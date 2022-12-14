The majority of Russia's drone attacks on the Kyiv region early Wednesday were taken down by Ukraine's air defenses, according to a Ukrainian military official.

Oleksiy Kuleba, head of the Kyiv regional administration, said on Telegram that the day began with a Russian attack on the capital with Iranian-made Shahed drones.

According to preliminary information, two administrative buildings in the city's central Shevchenkivskiy district were damaged, the Kyiv city military administration said.

Kuleba said air raid warnings remained in effect and advised people to take shelter as the threat is ongoing.

Some context: Ukraine has come under a barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks over the past two months that have destroyed key infrastructure across the country.

According to US officials, the Biden administration is finalizing plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine in a deal that could be announced as soon as this week. Kyiv has repeatedly asked for the advanced long-range air defense system, which is highly effective at intercepting ballistic and cruise missiles.