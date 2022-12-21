5 key quotes from Zelensky's speech to Congress tonight

McCarthy (R-CA) attends a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol where Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will deliver remarks, in Washington, U.S., December 21, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he thought Ukrainian President Zelensky's speech was "good," but that he wants to make sure there's "accountability" for any aid the US gives Ukraine.

“I thought it's a very good speech. He laid out a number of reasons why the free world wants to continue the fight. My position has never changed. I support Ukraine but I never support a blank check. We want to make sure there's accountability for every money that we spent," he said.

When asked what he discussed with Zelensky before the speech McCarthy said, “we've talked about where the war is at, what do we need to be able to win?”

McCarthy’s comments come as certain Republicans have pushed back on providing more aid to Ukraine.

Some context: In his speech, Zelensky called on lawmakers for their continued support, but argued that aid given to Ukraine comes down to protecting democracy.

"Your money is not charity. It is an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way," Zelensky said in his address.