Yanushevych said. "Civilians were killed, civilian buildings were destroyed. Industrial premises, medical facilities, private and apartment buildings also came under enemy fire," he said.

Yanushevych said 16 people were killed in the Kherson region on Saturday, including three state emergency workers who were killed during de-mining operations. Another 64 people received injuries of varying severity, he said.

1 min ago

Russia may cut oil output by up to 7% in the new year, deputy prime minister says

From CNN’s Clare Sebastian in London

Russia may cut oil output by 5% to 7% at the start of next year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian state television channel on Friday, detailing a concrete threat of a production cut for the first time.

“We are ready to partially reduce our production, and this may happen, I assess the risk, let’s say at the start of next year we could have a reduction of 500,000-700,000 barrels a day, for us that’s about 5-6, 5-7%t. This is an insignificant amount, but nevertheless the risks are there,” Novak said in an interview with Russia 24.  

That production cut may be necessary, Novak said, because a presidential order is being prepared that includes a ban on the delivery of oil and oil products to countries that impose European Union’s price caps.

“As far as the price cap is concerned, a presidential order is being prepared, it’s almost ready for release. That order will include a ban on the delivery of oil and oil products to those countries and legal entities who will require compliance with the European Union’s price cap in their contracts,” Novak said.

The prices of Brent crude prices were up by 3.6% on Friday, recording its highest level in three weeks. 

Earlier this month, the European Union, along with the G7 and Australia, approved a price cap on Russian oil at $60 a barrel. The European Union also prohibits Russian crude oil imports by sea, designed to limit the Kremlin’s revenues.