Key bridge targeted overnight in Russian-occupied Melitopol

A bridge essential to the resupply of Russian forces occupying the city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine was targeted by strikes overnight, according to both Ukrainian and Russian officials.

The bridge appears to have buckled or collapsed inwards in a video posted online by Vladimir Rogov, a pro-Russian regional official.

Rogov also posted what appears to be CCTV footage in which an explosion can be heard.

CNN has not been able to verify if the explosion is from the bridge, but the video is part of a set of videos Rogov posted of the incident.

Ivan Fedorov, the exiled Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol, said that the route is "one of the strategically important bridges."

Rogov also suggested that the bridge is a vital supply route for "food, medicine and building materials to the liberated territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions."

The bridge connects the city of Melitopol to a suburb named Konstantynivka. It is part of the M14 highway, which runs along Ukraine’s southern coastline from Melitopol to Berdiansk and Mariupol to the east before reaching the Russian Federation.