How Zelensky's visit to the US will unfold today

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that mobilization efforts must be modernized and digitalized after the "partial mobilization" in the fall revealed issues.
"The partial mobilization carried out revealed certain problems, it is well known to everyone, which should be promptly addressed,” Putin said during a meeting with Russian defense chiefs on 2023 objectives.
“I know that the necessary measures are being taken, but still we need to pay attention to this and build this system in a modern way. First of all, we need to modernize the system of military commissariats," he said. Those are regional offices in charge of recruitment.
On Tuesday, Putin signed a decree to create a working group that will coordinate various authorities in handling issues related to mobilization.
The Kremlin has repeatedly said there is no need for a second phase of mobilization. The initial phase ended in October.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also proposed raising the conscription age for Russian mandatory military service from 18 to 21 years while increasing the limit to 30 years.
Currently, Russian men aged between 18-27 can be conscripted for mandatory military service. Shoigu also called for the digitalization of enlistment offices.
1 hr 55 min ago
Putin and Russian defense minister outline major investment in military in face of perceived NATO threat
From CNN's Tim Lister and Uliana Pavlova
In a series of announcements on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu declared there would be substantial investment in many areas of the military — including increasing the size of the armed forces, accelerating weapons programs and deploying a new generation of hypersonic missiles.
At an expanded meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry's board, Putin and Shoigu laid out a series of initiatives designed to prepare Russia for what Putin called "inevitable clashes" with Russia's adversaries.
Military expansion: Shoigu said that the country’s military must be expanded from its current 1 million personnel to 1.5 million, including a target of 695,000 volunteer contract soldiers. Russia has recently deployed an additional 150,000 soldiers to what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine — half the total number of men mobilized in the fall.
Shoigu said two additional airborne assault divisions would be created.
Both men made it clear that Russia's principal adversary is what they regard as an expansionist NATO that wants to weaken and even split Russia.
"Given NATO's desire to build up military potential near the Russian borders, as well as to expand the alliance through Finland and Sweden, retaliatory measures are required to create an appropriate grouping of troops in northwestern Russia," Shoigu said.
Shoigu announced the creation of a new Leningrad Military District in northwest Russia to create two "strategic territorial associations of the Armed Forces — the Moscow and Leningrad military districts."
Nuclear updates: There were also updates on the improvement and modernization of Russia's nuclear deterrents.
Shoigu announced the start of work on the deployment of Russia's latest intercontinental ballistic missile, the RS-28 Sarmat.
"Successful launches of a new heavy-class missile of the Sarmat missile system during state tests made it possible to begin work on its deployment," he said.
President Putin said the system would be put on combat duty in the near future.
In addition, Shoigu said the delivery to the armed forces of a new generation of hypersonic missiles — including the Zircon and the Dagger — would be accelerated.
Military repairs: Shoigu also announced a shakeup in the maintenance and repair of military equipment, which has been a persistent problem since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"Next year, three repair plants will be formed, and repair units in the military unit will be strengthened," Shoigu said at the meeting.
In an apparent reference to corruption in the military procurement process, Shoigu said, "The transition to outsourcing in 2008-2012 led to the practical destruction of military repair bodies, which negatively affected the serviceability of weapons and equipment. Since 2012, measures have been taken to recreate them."
Putin also insisted that Russia would not "repeat the mistakes of the past, when in the interests of increasing the defense capability, where it is necessary and where it is not necessary, we destroyed our economy."
"We will not engage in the militarization of the country and the militarization of the economy, primarily because the achieved level of development to date, the structure of the economy do not require it. We have everything," the president said.
2 hr 23 min ago
Analysis: Here's how Zelensky's visit to the US will echo Winston Churchill's visit 81 years ago
Analysis from CNN's Stephen Collinson
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s arrival will draw poignant echoes of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s arrival in Washington, 81 years ago on Thursday, days after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. That Christmas visit cemented the alliance that would win World War II and built the post-war democratic world.
Zelensky compared his nation’s resistance against Russia with Britain’s lonely defiance of the Nazis in the days before the US entered World War II during a video address to the UK Parliament earlier this year, and his arrival in the US capital will sharpen the parallels to the earlier meeting of Churchill and President Franklin Roosevelt.
Over days of brainstorming and meetings – fueled by Churchill’s regime of sherry with breakfast, Scotch and sodas for lunch, champagne in the evening and a tipple of 90-year-old brandy before bed – the two leaders plotted the defeat of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan and laid the foundation of the Western alliance that Biden has reinvigorated in his support for Ukraine.
Churchill, who had pined for US involvement in World War II for months and knew it was the key to defeating Adolf Hitler, said during his visit, “I spend this anniversary and festival far from my country, far from my family, and yet I cannot truthfully say that I feel far from home.”
Zelensky is sure to get that kind of hero’s welcome and will hope that extra US support will mean that Washington has truly “drawn the sword for freedom and cast away the scabbard,” as Churchill said of the Roosevelt administration in his address to Congress on Dec. 26, 1941.
The Ukrainian leader is likely to appreciate the historical parallels. He paraphrased one of Churchill’s most famous wartime speeches in an emotional address to British members of parliament in March. “We will not surrender, we will not lose, we will go to the end.”
2 hr 42 min ago
Putin claims war in Ukraine was "inevitable"
From CNN’s Anna Chernova, Clare Sebastian and Sugam Pokharel
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that it “became obvious” that war in Ukraine was unavoidable, claiming it's "better today than tomorrow" that it happened.
“It became obvious that clashes with these forces, including in Ukraine, were inevitable. The only question was when it would happen,” he said during a meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board.
“Of course, military operations are always associated with tragedy and loss of people. We understand this very well, and we are aware of this. But since it was inevitable, better today than tomorrow,” he continued.
He reiterated that Russia’s goals in Ukraine will be achieved.
He also said Moscow has “no limits” when it comes to financing its military.
“The government will give everything the army needs," he said.
2 hr 40 min ago
Russia continues to develop hypersonic missile systems, Putin says
From CNN's Anna Chernova
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is continuing the development of hypersonic missile systems, which the country has previously used in Ukraine — the first known use of such missiles in combat.
Putin claimed the missiles "are unique in their characteristics and have no analogues in the world."
Speaking at a meeting with Russian defense chiefs about next year's military objectives, Putin added that a new frigate, the Admiral Gorshkov “will enter combat service” in January 2023.
The frigate will have the capabilities to fire “the latest Zircon sea-based hypersonic missiles systems,” he said, adding that the Zircon missile deliveries have begun.
Some context: Essentially, all missiles are hypersonic — which means they travel at least five times the speed of sound. Almost any warhead released from a rocket miles in the atmosphere will reach this speed heading to its target. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin downplayed the effectiveness of the missiles back in March, telling CBS that he "would not see it as a game-changer."
3 hr 12 min ago
Biden says he's "thrilled" to welcome Zelensky to the US
From CNN's Allison Malloy
US President Joe Biden just tweeted ahead of his surprise visit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this afternoon, expressing good wishes to Zelensky and writing that the two leaders have "much to discuss."
2 hr 57 min ago
Biden invited Zelensky to DC as war enters "new phase"
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
US President Joe Biden invited his Ukrainian counterpart to Washington this week because he determined the war in Ukraine had entered a new stage, a top US official said Wednesday.
"The President really believes that as we approach winter, as we enter ... a new phase in this war, Mr. Putin's aggression, that this is a good time for the two leaders to sit down face to face and talk," said John Kirby, the strategic communications coordinator at the National Security Council, on "CNN This Morning."
The talks are expected to center on continued US military and economic assistance, along with sustaining sanctions on Russia and supporting the Ukrainian people.
But Kirby said the two would also discuss how the war might end — a sensitive topic that's been the subject of some disagreements among Western leaders.
"I have no doubt they are going to talk about President Zelensky's notion of a 'just peace' and what that looks like, what are the components of that, and how do we help Ukraine get to that point," Kirby told CNN's Kaitlan Collins. "Mr. Putin it's obviously not interested in diplomacy right now," he said. "Quite the contrary. He's interested in killing more Ukrainian civilians."
He said Zelensky was cognizant of the risks he was taking in leaving Ukraine, and the US was working to ensure the trip is safe.
"We are working in lockstep with him and his staff to make sure we can make this trip safely, both coming through the United States, and coming back. We will continue to support his travel requirements as best we can," he said.
He declined to say when the sophisticated Patriot missile defense system that Biden is expected to announce Wednesday would be operational inside Ukraine.
"It takes a long time for our troops to get trained on how to operate them. So, we will have to factor all of that in," he said.
2 hr 12 min ago
Zelensky will address US Congress on Wednesday evening
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to address a joint meeting of Congress at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Prior to his address, Zelensky will meet with President Joe Biden and the two will convene a White House news conference. Biden is expected to announce he is sending nearly $2 billion in additional security assistance to Ukraine, including a sophisticated new air defense system.