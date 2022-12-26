Putin says he is ready to "negotiate with everyone involved" regarding Ukraine

Putin speaks during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on December 22. (Stringer/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is ready to “negotiate with everyone involved in this process about acceptable solutions” regarding the war in Ukraine, according to Russian state news agency TASS, citing Putin’s interview with state TV Sunday.

"I don't think it is so dangerous, I think we are moving in the right direction, protecting our national interests and the interests of our citizens, our people. And we simply have no other choice but to protect our citizens," Putin said. "We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved in this process about acceptable solutions, but it's up to them. It's not us who is refusing to negotiate, it's them.”

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted in response saying, “Putin needs to come back to reality.”

Russia “single-handedly attacked Ukraine and is killing citizens,” Podolyak added. “Russia doesn’t want negotiations, but tries to avoid responsibility. This is obvious, so we are moving to the Tribunal.”

Remember: Putin’s remarks comes as Russia continues its offensive against Ukraine. On Sunday, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of Donetsk regional military administration, said Russian troops hit Kramatorsk with three rockets. An industrial area was hit but there were no casualties.