At least seven people were killed and 58 others were injured in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson following Saturday’s Russian shelling, according to an update from the Deputy head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Posting to Telegram, Tymoshenko said that “doctors are fighting for the lives of the victims.” 18 of the injured are in serious condition.

“There are no military facilities even nearby. This is a targeted attack on civilians,” Tymoshenko added.

“Law enforcement officers are already investigating this terrorist act,” Tymoshenko said, adding that “every inhuman who gave this criminal order and executed it will be brought to justice.”