2 injured in Russian drone attacks in Kyiv

Russian drones attack Kyiv early Monday
From CNN's Victoria Butenko and Josh Pennington
Ukrainian air defenses shot down nine Russian drones early Monday as Moscow's forces resumed attacks on Ukraine's capital.
The Kyiv City military administration gave the all-clear after the capital came under fire from what it said was "a barrage of ammunition."
Several explosions were heard in Kyiv early Monday, according to a CNN team on the ground.
The new attacks come as several cities in Ukraine, including Kyiv, reel from a series of Russian missile strikes on Friday that dealt a major blow to the country's civilian infrastructure, leaving many Ukrainians without light, power or heat.
Zelensky: Electricity restored to 9 million Ukrainians
From CNN's Mariya Knight in Atlanta
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly address on Sunday said electricity had been restored to a total of 9 million Ukrainians, as the country recovers from a barrage of Russian attacks that hit on Friday.
“Another 3 million Ukrainians have had their energy supply restored,” Zelensky said.
Zelensky had already said that 6 million people had power restored on Saturday following another Russian missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
Zelensky said the return of power was "already a result for 9 million of our people.”
In most of Ukraine's cities transport operations have returned to normal, he added.
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout visits occupied Ukraine
From CNN's Mariya Knight
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was recently exchanged in a prisoner swap with WNBA star Brittney Griner, visited the Russian-occupied city of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine on Saturday, according to Russian state media.
Bout attended an opening event for the Luhansk branch of the pro-Kremlin Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR).
Bout said he was glad to visit Luhansk for the first time and expressed confidence that the occupied region "would soon be peaceful, and people would live without fear for their future," Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported Sunday.
Leader of the ultra-nationalist LDPR Leonid Slutsky said they had to change their route to Luhansk twice due to the fact that "high-precision weapons were working nearby.”
“But this could not cancel our visit to Luhansk, because this is a point of no return. Donbas and Russia are together forever. We will come here under any conditions," Slutsky said according to the state media report.
Last week, Bout told Russia's RT that he “wholeheartedly” supports Moscow’s so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would certainly go as a volunteer fighter.
Moscow-backed separatists control the territory under the self-proclaimed title of the Luhansk People's Republic, which is not recognized by Ukraine or any other nation outside of Russia and its ally Syria.
Crews have fully restored heat supply in Kyiv after missile attacks
“All heat supply sources are operating normally,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post on Telegram, adding that public utilities will work throughout Sunday on “individual buildings, where there may be minor heating problems.”
The broader Kyiv region, however, continues to grapple with electricity supply issues. More than 600,000 people, which is 50% of the region’s residents, are currently without power, the head of Kyiv's regional military administration said on Ukrainian TV.
Crews restored power supply to the areas most affected by the shelling over the course of the past two days, said the official, Oleksiy Kuleba.
But “there are still several difficult areas where there is no electricity,” Kuleba continued, adding that the district of Bucha in particular is facing supply issues.
Across the region, 410 service centers, known as "invincibility points," are now operating, where the region’s residents can charge their phones and receive hot drinks, Kuleba said.
One dead in strikes on Russian region near Ukraine, Belgorod governor says
From CNN's Uliana Pavlova
One person was reported dead and eight people were injured in the Russian region of Belgorod on Sunday following shelling by Ukrainian forces, according to the regional governor.
“One person died. It is known that the man came to us from Tambov and worked as a contractor on the construction of a poultry farm,” Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram. “I express my condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. “Eight people were injured, seven are now in the hospital, one of them is in intensive care. All necessary medical assistance is provided. Another victim refused hospitalization and was sent for outpatient treatment.”
Gladkov said medical assistance was provided at the scene of the strikes and there was also damage to 14 residential buildings and several cars in the area.
Belgorod, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the Ukrainian border, has been struck previously. On Nov. 15, the governor said two people had been killed by Ukrainian shelling.
On Dec. 8, Gladkov said the region was once again shelled by Ukrainian armed forces. Gladkov said on Telegram that the city had sustained damage to a power line caused by “shell fragment.”
"We cannot let Putin steal our Christmas": Kyiv decorates 40-foot tree with energy-saving garlands
From CNN's Gabby Gretner
In Kyiv's Sofia Square, a Christmas tree that is 12 meters (nearly 40 feet) tall will be decorated with "energy-saving garlands" that will be powered by a generator at specific times, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
Roughly 1,000 blue and yellow balls and white doves will decorate the tree, with a trident placed on top, the mayor said. Flags of countries that are supporting Ukraine will be placed at the bottom of the tree.
There will be no Christmas markets, mass entertainment events or rides in Sophia Square this year.
Last month, Klitschko told Ukrainian news outlet RBC-Ukraine the city's Christmas trees will still be installed amid the war “to remind our children of the New Year mood.”
“No one is going to cancel the New Year and Christmas, and there should be an atmosphere of the New Year,” Klitschko told the network. “We cannot let Putin steal our Christmas.”