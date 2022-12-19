Ukrainian Air Force says it intercepted 30 of 35 drones launched by Russia

An investigator shows the remains of a Russian suicide drone found at a site of a damaged residential house in the village of Stari Bezradychi, in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, on December 19. (Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters)

The Ukrainian Air Force claimed to have shot down 30 out of 35 drones launched by Russia from Sunday night into Monday, but those that dodged air defenses damaged power systems and civilian targets.

The Iranian-made, self-detonating Shahed-136 and Shahed-131 drones were launched from the “eastern coast of the Sea of Azov," the Air Force said in a statement on Facebook.

Many of the drones targeted Kyiv, according to the city's military administration, which said 18 out of 23 spotted in the sky over the capital were intercepted. There were no casualties, but authorities said that one critical infrastructure facility was hit. Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said that emergency services were working to limit the consequences of the attack.

The drone attacks come after several cities in Ukraine, including the capital, were hit by Russian missile strikes on Friday that dealt a major blow to the country's civilian infrastructure, leaving many people without light, power or heat.