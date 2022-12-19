2 injured in Russian drone attacks in Kyiv

Residents gather as a critical power infrastructure facility burns after a Russian drone attack in Kyiv on Monday. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

Two people were injured and homes were damaged after Russian drones attacked Kyiv early Monday, according to the Ukrainian capital's military administration.

Critical infrastructure facilities were also damaged, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said Monday on Telegram, adding that technicians are working to stabilize power and heat supply.

Earlier Monday, Ukrainian air defenses shot down nine Russian drones in Kyiv, according to authorities.

It comes after several cities in Ukraine, including the capital, were hit by Russian missile strikes on Friday that dealt a major blow to the country's civilian infrastructure, leaving many people without light, power or heat.