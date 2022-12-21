A Ukrainian soldier on Tuesday presented President Volodymyr Zelensky with a flag signed by frontline troops as a gift for President Joe Biden and the US Congress, to say thank you for the weapons they had been sent.

The unnamed soldier was seen on video handing the flag to Zelensky in the city of Bakhmut, saying it was a gift "to our brothers in the US. We ask you to pass on to them. Thank you."

"The boys gave me our wonderful flag with their signatures written down on it to hand over," Zelensky told reporters traveling with him.

"Our situation is tough. The enemy increases the number of its troops, but our guys are more courageous. We need stronger weapons. We will pass on gratitude from our boys to the US Congress and US President for their support, but it [support] is not enough."

Zelensky's visit to the front lines in eastern Ukraine took place one day before he set off on a surprise visit to Washington, where Biden is expected to announce he is sending nearly $2 billion in additional security assistance to Ukraine, including a sophisticated new air defense system. The two will convene a White House news conference before Zelensky addresses members of Congress on Capitol Hill in prime time.