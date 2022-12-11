Ukraine launched a missile attack on the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) early Sunday morning, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

Ukraine launched 20 Grad missiles around 5:54 a.m. local time Sunday, said Alexei Kulemzin, head of the Russian-backed city administration. The strikes were made in the direction of the Voroshilovsky and Kalininsky districts.

Shells hit several apartment buildings and landed near the opera, ballet theater and the Kalinin Hospital, RIA reported, adding that one strike left an apartment building ablaze.

Kulemzin said Ukraine also shelled the city's Kyivskyi district late Saturday night, around 11 p.m. local time.

The Ukrainian military has not yet confirmed or commented on the attack, and CNN cannot independently verify the reports.

Some background: Donetsk is a region in eastern Ukraine that has been held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

During that time, the region has been operated under the name Donetsk People's Republic. Russia recognizes the DPR as a sovereign state, and Donetsk was among the four Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia in violation of international law.

Russia is the only country that considers the DPR independent. The international community does not recognize the region and its institutions, and considers the territory to be part of Ukraine. Independent watchdog groups have long accused the separatists of a dismal human rights track record and ill treatment of prisoners.