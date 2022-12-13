More than $1 billion pledged for Ukraine at winter aid conference, French foreign minister says

French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna attends a press conference after the 'Conference in solidarity with the Ukrainian people' in Paris, France, on December 13. (Teresa Suarez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

More than one billion dollars was pledged to support Ukraine during a bleak winter at a conference in Paris Tuesday, France’s foreign minister said.

The money, pledged by 46 countries and 24 international organizations, will be split between restoring Ukraine’s depleted energy network, the food sector, water supply, health and transportation, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna told the conference, adding that $520 million of funding was yet to be allocated.

The announcement comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for $843 million in aid in a virtual address to delegates at the conference, as millions of Ukrainians face a freezing winter under the shadow of Russia’s war, without access to electricity, water and central heating.