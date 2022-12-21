World
Live Updates

Ukraine's Zelensky addresses joint meeting of Congress

By Adrienne Vogt, Leinz Vales, Aditi Sangal, Rhea Mogul, Hannah Strange, Sophie Tanno, Maureen Chowdhury and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 10:18 p.m. ET, December 21, 2022
2 min ago

5 key quotes from Zelensky's speech to Congress tonight

(Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday spoke of the strong ties between the United States and his country, while giving a message of hope to Ukrainians at home.

Here are five key quotes from his historic speech at Capitol Hill:

  1. Zelensky called for continued financial support from the US, telling the US Congress: "Your money is not charity. It is an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way."
  2. Zelensky urged members of Congress to strengthen sanctions against Russia and "let the terrorists be held responsible for aggression." He noted that US President Joe Biden supported his 10-point peace plan, but added that each member of Congress can assist in the implementation.
  3. The Russians "use everything" against Ukrainian cities such as Bakhmut, but Ukraine "holds its lines and will never surrender," Zelenksy said to roaring applause. "Last year, 70,000 people lived there in Bakhmut... Now only a few civilians stay. Every inch of that land is soaked in blood... Donbas changed hands several time in fierce combat, and even hand-fighting. But the Ukrainian Donbas stands," he said.
  4. Zelensky said Ukrainians will celebrate Christmas this year, despite the atrocities of the war, telling Congress: "Even if there is no electricity the light of our faith in ourselves will not be put out."
  5. Zelensky ended his speech by saying Ukraine will achieve "absolute victory," reiterating his strong opening comments, which said: "Ukraine is alive and kicking."
1 hr 31 min ago

McCarthy said Zelensky gave a "good speech" — but "I never support a blank check"

From CNN's Annie Grayer

McCarthy (R-CA) attends a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol where Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will deliver remarks, in Washington, U.S., December 21, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he thought Ukrainian President Zelensky's speech was "good," but that he wants to make sure there's "accountability" for any aid the US gives Ukraine.

“I thought it's a very good speech. He laid out a number of reasons why the free world wants to continue the fight. My position has never changed. I support Ukraine but I never support a blank check. We want to make sure there's accountability for every money that we spent," he said.

When asked what he discussed with Zelensky before the speech McCarthy said, “we've talked about where the war is at, what do we need to be able to win?”

McCarthy’s comments come as certain Republicans have pushed back on providing more aid to Ukraine. 

Some context: In his speech, Zelensky called on lawmakers for their continued support, but argued that aid given to Ukraine comes down to protecting democracy.

"Your money is not charity. It is an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way," Zelensky said in his address.

1 hr 53 min ago

Schumer says Zelensky speech came at "right time"

From CNN's Ali Zaslav

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi chat with Ukraine's President Zelensky at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Wednesday, December 21. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech came "at the right time" as senators are trying to pass a government funding bill with billions in critical additional aid to Ukraine. 

“I hope those who were doubting that we should aid Ukraine heard his speech loud and clear," he said.

On what he thinks this means for passage of the government funding tonight, Schumer said: "I hope it will shake some people... I hope people realize how important passing this package is. When I was with him privately I asked with the four leaders sitting there, I said, 'What does it mean if we don't pass this package' He says ... 'If we don't pass this kind of aid,' he says, 'it would mean we'd lose the war.'"

54 min ago

Zelensky invokes US Revolutionary War history in address to Congress

From CNN's Sonnet Swire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invoked the Battles of Saratoga, the turning point of the American Revolutionary War, in his speech to Congress Wednesday evening.

“Just like the battle of Saratoga, the fight for Bakhmut will change the tragic story of our war for independence and of freedom,” Zelensky said, referring to a Ukrainian city on the eastern frontlines of Russia’s aggression.

The Battles of Saratoga in 1777 marked the climax of a military campaign in Saratoga, New York, giving a decisive victory to the Americans over the British in the American Revolutionary War.

The victory marked a historical pivot in the war, fueling morale for American soldiers and persuading foreign powers to align with the colonists against the British.

Watch the moment:

1 hr 29 min ago

Zelensky presents Congress with flag signed by Ukrainian troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented Congress with a flag signed by Ukrainian soldiers as a gift to say thank you for the weapons they had been sent.

The flag was given to Zelensky on Tuesday in the frontline city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

In return, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave Zelensky a folded US flag that had flown over the Capitol building on Wednesday.

Members of Congress gave Zelensky a standing ovation and applauded the exchange.

Watch the moment:

1 hr 45 min ago

Zelensky urges US Congress to strengthen sanctions against Russia

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged members of the US Congress to strengthen sanctions against Russia and "let the terrorists be held responsible for aggression."

In his address, Zelensky noted that US President Joe Biden supported his 10-point peace plan, but added that each member of Congress can assist in the implementation.

"We need peace. Yes. Ukraine has already offered proposals, which I just discussed with President Biden, our peace formula — 10 points which should and must be implemented for our joint security... and the summit which can be held. I am glad to share that President Biden supported our peace initiative today. Each of you, ladies and gentlemen, can assist in the implementation to ensure that Americans leadership remains solid, bicameral. and bipartisan," Zelensky said.

"You can strengthen sanctions to make Russia feel how ruinous its aggression truly is. It is in your power, really, to help us bring to justice everyone who started this unprovoked and criminal war. Let's do it. Let the terrorist be held responsible for aggression, and compensate all losses done by this war."

Watch the moment:

1 hr 40 min ago

Zelensky: "The light of our faith in ourselves will not be put out" at Christmas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainians will celebrate Christmas this year, despite the atrocities of the war, telling Congress: "Even if there is no electricity the light of our faith in ourselves will not be put out."

Just like the "brave American soldiers which held their lines" and fought against Hitler's Nazi Germany in 1944, Ukrainian soldiers "are doing the same to Putin's forces this Christmas," Zelensky said to applause.

"If they attack us with Iranian drones, and our people will have to go to bomb shelters on Christmas Eve, Ukrainians will still sit down at the holiday table and cheer up each other," he added.

"All of us, millions of Ukrainians, wish the same. Victory. Only victory," Zelensky said.

Watch the moment:

1 hr 36 min ago

Zelensky tells Congress their "money is not charity" but an investment in democracy

More than 300 days into the war, soldiers in Ukraine are defending their country, but they need more weapons to win on the battlefield, President Volodymyr Zelensky told Congress.

“Here, the front line, the tyranny — which has no lack of cruelty against the lives of free people — and your support is crucial not just to stand in such fight but to get to the turning point to win on the battlefield,” he said.

“We have artillery, yes, thank you. Is it enough? Honestly, not really.”

Zelensky said Ukraine is fighting for its “independence and freedom” but called for the United States' continued support to achieve those goals.

"Your money is not charity. It is an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's president tried to make the case that although aid benefits Ukraine — it is also in the interest of the United States and other Western allies.

“Iranian deadly drones sent to Russia in hundreds and hundreds became a threat to our critical infrastructure. That is how one terrorist has found the other. It is just a matter of time when they will strike against your other allies if we do not stop them now. We must do it," he said.

“Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender,” Zelensky added.

Watch the moment:

1 hr 58 min ago

Zelensky: Russians "use everything" but Ukraine will "never surrender"

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave a message of hope for the Ukrainian people during his address to Congress Wednesday, saying the Russians "use everything" against cities such as Bakhmut but Ukraine "holds its lines and will never surrender."

The Russians "have been taking (the city of 70,000 people day and night, but Bakhmut stands," Zelensky said to roaring applause.

"Last year, 70,000 people lived there in Bakhmut... Now only a few civilians stay. Every inch of that land is soaked in blood... Donbas changed hands several time in fierce combat, and even hand-fighting. But the Ukrainian Donbas stands," he said, as members gave him a standing ovation after.

"Russians use everything, everything they have against Bakhmut and other of our beautiful cities, the occupiers have a significant advantage in artillery. They have an advantage in ammunition. They have much more missiles and planes than we ever had. It's true. But our defense forces stand," he said.

Watch the moment: