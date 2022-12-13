World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN

December 13, 2022 Russia-Ukraine news

By Kathleen Magramo, Jack Guy, Adrienne Vogt and Leinz Vales, CNN

Updated 10:06 PM ET, Tue December 13, 2022
31 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 hr 3 min ago

Zelensky thanks EU for pledging billions in aid at Paris donor conference 

From CNN’s Philip Wang in Atlanta

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at the "Human Rights in Dark Times" International Conference in Kyiv, Ukraine on December 9.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at the "Human Rights in Dark Times" International Conference in Kyiv, Ukraine on December 9. (Ukrainian Presidency Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the European Union on Wednesday for its $19 billion aid package, as well as an additional $1 billion pledged by dozens of countries during a donor conference in France earlier in the day.

“Every day we gain new strength for Ukraine to get through this winter, and I thank everyone who works for this and who helps our country, ” Zelensky said in his nightly address.

The funding will focus on Ukraine’s embattled energy sector, which has been targeted during the war against Russia, along with other humanitarian support. 

Zelensky also thanked other European countries that provided additional support beyond the EU funding, specifically naming Spain, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic.

He added that during a forum that focused on French business relations on Wednesday, Ukrainian officials presented French entrepreneurs with opportunities for investment in Ukraine during and after the war. 

5 hr 18 min ago

DOJ charges 5 Russian and 2 US nationals with smuggling equipment to Russian military

From CNN's Holmes Lybrand

The Justice Department has charged five Russian nationals and two US nationals for allegedly conspiring to violate US sanctions by smuggling US-made equipment to the Russian military, according to a recently unsealed indictment. 

According to the 16-count indictment, the defendants were associated with two Moscow companies that worked with the Russian Federal Security Service to purchase and smuggle sanctioned items — including semiconductors and other electronic equipment — from the US to the Russian military. 

The seven individuals – Yevgeniy Grinin, Aleksey Ippolitov, Boris Livshits, Svetlana Skvortsova, Vadim Konoshchenok, Alexey Brayman and Vadim Yermolenko – “unlawfully sourced, purchased and shipped millions of dollars in military and sensitive dual-use technologies from US manufacturers and vendors located in the Eastern District of New York and elsewhere for Russian end users,” the indictment says. 

“As alleged, the defendants perpetrated a sophisticated procurement network that illegally obtained sensitive U.S. technology to facilitate the Russian war machine,” Breon Peace, US attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement Tuesday.

According to the indictment, Russian nationals Grinin and Skvortsova would receive requests from Ippolitov, also a Russian national, for sanctioned items from the US. 

Grinin and Skvortsova would allegedly map out shipping routes while Livshits – through shell companies and US bank accounts – would allegedly purchase the items from US companies, according to the indictment. 

Based in the US, Brayman and Yermolenko would allegedly fabricate shipping documents and invoices to ship items around the world before they would eventually be sent to Russia, according to the DOJ. 

Konoshchenok, who the Justice Department believes is an officer for the FSB, was allegedly one of their smugglers. 

Grinin, Skvortsova, Ippolitov and Livshits remain at large, according to the Justice Department, while Brayman, a permanent resident in the US, Yermolenko, a US citizen, and Konoshchenok, a Russian national, are in custody.

6 hr 56 min ago

World leaders are pledging weapons and aid to Ukraine. Here are the latest headlines.

From CNN staff

The United States could soon be sending the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, once plans are approved and finalized, officials said. Ukraine has been calling for the US to send the advanced long-range air defense system that is highly effective at intercepting ballistic and cruise missiles for months. Across the globe, the European Union is also pledging their support — announcing a $19 billion aid package to Ukraine.

It comes after central Ukraine was hit with heavy artillery and missiles overnight, according to a regional official. A key bridge is also being targeted.

Here are the top headlines today:

  • Aid from the European Union: Member states have agreed plans to provide a $19 billion aid package for Ukraine in 2023 after Hungary dropped its opposition in return for funding from the EU. Hungary had initially blocked the package last week, amid a long running standoff — Brussels had called for EU funds for Hungary be frozen due to concerns over corruption and insufficient reforms to strengthen the rule of law. 
  • Defense from the US: The Biden administration is finalizing plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine that could be announced as soon as this week, according to two US officials and a senior administration official. It would be the most effective long-range defensive weapons system sent to the country and officials say it will help secure airspace for NATO nations in eastern Europe. Ukraine has been asking for the system for months but the logistical challenges of delivering it and operating it are immense. 
  • Potential next moves from Russia: Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, said Russia’s capability to launch a “large offensive may be restored" by the end of January or February. Kuleba said there are signs that Russia still has its sights set on larger portions of Ukraine. On the state of the war now, Kuleba said Russia’s huge missile attacks have turned the “entire country into a frontline."
  • Key Melitopol bridge targeted: A bridge essential to the resupply of Russian forces occupying the city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine was targeted by strikes overnight, according to both Ukrainian and Russian officials. The bridge appears to have buckled or collapsed inwards in a video posted online. Russian-installed administrators claim "two explosive devices" were used to blow up part of the bridge. It is part of the M14 highway, which runs along Ukraine’s southern coastline from Melitopol to Berdiansk and Mariupol to the east before reaching the Russian Federation.
  • Belarus announces military drills: The Belarusian Defense Ministry has announced snap military drills across the country. "A sudden inspection of combat readiness has begun under the leadership of the State Secretariat of the Security Council," said the ministry in a short statement. Belarus shares Ukraine's northern border, which was used as a platform by Russian troops during the invasion in February. 
7 hr 59 min ago

Ukrainian foreign minister: Russian missile attacks have turned the "entire country into a frontline"

From CNN's Seb Shukla in London and Victoria Butenko in Kyiv

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks at a press conference after Security Council meeting at UN headquarters in New York, on September 22.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks at a press conference after Security Council meeting at UN headquarters in New York, on September 22. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday, that Russia’s huge missile attacks against Ukraine have turned the “entire country into a frontline”. 

Kuleba continued to say that “it doesn't matter whether you are a soldier or a civilian, you are under attack. And that's how we feel.”

Speaking to foreign journalists from Kyiv, Kuleba responded to a question about whether he places more value on weapons or energy supplies, he said both are “almost equally important."

Russia launched its barrage of missile attacks across Ukraine, targeting its energy infrastructure on Oct. 10.

Earlier on Tuesday, CNN was able to report exclusively that the United States is finalizing plans to send Patriot missile defense systems to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in Paris Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal had been leading a delegation where over $1 billion in aid had been pledged to Ukraine to help it through the tough winter months.  

9 hr 20 min ago

Ukrainian foreign minister says Russia may be able to launch a "large offensive" in January or February

From CNN's Seb Shukla in London and Victoria Butenko in Kyiv

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, said Tuesday that Russia’s capability to launch a “large offensive may be restored" by the end of January or February.

Speaking to foreign reporters from a bomb shelter in Kyiv on Tuesday, Ukraine’s top diplomat said “they definitely still keep hopes that they will be able to break through our lines and advanced deeper in Ukraine.”

Kuleba explained that he felt several reasons contributed to the signs that Russia still has its sights set on larger portions of Ukraine.

He attributed that view to, “the conscription they have announced, and the training of new conscripts and the movement of their heavy weapons supports the country.” 

Russia launched a drive in September to mobilize 300,000 soldiers.

9 hr 28 min ago

European Union agrees to $19 billion Ukraine aid package after striking a deal with Hungary

From CNN's Gayle Harrington

European Union member states have agreed plans to provide a $19 billion aid package for Ukraine in 2023 after Hungary dropped its opposition in return for funding from the EU.

Hungary had initially blocked the package last week, amid a long running standoff over EU aid. Brussels had called for EU funds for Hungary be frozen due to concerns over corruption and insufficient reforms to strengthen the rule of law. 

On Monday evening, the EU struck a deal with Hungary. Under the new agreement, Brussels will give Budapest $6.1 billion in grants to "enable Hungary to foster its economic recovery from the Covid 19 pandemic and finance the green and digital transitions."

It will still freeze some funds, around $6.9 billion, but that is less than the near $8 billion the EU had previously planned on suspending.

The Czech Presidency of the European Council tweeted about the deal and the aid package for Ukraine Monday evening.

7 hr 53 min ago

Exclusive: US finalizing plans to send Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine

From CNN's Barbara Starr

The Army test fires a Patriot missile in 2019. The Patriot missile defense systems are designed to counter and destroy incoming short-range ballistic missiles, advanced aircraft and cruise missiles.
The Army test fires a Patriot missile in 2019. The Patriot missile defense systems are designed to counter and destroy incoming short-range ballistic missiles, advanced aircraft and cruise missiles. (Jason Cutshaw/US Army)

The Biden administration is finalizing plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine that could be announced as soon as this week, according to two US officials and a senior administration official.

The Pentagon’s plan still needs to be approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin before it is sent to US President Joe Biden for his signature. The three officials told CNN that approval is expected.

Why this matters: Ukraine has been calling for the US to send the advanced long-range air defense system that is highly effective at intercepting ballistic and cruise missiles as it comes under a barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks that have destroyed key infrastructure across the country. It would be the most effective long-range defensive weapons system sent to the country and officials say it will help secure airspace for NATO nations in eastern Europe.

It is not clear how many missile launchers will be sent but a typical Patriot battery includes a radar set that detects and tracks targets, computers, power generating equipment, an engagement control station and up to eight launchers, each holding four ready to fire missiles.

Once the plans are finalized, the Patriots are expected to ship quickly in the coming days and Ukrainians will be trained to use them at a US Army base in Grafenwoehr, Germany, officials said.

Ukraine has been asking for the system for months but the logistical challenges of delivering it and operating it are immense. Despite those obstacles, “the reality of what is going on the ground” led the administration to make the decision, the senior administration official told CNN, noting the continuing intense Russian missile barrages.

Read more here.

10 hr 28 min ago

No Russia-US prisoner exchange talks on agenda for now, Russia's deputy foreign minister says

From CNN's Radina Gigova

Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan is escorted inside a court building in Moscow, Russia, on October 24, 2019.
Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan is escorted inside a court building in Moscow, Russia, on October 24, 2019. (Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters)

There are no prisoner exchange talks on the agenda at the moment between the United States and Russia, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Tuesday, according to state news agency TASS. 

"I don’t know what they [the Americans] have in mind," he said, when asked to comment on statements from the US that the two sides would hold consultations later this week on US citizen Paul Whelan, who is in prison in Russia. 

"According to my sources, no talks on this issue via any of the channels I know about are anticipated," he said.

"We occasionally communicate with the Americans via different channels, at different levels, but the exchanges are carried out by people who were previously engaged in this activity," Ryabkov added.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday that US officials “will have an engagement with [the Russian federation] this week” to address Whelan’s case. 

10 hr 35 min ago

"Two explosive devices" were used on key bridge in city of Melitopol, Russian regional administration says

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Seb Shukla and Teele Rebane

The bridge connecting the main part of the city of Melitopol to a suburb Konstantynivka in an image taken from social media on December 13.
The bridge connecting the main part of the city of Melitopol to a suburb Konstantynivka in an image taken from social media on December 13. (Telegram)

Russian-installed administrators in the city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine claimed on Tuesday that "two explosive devices" of 15-20 kilograms of TNT were used to blow up a portion of a bridge used for supplying Russian armed forces.

Yevgeny Balitskyi, the Russian-appointed head of Zaporizhzhia region, said on Telegram “unknown persons blew up two reinforced concrete supports of the road bridge, after which the bridge received a subsidence.”

He stressed that the damage to the bridge “did not affect cargo traffic in anyway” and claimed that the bridge “had no strategic significance.” 

He finished his message by saying that the perpetrators are being pursued and they will “be punished to the fullest extent of the law”.

More background: The bridge connects the main part of the city of Melitopol to a suburb Konstantynivka. 

The bridge is part of the M14 highway that runs along Ukraine’s southern coastline and connects Melitopol to Berdyansk to the east and then onto to Mariupol and then into the Russian Federation.