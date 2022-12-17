Russia’s war in Ukraine

Live Updates

What we're covering

  • Ukraine said it knocked dozens of missiles out of the sky during a Russian barrage on Friday, but at least 16 hit their targets and severely damaged infrastructure.
  • The assault again left many Ukrainians without light, power or heat. Half of Kyiv residents are without heat and one-third do not have electricity, according to the city’s mayor.
  • The city of Kryvyi Rih took the brunt of the strikes, with four people killed — including a very young child — and 13 hurt, according to local officials.
  • Meanwhile, the Pentagon pushed back on Moscow’s warning not to ship Patriot missile defense systems to Kyiv. The US hasn’t previously sent the advanced systems to Ukraine but may soon, CNN reports.
Ukrainian state energy provider ends “emergency mode” it activated after Russian attacks

From Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

Ukraine’s state energy provider Ukrenergo has ended the “emergency mode” it activated on Friday, following the wave of Russian attacks against the country’s infrastructure, the company posted on Facebook Saturday.

The company said in a statement that Ukraine’s power system continues to recover after Friday’s attack on the country, and power deficit is “still significant,” with all regional power companies warned of consumption limits. 

“Thermal power plants are gradually resuming their work, hydroelectric power plants continue to operate according to the schedule,” the company said. “Emergency repair works are being carried out at the power facilities damaged by shelling.”

On Friday, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said nine power generation facilities were damaged in Friday’s attacks, without specifying which locations. 

4 killed, 13 injured as body of missing child is recovered from rubble in Kryvyi Rih after attacks

From Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

Rescuers pulled the body of a one-and-a-half year-old boy from the rubble of a house in Kryvyi Rih, which was destroyed by a Russian missile Friday, according to a local official.

Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said on Telegram Saturday that four people had been killed, including a 64-year-old woman.

Reznickehnko also said that 13 people, including four children, were wounded.

The city was among the hardest hit in the latest wave of Russian missile attacks, officials said.

Water supply and metro services restored in Kyiv as many remain without heat and power after missile attacks

From Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

Water supply and metro services have been restored in Kyiv, while officials continue to work to bring back heating in the Ukrainian capital, one day after a barrage of Russian missiles targeted the city.

“Water supply has been restored to all residents of the capital. Half of Kyiv residents already have heating and we are working to restore it to all residents of the city,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post on Telegram on Saturday. 

Klitschko also said that electricity had been returned to two-thirds of Kyiv residents. 

“But the schedules of emergency power outages are still applied,” Klitschko added. “Because the shortage of electricity is significant. Power engineers ask to continue to save electricity.”

Russian missile strikes pound Ukraine, knocking out power and putting entire country under air-raid alarm
Exclusive: US finalizing plans to send Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine
Brittney Griner is back home and she intends to play basketball this season

