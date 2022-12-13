World
By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 12:52 a.m. ET, December 13, 2022
1 min ago

Russia has not given up on causing power blackouts in Ukraine, Zelensky says

From CNN's Mitchell McCluskey

Russia will continue targeting Ukraine’s power supply, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Monday, following a wave of strikes on the country's energy infrastructure that have left millions without power heading into winter.

"We should all be aware that Russia has not given up its terror tactics," Zelensky said.

"The absence of massive missile strikes only means that the enemy is preparing for them and can strike at any time. Although it is obvious that even without light we know well where to shoot and what to liberate, Russia still hopes for blackouts. This is the last hope of terrorists.”

Engineers have repeatedly scrambled to restore power after the Russian attacks, and Zelensky added Kyiv was "doing everything to bring to Ukraine as much equipment as possible, which can compensate for the damage caused by missile hits."

Gas supplies: Earlier Monday, Zelensky asked G7 leaders to commit to increasing gas assistance to Ukraine. “The terror against our power plants forced us to use more gas than expected. This is why we need additional support over this particular winter,” he said.

4 hr 23 min ago

Zelensky asks G7 to maintain support for Ukraine next year, outlines 3 steps for peace

From CNN's Zahid Mahmood and Josh Pennington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the Group of Seven leaders Monday to maintain its support for Ukraine next year while outlining three steps for securing peace.

More military equipment: In a video statement, Zelensky said the first step is a “new force,” and he requested more military equipment from the G7.

“Russia still has the advantage in artillery and missiles, this is a fact,” Zelensky said in his statement. “Ukraine needs modern tanks — and I ask you to provide this defensive capability to us. It can be done right now.”

He also said Ukraine needed more “rocket artillery and more long-range missiles,” adding that Ukraine needs “constant artillery support with guns and shells.”

“The more effective we are with such weapons, the shorter the Russian aggression will be,” he said. 

Support for financial and energy stability: The second step, according to Zelensky, was for the leaders to maintain financial, energy and social stability next year.

He also asked the G7 to commit to increasing gas assistance for Ukraine.

“The terror against our power plants forced us to use more gas than expected. This is why we need additional support over this particular winter,” Zelensky said. “We are talking about the volume of about 2 billion cubic meters of gas that has to be procured additionally.”

New diplomacy: In the third and final step, Zelensky said Ukraine would like to offer a peace solution, beginning with asking Russia to start withdrawing troops this Christmas. 

“I propose Russia to take a concrete and meaningful step toward a diplomatic settlement, which is being mentioned by Moscow so regularly,” he said. "Very soon we’ll have holidays celebrated by billions of people. Christmas — according to the Gregorian calendar or the New Year and Christmas — according to the Julian calendar," Zelensky said. 

“This is the time for normal people to think about peace, not aggression. I suggest Russia to at least try to prove that it is capable of abandoning the aggression.”
“If Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine, it will ensure a lasting cessation of hostilities.”
4 hr 28 min ago

G7 leaders pledge "unwavering support" to Ukraine, including boosting air defense systems

From CNN’s Inke Kappeler in Berlin

The Group of Seven leaders (G7) pledged on Monday to give "unwavering support" and solidarity to Ukraine by promising to boost the country with military and air defense systems, condemning Russia’s ongoing “war of aggression.”

“We condemn Russia’s continuous inhumane and brutal attacks targeting critical infrastructure, in particular energy and water facilities, and cities across Ukraine, and recall that indiscriminate attacks and attacks on the civilian population or civilian objects, constitute a war crime,” a statement from the G7 leaders said. “We are determined to help Ukraine repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure.” 

The statement also said the leaders are determined that Russia will ultimately need to pay for the restoration of critical infrastructure “damaged or destroyed” through the invasion.  

“We will hold President Putin and those responsible to account in accordance with international law,” the statement said. “We reiterate that Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable and that any use of chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons would be met with severe consequences.”

The G7 leaders also condemned Russia’s “continued seizure” of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, adding they support the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) efforts to establish a safety and security zone. 

“Russia can end this war immediately by ceasing its attacks against Ukraine and completely and unconditionally withdrawing its forces from the territory of Ukraine,” the statement said.

CNN's Betsy Klein and Phil Mattingly contributed reporting to this post.

4 hr 42 min ago

Leaving his life in Bakhmut had seemed impossible. Now he's lost a friend, a limb and a livelihood

From CNN's Jo Shelley, Sam Kiley, Peter Rudden and Olha Konovalova

The streets outside Vyacheslav Tarasov’s home on Ukraine’s eastern frontline are pocked by shell blasts. The buildings around are mostly empty, windowless and cold.

Bakhmut has been facing the relentless firepower of a frustrated Russian army for months. In its pursuit of an increasingly rare battlefield victory, Moscow has leveled buildings with rockets and missiles and sent endless waves of infantry to fight among the destroyed homes.

Tarasov, 48, was sheltering from the shelling in his basement where he now has to live. But last week he dared to venture out — to buy vegetables to make the national dish, borscht.

“I don’t know what was used,” he recalls. “But the force was incredible because my arm flew off, just like that… I was holding my guts in my hands.”

His face pales as he relays the graphic images still fresh in his mind. “I was wearing a leather jacket and if it wasn’t for that, I would have blown apart. I mean, my guts would have been all over the place… I lost a lot of blood. I remember seeing it — a huge puddle.”

The blast that tore through Tarasov’s body killed his friend and as the shelling continued, he realized he might not make it either. “I’ll tell you the truth,” he says. “I prayed to survive.”

Read more here.

4 hr 37 min ago

Ukrainian strikes killed "dozens" in Russian-occupied Melitopol, exiled mayor says

From CNN's Olga Voitovych, Sebastian Shukla and Rob Picheta

Ukrainian forces struck the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol over the weekend, opening a new front in Kyiv’s fight to reclaim land in the south of the country and underlining the importance of longer-range weaponry.

The attacks struck a number of different locations, including a church being used as a base by Russian forces, according to the city’s exiled mayor, Ivan Fedorov, who shared a video filmed at night of a fire burning in the distance.

“Fireworks in the east of Melitopol,” he said in a post on social messaging app Telegram on Saturday, claiming that 200 people were killed and 300 injured in heavy shelling on the city.

In an interview with Ukrainian television a day later, Federov rowed back on that number, saying that “dozens” were dead. He added that three sites had been hit, including a restaurant-hotel complex on the outskirts of Melitopol, known as “Prival Okhotnika,” or Hunter’s Rest, a checkpoint 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the city in Novobohdanivka, and a military unit that was “completely destroyed” near the village of Semenivka.

Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-installed governor of Zaporizhzhia region, where Melitopol is located, said that Ukraine had hit Melitopol using a HIMARS system, killing two people and wounding 10 others, three of whom were treated in the hospital — a significantly lower number than was reported by Fedorov.

Russians "redeploying": Fedorov claimed in an interview on Monday that Russian troops in the city were “panicking” and “redeploying,” given Ukrainian strikes on the city. Without providing any evidence, he said “they are busy moving their military groups to other places to try to hide them.”

Read more here.

3 hr 40 min ago

Body of Zambian national killed fighting in Ukraine returns home

From CNN's Sebastian Shukla and Nimi Princewill

A hearse carrying the remains of Lemekani Nathan Nyirenda at Lusaka's Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.
A hearse carrying the remains of Lemekani Nathan Nyirenda at Lusaka's Kenneth Kaunda International Airport. (Salim Dawood/AFP/Getty Images)

The body of Lemekani Nathan Nyirenda, a fighter recruited by the mercenary group Wagner for combat operations in Ukraine, was returned to Zambia on Sunday.

Nyirenda’s body arrived at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in the capital Lusaka and was accompanied by Zambia’s Ambassador to Russia, Shadreck Luwita, its Foreign Ministry said.

The body was received by Nyirenda’s family and Foreign Ministry officials, the ministry stated in a series of tweets Sunday.

In agency pictures from the airport, a coffin can be seen in a white hearse with Cyrillic writing on the outside indicating the provenance of the casket.

A group of choral singers and grieving family members were at the airport to receive Nyirenda’s body.

He died in battle in Ukraine in September fighting for the Russian side.

Read more here.