Ukrainian air defenses shot down nine Russian drones early Monday as Moscow's forces resumed attacks on Ukraine's capital.
The Kyiv City military administration gave the all-clear after the capital came under fire from what it said was "a barrage of ammunition."
Several explosions were heard in Kyiv early Monday, according to a CNN team on the ground.
The new attacks come as several cities in Ukraine, including Kyiv, reel from a series of Russian missile strikes on Friday that dealt a major blow to the country's civilian infrastructure, leaving many Ukrainians without light, power or heat.