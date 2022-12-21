5 key quotes from Zelensky's speech to Congress tonight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday spoke of the strong ties between the United States and his country, while giving a message of hope to Ukrainians at home.
Here are five key quotes from his historic speech at Capitol Hill:
- Zelensky called for continued financial support from the US, telling the US Congress: "Your money is not charity. It is an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way."
- Zelensky urged members of Congress to strengthen sanctions against Russia and "let the terrorists be held responsible for aggression." He noted that US President Joe Biden supported his 10-point peace plan, but added that each member of Congress can assist in the implementation.
- The Russians "use everything" against Ukrainian cities such as Bakhmut, but Ukraine "holds its lines and will never surrender," Zelenksy said to roaring applause. "Last year, 70,000 people lived there in Bakhmut... Now only a few civilians stay. Every inch of that land is soaked in blood... Donbas changed hands several time in fierce combat, and even hand-fighting. But the Ukrainian Donbas stands," he said.
- Zelensky said Ukrainians will celebrate Christmas this year, despite the atrocities of the war, telling Congress: "Even if there is no electricity the light of our faith in ourselves will not be put out."
- Zelensky ended his speech by saying Ukraine will achieve "absolute victory," reiterating his strong opening comments, which said: "Ukraine is alive and kicking."