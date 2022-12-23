World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Rhea Mogul, CNN

Published 12:22 AM ET, Fri December 23, 2022
1 hr 5 min ago

North Korea denies report claiming it sent arms to Russia

From CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian and Emiko Jozuka 

North Korea on Friday denied a media report that claimed it had recently sent arms to Russia.

Japanese outlet Tokyo Shimbun reported Thursday that North Korea delivered munitions by rail to Russia last month, citing an unnamed source familiar with the situation in the country.

"The Japanese media's false report that the DPRK offered munitions to Russia is the most absurd red herring, which is not worth any comment or interpretation," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA, referring to North Korea's official name.

The arms deal between Russia and North Korea "has never happened," the spokesperson added.

Additional supplies and weapons are expected to be delivered from North Korea to Russia in the upcoming weeks, Tokyo Shimbun reported, citing its source.

Wagner denial: Pyongyang's denial comes as a top US official said that Wagner, a Russian mercenary group engaged in the Ukraine war, took a delivery of arms from North Korea last month.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that Wagner had received infantry rockets and missiles from North Korea.

The head of Wagner later denied the claim.

North Korea last month denied US officials' claim that Kim Jong Un's regime is delivering a "significant" number of artillery shells to Russia. 

1 hr 12 min ago

Putin calls fighting in Ukraine a "war" for first known time in public

From CNN's Radina Gigova and Rhea Mogul

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday used the word “war” to refer to the conflict in Ukraine, the first known time he has publicly deviated from his carefully crafted description of Moscow’s invasion as a “special military operation” 10 months after it began.

“Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war,” Putin told reporters in Moscow, after attending a State Council meeting on youth policy. “We have been and will continue to strive for this.”

Putin’s critics say that using the word “war” to describe the Ukraine conflict has effectively been illegal in Russia since March, when the Russian leader signed a censorship law that makes it a crime to disseminate “fake” information about the invasion, with a penalty of up to 15 years in prison for anyone convicted.

So Putin’s use of the word did not go unnoticed.

Nikita Yuferev, a municipal lawmaker from St. Petersburg who fled Russia due to his antiwar stance, on Thursday said he had asked Russian authorities to prosecute Putin for “spreading fake information about the army.”

“There was no decree to end the special military operation, no war was declared,” Yuferev wrote on Twitter. “Several thousand people have already been condemned for such words about the war.”

A US official told CNN their initial assessment was that Putin’s remark was not intentional and likely a slip of the tongue. However, officials will be watching closely to see what figures inside the Kremlin say about it in the coming days.

Some context: Thousands have been killed, entire villages wiped out and billions of dollars of infrastructure destroyed since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine began on Febr. 24.

That day, Putin used the term “special military operation” to describe his attack. He has framed the ongoing brutality as a campaign of “denazification” — a description dismissed by historians and political observers — and has increasingly described Russia’s unprovoked invasion as a patriotic and almost existential cause.

Read more here.

5 hr 28 min ago

US believes Wagner mercenary group is expanding influence and took delivery of North Korean arms

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

Newly downgraded US intelligence suggests the Russian mercenary group Wagner has assumed expanded influence and is recruiting convicts — including some with serious medical conditions — from prisons to supplement Moscow’s flagging military.

The group recently took delivery of arms from North Korea, a top US official said, a sign of its growing role in the war in Ukraine.

And the US believes Wagner could be locked in a power battle with the Russian military itself as it jockeys for influence with the Kremlin.

“In certain instances, Russian military officials are actually subordinate to Wagner’s command,” said John Kirby, the strategic communications coordinator at the National Security Council. “It’s pretty apparent to us that Wagner is emerging as a rival power center to the Russian military and other Russian ministries.”

The revelations about the Wagner group came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s historic visit to Washington, where he thanked the United States for its military assistance and said more was needed to fend off Russian advances.

Wagner has emerged as a key player in the 10-month conflict. The group is often described as President Vladimir Putin’s off-the-books troops. It has expanded its footprint globally since its creation in 2014, and has been accused of war crimes in Africa, Syria and Ukraine.

The group’s founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said Thursday that Kirby’s claims that his group took weapons deliveries from North Korea are “nothing more than gossip and speculation.”

“Everyone knows that it’s been a long time since North Korea has supplied weapons to the Russian Federation,” Prigozhin said in a statement published on his Telegram channel. “And no other such attempts have even been made. Therefore, these arms deliveries from the DPRK are nothing more than gossip and speculation.”

Read more here.

5 hr 28 min ago

Germany arrests citizen suspected of spying for Russia

From CNN's Inke Kappeler

German citizen who worked for the country’s foreign intelligence service was arrested Wednesday on charges of spying for Russia, according to the office of the German Federal Prosecutor General.

“The defendant is urgently suspected of treason,” a news release by the German Prosecutor General said of the defendant, named Carsten L.

The defendant, who is employed by the Federal Intelligence Service (BND), was charged in the arrest warrant with the following facts: “In 2022, he transmitted information he had obtained in the course of his professional activities to a Russian intelligence service. The content is a state secret within Section 93 of the Criminal Code,” according to the release.

It was not immediately clear whether he had been appointed a lawyer. CNN has sought response on that matter from the office of the German Prosecutor General.

Read more here.

5 hr 47 min ago

US will begin Patriot missile training for Ukrainian troops "very soon," official says

From CNN's Oren Liebermann

The US has trained approximately 3,100 Ukrainian troops to date on different systems, with training on the newly announced Patriot missile systems set to begin “very soon,” a senior defense official said.

Nearly half of those troops have been trained on M777 howitzers or HIMARS rocket launchers, two of the systems that have been critical to Ukrainian operations so far. Ukrainian forces have also been trained on vehicles, various forms of artillery, drones and other systems. 

The Pentagon will soon begin training Ukrainian personnel on how to operate and maintain the Patriot missile system, officially announced yesterday during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington.

Though the Pentagon would not specify exactly when the training would begin or how long it would take for Ukrainians to master the complex system, a senior defense official said Wednesday it would start “very soon” and would take “several months.”

The Patriot system costs between $450 million and $550 million, the Pentagon said, depending on the configuration of the platform. Each missile costs approximately $4 million.

The US will also soon start an expanded training program for Ukrainian forces, including joint maneuver and combined arms training. This program will train approximately 500 soldiers per month on larger combat operations.

5 hr 58 min ago

Russians buy boots and body armor for troops as Kremlin tries to fix campaign's problems

From CNN's Tim Lister and Katharina Krebs,

Schoolchildren raise money for socks, mothers buy winter clothes and sleeping bags, community groups collect donations for body armor.

Russian citizens are crowdfunding to equip soldiers deployed to Ukraine as winter closes in on the battlefield. Troops have complained they are short of basic equipment — and the message has reached President Vladimir Putin.

Putin and other Russian officials have said that teething problems with supplying newly mobilized troops sent to Ukraine are being overcome, partly by a shake-up in supply chains. But the Kremlin has also stepped up pressure on those who dare to complain — and is increasingly framing the invasion of Ukraine as a patriotic and almost existential cause.

On Wednesday, Putin said that mobilization efforts must be modernized after the partial draft in the fall revealed issues.

“The partial mobilization carried out revealed certain problems, it is well known to everyone, and should be promptly addressed,” he said during a meeting with Russian defense chiefs.

Putin himself held a well-choreographed meeting with the families of soldiers at the Kremlin at the end of November, two months after the much-criticized partial mobilization. But those attending were carefully selected for their supportive tone.

Local campaigns to raise funds for soldiers are underway in both Russia and the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine. One dubbed “Together is Warmer” has raised 3 million rubles (about $45,000) to provide basic equipment and clothing for Russian soldiers.

Read more here.

6 hr 5 min ago

Kremlin warns of a "long" war after Biden offers more support on Zelensky’s visit to US

From CNN's Anna Chernova, Niamh Kennedy, Haley Britzky and Sana Noor Haq

Kyiv and its Western allies are “set for a long confrontation with Russia” following President Volodymyr Zelensky’s momentous visit to Washington, Moscow said, as the war in Ukraine approaches 10 months.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry condemned what it called the “monstrous crimes” of the “regime in Kyiv,” after US President Joe Biden promised more military support to Ukraine during Zelensky’s summit at the White House on Wednesday.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that no matter how much military support the West provides to the Ukrainian government, “they will achieve nothing.”

“As the leadership of our country has stated, the tasks set within the framework of the special military operation will be fulfilled, taking into account the situation on the ground and the actual realities,” Zakharova added, referring to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Her comments came after Zelensky delivered a historic speech from the US Capitol, expressing gratitude for American aid in fighting Russian aggression since the war began – and asking for more.

While keeping the spotlight on the conflict in Ukraine, Zelensky emphasized that American support “is crucial.”

The US announced a new $1.8 billion aid package to Ukraine, which included the “first-ever transfer to Ukraine of the Patriot Air and Missile Defense System, capable of bringing down cruise missiles, short-range ballistic missiles, and aircraft at a significantly higher ceiling than previously provided air defense systems.”

Kyiv has repeatedly asked for the US Army’s Patriot — an acronym for Phased Array Tracking Radar for intercept on Target — system, as it is considered one of the most capable long-range air defense systems on the market.

However, the Kremlin denounced the transaction and said the US supplying Ukraine with Patriot missile systems will prolong the Ukrainian people’s “suffering.”

Read more here.

5 hr 54 min ago

Zelensky thrusts frontline city of Bakhmut onto world stage in US visit

From CNN's Sebastian Shukla

Bakhmut rests in the gentle rolling hillocks of the Donbas, a countryside feature that is rare in the Ukrainian steppe.

During the past 10 months of Russia’s war on the country, the city has risen to infamy for being regularly referred to as the most contested and kinetic part of the 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) long frontline in Ukraine.

For months, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, his advisers and generals have been calling the battles for Bakhmut “fierce,” “hot” and “difficult.”

The fire and brimstone unleashed by the Russian advance on the city has left it in ruins, a smoking shell of its former self. This fate has burnished Bakhmut’s power as a symbol of Ukrainian resistance — in the face of devastating Russian attacks, it is still holding on.

Various CNN teams have visited the city in recent months, including one that I was part of. We witnessed the devastation and dereliction. We saw firsthand the impact it was having on the Ukrainian soldiers there, and the shellshock the hardy residents who remained were going through.

Read more here.