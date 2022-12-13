Zelensky thanks EU for pledging billions in aid at Paris donor conference 

The Justice Department has charged five Russian nationals and two US nationals for allegedly conspiring to violate US sanctions by smuggling US-made equipment to the Russian military, according to a recently unsealed indictment.

According to the 16-count indictment, the defendants were associated with two Moscow companies that worked with the Russian Federal Security Service to purchase and smuggle sanctioned items — including semiconductors and other electronic equipment — from the US to the Russian military.

The seven individuals – Yevgeniy Grinin, Aleksey Ippolitov, Boris Livshits, Svetlana Skvortsova, Vadim Konoshchenok, Alexey Brayman and Vadim Yermolenko – “unlawfully sourced, purchased and shipped millions of dollars in military and sensitive dual-use technologies from US manufacturers and vendors located in the Eastern District of New York and elsewhere for Russian end users,” the indictment says.

“As alleged, the defendants perpetrated a sophisticated procurement network that illegally obtained sensitive U.S. technology to facilitate the Russian war machine,” Breon Peace, US attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement Tuesday.

According to the indictment, Russian nationals Grinin and Skvortsova would receive requests from Ippolitov, also a Russian national, for sanctioned items from the US.

Grinin and Skvortsova would allegedly map out shipping routes while Livshits – through shell companies and US bank accounts – would allegedly purchase the items from US companies, according to the indictment.

Based in the US, Brayman and Yermolenko would allegedly fabricate shipping documents and invoices to ship items around the world before they would eventually be sent to Russia, according to the DOJ.

Konoshchenok, who the Justice Department believes is an officer for the FSB, was allegedly one of their smugglers.

Grinin, Skvortsova, Ippolitov and Livshits remain at large, according to the Justice Department, while Brayman, a permanent resident in the US, Yermolenko, a US citizen, and Konoshchenok, a Russian national, are in custody.