Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 1:08 a.m. ET, December 14, 2022
1 min ago

Air defenses shot down most Russian drone attacks over Kyiv, Ukrainian official says

The majority of Russia's drone attacks on the Kyiv region early Wednesday were taken down by Ukraine's air defenses, according to a Ukrainian military official.

Oleksiy Kuleba, head of the Kyiv regional administration, said on Telegram that the day began with a Russian attack on the capital with Iranian-made Shahed drones. 

According to preliminary information, two administrative buildings in the city's central Shevchenkivskiy district were damaged, the Kyiv city military administration said. 

Kuleba said air raid warnings remained in effect and advised people to take shelter as the threat is ongoing. 

Some context: Ukraine has come under a barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks over the past two months that have destroyed key infrastructure across the country.

According to US officials, the Biden administration is finalizing plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine in a deal that could be announced as soon as this week. Kyiv has repeatedly asked for the advanced long-range air defense system, which is highly effective at intercepting ballistic and cruise missiles.

32 min ago

10 drones shot down over Kyiv region, mayor says

From CNN's Teele Rebane 

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 10 Iranian-made "Shahed" drones over the Kyiv region, the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram Wednesday. 

He did not provide further details. 

It comes after the Kyiv city military administration said "air defense is working in [the] Kyiv region," following explosions heard in the capital early on Wednesday.

34 min ago

Kyiv officials say air defenses "working" after explosions heard in capital

From CNN's Josh Pennington

The Kyiv city military administration said "air defense is working in [the] Kyiv region," after explosions were heard in Ukraine's capital early on Wednesday.

"Keep calm and take cover!" the administration said on Telegram. 

Earlier Wednesday, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that explosions had been heard in the city. 

"Explosions in the Shevchenkiv district of the capital. Response teams are heading to the scene. More updates to come," Klitschko said.

The explosions were heard by CNN reporters in the city.

This post has been updated with the latest information.

1 hr 4 min ago

Russian commander says "NATO bloc" in Ukraine can't be beaten without nuclear weapons

From CNN’s Philip Wang

Alexander Khodakovsky attends an interview in Donetsk on February 4.
Alexander Khodakovsky attends an interview in Donetsk on February 4. (Kazbek Basayev/Reuters)

Russia can't “defeat the NATO bloc” in Ukraine without using nuclear weapons, a Russian commander in the east of the country said on state television Tuesday. 

Commander Alexander Khodakovsky of the Russian militia in the Donetsk region said on Russia-1 that Moscow's resources are limited.

He also claimed that Russia is now fighting the entire Western world, which is why the next escalation of the Ukraine war can “only be one: nuclear.” 

“We don't have the resources to defeat the NATO bloc with conventional means. But we have nuclear weapons for that,” Khodakovsky said. 

The Kremlin has not publicly responded to Khodakovsky's comments. 

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of the “increasing” threat of nuclear war but said he viewed the Russian nuclear arsenal as a deterrent rather than a provocation.

2 hr 54 min ago

Brittney Griner is "heartbroken" that Paul Whelan remains detained in Russia

From CNN's Amanda Musa and Jennifer Hansler

Brittney Griner is “heartbroken” that Paul Whelan is still detained in Russia, her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper Tuesday.

“She is heartbroken that Paul Whelan is not home. She is thinking about his family and talked about her intention to call them as soon as she gets home,” Colas said on AC360. “She's really committed to telling this story and making sure that this population of wrongfully detained Americans, that people know their names.”

Colas told CNN that Griner is making plans and thinking about things she can do to help people detained overseas.

Paul Whelan was arrested in Moscow in December 2018 and sentenced to 16 years in prison for espionage. The Biden administration was unable to secure his release when they brought home Griner last week in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. 

4 hr 2 min ago

Russian defector describes horrific crimes against civilians in Ukraine

From CNN's Fred Pleitgen and Ivana Kottasová

Nikita Chibrin says he still remembers his fellow Russian soldiers running away after allegedly raping two Ukrainian women during their deployment northwest of Kyiv in March.

“I saw them run, then I learned they were rapists. They raped a mother and a daughter,” he said.

Their commanders, Chibrin said, shrugged when finding out about the rapes. The alleged rapists were beaten, he says, but never fully punished for their crimes.

“They were never jailed. Just fired. Just like that: ‘Go!’ They were simply dismissed from the war. That’s it.”

Chibrin is a former soldier from the Russian city of Yakutsk who says he served in the 64th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade, the notorious Russian military unit accused of committing war crimes during their offensive in Bucha, Borodianka and other towns and villages north of Kyiv.

He deserted from the Russian military in September and fled to Europe via Belarus and Kazakhstan.

Troops from Chibrin’s brigade were labeled war criminals by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense in April after mass graves containing murdered civilians and dead bodies lying in the streets were discovered following the withdrawal of Russian forces from the Kyiv region.

Read more here.

1 hr 25 min ago

Zelensky thanks EU for pledging billions in aid at Paris donor conference 

From CNN’s Philip Wang

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the European Union on Tuesday for its $19 billion aid package, as well as an additional $1 billion pledged by dozens of countries during a donor conference in France earlier in the day.

“Every day we gain new strength for Ukraine to get through this winter, and I thank everyone who works for this and who helps our country, ” Zelensky said in his nightly address.

The funding will focus on Ukraine’s embattled energy sector, which has been targeted during the war against Russia, along with other humanitarian support. 

Zelensky also thanked other European countries that provided additional support beyond the EU funding, specifically naming Spain, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic.

He added that during a forum that focused on French business relations on Wednesday, Ukrainian officials presented French entrepreneurs with opportunities for investment in Ukraine during and after the war. 

4 hr 41 min ago

Ukrainian foreign minister: Russian missile attacks have turned the "entire country into a front line"

From CNN's Seb Shukla and Victoria Butenko

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday, that Russia’s huge missile attacks against Ukraine have turned the “entire country into a front line”. 

Kuleba added “it doesn't matter whether you are a soldier or a civilian, you are under attack. And that's how we feel.”

Speaking to foreign journalists from Kyiv, Kuleba responded to a question about whether he places more value on weapons or energy supplies, saying both are “almost equally important."

Russia launched its barrage of missile attacks across Ukraine, targeting its energy infrastructure on Oct. 10.

Earlier on Tuesday, CNN reported that the United States is finalizing plans to send Patriot missile defense systems to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in Paris Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal had been leading a delegation where over $1 billion in aid had been pledged to Ukraine to help it through the tough winter months.

4 hr 43 min ago

EU agrees to $19 billion Ukraine aid package after striking a deal with Hungary

From CNN's Gayle Harrington

European Union member states have agreed plans to provide a $19 billion aid package for Ukraine in 2023 after Hungary dropped its opposition in return for funding from the EU.

Hungary had initially blocked the package last week, amid a long running standoff over EU aid. Brussels had called for EU funds for Hungary be frozen due to concerns over corruption and insufficient reforms to strengthen the rule of law. 

On Monday evening, the EU struck a deal with Hungary. Under the new agreement, Brussels will give Budapest $6.1 billion in grants to "enable Hungary to foster its economic recovery from the Covid 19 pandemic and finance the green and digital transitions."

It will still freeze some funds, around $6.9 billion, but that is less than the near $8 billion the EU had previously planned on suspending.

The Czech Presidency of the European Council tweeted about the deal and the aid package for Ukraine Monday evening.