Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Rhea Mogul, CNN

Updated 2:00 a.m. ET, December 21, 2022

14 min ago

Zelensky is carrying a Ukrainian flag signed by soldiers as a gift for Biden and Congress

From CNN's Jonny Hallam and Josh Penington

A Ukrainian soldier on Tuesday presented President Volodymyr Zelensky with a flag signed by frontline troops as a gift for President Joe Biden and the US Congress, to say thank you for the weapons they had been sent.

The unnamed soldier was seen on video handing the flag to Zelensky in the city of Bakhmut, saying it was a gift "to our brothers in the US. We ask you to pass on to them. Thank you."

"The boys gave me our wonderful flag with their signatures written down on it to hand over," Zelensky told reporters traveling with him.
"Our situation is tough. The enemy increases the number of its troops, but our guys are more courageous. We need stronger weapons. We will pass on gratitude from our boys to the US Congress and US President for their support, but it [support] is not enough."

Zelensky's visit to the front lines in eastern Ukraine took place one day before he set off on a surprise visit to Washington, where Biden is expected to announce he is sending nearly $2 billion in additional security assistance to Ukraine, including a sophisticated new air defense system. The two will convene a White House news conference before Zelensky addresses members of Congress on Capitol Hill in prime time.

4 min ago

Ukraine's Zelensky says he's on his way to US to meet with Biden

From CNN's Irene Nasser

President Volodymyr Zelensky attends an award ceremony on Tuesday for Ukrainian service members at their position in the frontline town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday he is traveling to the United States, where he will meet with US President Joe Biden and address Congress. 

"On my way to the US to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities of Ukraine," Zelensky said on Twitter, adding he will discuss with Biden cooperation between the two countries and "have a speech at the Congress and a number of bilateral meetings."

The trip will be Zelensky's first outside Ukraine since Russia's invasion began in February. 

34 min ago

Zelensky to make dramatic surprise visit to Washington to rally US support for Ukraine's defense

From CNN's Kevin Litpak

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a dramatic surprise visit to Washington on Wednesday, using his first trip outside his homeland since it was invaded 300 days ago to rally his top international partner behind sustained military and economic assistance.

He will visit the Oval Office in the afternoon for extended talks with US President Joe Biden, who will announce he is sending nearly $2 billion in additional security assistance to Ukraine, including a sophisticated new air defense system. The two will convene a White House news conference before Zelensky addresses members of Congress on Capitol Hill in prime time.

The visit by the Ukrainian leader to Washington, expected to last only a matter of hours, nonetheless amounts to a remarkable moment 10 months since Russia’s war in Ukraine began.

Pulled together quickly by American and Ukrainian officials over the past 10 days, the wartime visit is meant to demonstrate in stirring fashion the continued American commitment to Ukraine at a moment when Biden’s ability to maintain that support at home and abroad is being tested.

“(Biden) will reinforce the fundamental message on this trip to President Zelensky directly — to the Ukrainian people, the American people and the world publicly — that the United States will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” a senior administration official said.

Read more here.

1 min ago

Russia's militarization of the Arctic shows no sign of slowing down

From CNN's Nick Paton Walsh and Sarah Dean

A Russian soldier stands guard by a military truck on the island of Alexandra Land in the Russian Arctic in May of 2021.
A Russian soldier stands guard by a military truck on the island of Alexandra Land in the Russian Arctic in May of 2021. Maxime Popov/AFP/Getty Images

Russia has continued expanding its military bases in the Arctic region despite significant losses in its war on Ukraine, according to a new series of satellite images obtained by CNN.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also told CNN in an exclusive interview on Friday there is now “a significant Russian military build-up in the high north,” with recent tensions causing the alliance to “double its presence” in response.

The findings also come as a senior Western intelligence official told CNN Russia has withdrawn as much as three quarters of its land forces from the High North region near the Arctic, sending them to bolster its faltering invasion of its neighbor, Ukraine.

The satellite pictures, obtained by CNN from Maxar Technologies, show a series of Russian radar bases and runways undergoing improvements over the past year. The images do not show dramatic development, but rather the continued progress of fortifying and expanding an area analysts say is of vital importance to Russia’s defensive strategy, at a time of great strain on Moscow’s resources.

Read more here.

8 min ago

Biden to announce $1.8 billion in new assistance during Zelensky visit, including Patriot system

From CNN's Phil Mattingly

Ukrainian artillerymen fire towards Russian targets in the Zaporizhzhia region on December 16.
Ukrainian artillerymen fire towards Russian targets in the Zaporizhzhia region on December 16. (Dmytro Smoliyenko/Ukrinform/Future Publishing/Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden will announce an additional $1.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s expected visit the White House.

The significant boost in aid is expected to be headlined by the Patriot missile defense systems that are included the package, a US official told CNN. 

The new announcement will add to the nearly $20 billion in US security assistance provided to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February, and will come at the same moment US lawmakers are considering a sweeping government spending measure that includes an additional $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine. 

Patriot missile defense systems: Ukraine has been calling for the US to send the advanced long-range air defense system that is highly effective at intercepting ballistic and cruise missiles as it comes under a barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks that have destroyed key infrastructure across the country.

It would be the most effective long-range defensive weapons system sent to the country and officials say it will help secure airspace for NATO nations in eastern Europe.

Previously, the US has sent Patriot batteries to NATO allies like Poland as a way to bolster their defenses, and sent other weapon systems to Ukraine to assist against the Russian invasion.

6 hr 27 min ago

Kremlin-linked hackers tried to spy on oil firm in NATO country, researchers say

From CNN's Sean Lyngaas

A Kremlin-linked hacking group known for focusing on Ukraine has stepped up its spying efforts against Ukraine’s NATO allies in recent months — in part by trying to hack a big oil firm in a NATO country in August, according to US cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks.

It’s the latest sign that Russia’s various hacking teams are throwing out all the stops to try to get key intelligence on NATO members as Moscow tries to shift the tide of its bloody war in Ukraine.

The hacking group — which Ukraine has accused of working out of Crimea on behalf of Russian intelligence — unsuccessfully tried to break into the network of an oil refinery company based in a NATO country “that continues to import oil from Russia,” Unit 42, Palo Alto Networks’ threat intelligence group, told CNN on Tuesday. Unit 42 declined to name the NATO country or the oil firm.

Read more here.

33 min ago

From CNN's Phil Mattingly, Kevin Liptak, Manu Raju and Kaitlan Collins

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are planning to meet at the White House on Wednesday, according to two sources familiar with the planning, in a Washington visit that is tentatively scheduled to include an address to a joint session of Congress.

Zelensky is already on his way to Washington, two separate sources said, for a visit that marks his first trip outside of Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February of this year.

The visit to the White House, which hasn’t been finalized and has remained tightly held due to security concerns, will include a meeting with Biden and top administration officials and is planned to coincide with the administration’s intent to send the country a new defense assistance package that will include Patriot missile systems.

Lawmakers are also planning for Zelensky to visit Capitol Hill to speak on Wednesday evening, though sources say the visit hasn’t been finalized as officials work through security preparations.

The White House declined to comment on a potential visit or Biden announcement or new security assistance announcements. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t confirm reports Zelensky would be coming to the Capitol on Wednesday, saying, “I don’t know that that’s going to happen.”

“We don’t know yet. We just don’t know,” she said.
When asked by CNN if the invitation had been made to him, she said: “No. Not until we know if he can come.”

Read more here.

6 hr 23 min ago

President Zelensky recounts his visit to Bakhmut in message to Ukrainians

From CNN's Julia Kesaieva

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was struck by the state of cities and towns he passed through on the way to the front lines in Bakhmut on Tuesday.

Zelensky went to Bakhmut, the epicenter of fighting in Donetsk region, to meet troops and present medals.

"I was there today to support our soldiers, to present state awards, to thank them," he said in his daily video message.

"I have passed Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Konstantinovka... Cities, villages nearby, which are now literally struggling for life."

He said Ukrainian heroes in Bakhmut would stop the "so-called Russian world."

"Every day that they withstood there, every strike that they endured there, every attack that they repelled and every counterattack that they carried out is life for Ukraine," he said.

"We will do everything possible and impossible, expected and unexpected, so that our heroes have everything they need to win," Zelensky added, naming frontline settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk.

"This is our Luhansk region, this is our south of Ukraine, this is our Crimea. Ukraine will not leave anything of its own to the enemy."

6 hr 14 min ago

On 300th day of war, fighting rages in Donetsk region as stalemate prevails in many areas

From CNN's Tim Lister and Julia Kesaieva

President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Ukrainian troops on the front lines in Bakhmut comes as Russian forces intensify their efforts to break Ukrainian resistance in several parts of Donetsk region.

With the conflict now 300 days old, the Russians have been pushing some of their newly mobilized troops into fierce battles in both Luhansk and Donetsk, but the Ukrainian military consistently reports that Russian assaults have been rebuffed.

On Tuesday, the military's General Staff said: "The enemy continues to focus its efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions," both in Donetsk. The Russians were trying to recover ground lost in September along the borders of Donetsk and Luhansk, it said. They were also intensifying assaults immediately to the west of the city of Donetsk, the General Staff said. 

Much of the Russian fire comes from multiple rocket launchers. The Ukrainian General Staff said the Russians had carried out more than 80 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) attacks on Monday alone. Some of the most intense fighting has been in and around the ruined town of Mariinka, which the Russians are trying to secure to give them a foothold for further offensive action.

The General Staff said that on Tuesday, "the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions, fired from tanks and all types of artillery at the positions of our troops in the areas of 24 settlements." 

Ukraine said its air defenses had brought down two Mi-8 helicopters.

Neither side has made decisive gains in the east since the Ukrainians' lightning offensive in September, partly because of wet weather, fog and mud but also because much of the front line is heavily mined. Russian forces are on the eastern fringes of Bakhmut, according to geolocated video, but one Russian military blogger said Monday that Russian units of the Wagner group had lost some ground south of the city. It is difficult to confirm territorial changes around Bakhmut.

Further north, on the border of Luhansk and Kharkiv regions, the Ukrainian military says it has beaten back "small counterattacks" by Russian forces.

Serhiy Hayday, head of Luhansk region military administration, said the Russians continued to shell recently liberated areas. 

"Now that it's getting colder and the ground is getting firmer, most probably the hostilities may become more active in the near future, as it will be easier for the equipment to move," he said. "Anyway, we do expect that some changes may come on this direction."