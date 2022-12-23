North Korea on Friday denied a media report that claimed it had recently sent arms to Russia.

Japanese outlet Tokyo Shimbun reported Thursday that North Korea delivered munitions by rail to Russia last month, citing an unnamed source familiar with the situation in the country.

"The Japanese media's false report that the DPRK offered munitions to Russia is the most absurd red herring, which is not worth any comment or interpretation," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA, referring to North Korea's official name.

The arms deal between Russia and North Korea "has never happened," the spokesperson added.

Additional supplies and weapons are expected to be delivered from North Korea to Russia in the upcoming weeks, Tokyo Shimbun reported, citing its source.

Wagner denial: Pyongyang's denial comes as a top US official said that Wagner, a Russian mercenary group engaged in the Ukraine war, took a delivery of arms from North Korea last month.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that Wagner had received infantry rockets and missiles from North Korea.

The head of Wagner later denied the claim.

North Korea last month denied US officials' claim that Kim Jong Un's regime is delivering a "significant" number of artillery shells to Russia.