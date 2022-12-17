Russia’s war in Ukraine

Ukraine’s state energy provider Ukrenergo has ended the “emergency mode” it activated on Friday, following the wave of Russian attacks against the country’s infrastructure, the company posted on Facebook Saturday.

The company said in a statement that Ukraine’s power system continues to recover after Friday’s attack on the country, and power deficit is “still significant,” with all regional power companies warned of consumption limits.

“Thermal power plants are gradually resuming their work, hydroelectric power plants continue to operate according to the schedule,” the company said. “Emergency repair works are being carried out at the power facilities damaged by shelling.”

On Friday, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said nine power generation facilities were damaged in Friday’s attacks, without specifying which locations.