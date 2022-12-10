World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

World Cup 2022

Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Matt Meyer and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 9:40 a.m. ET, December 10, 2022
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
55 min ago

Four people hurt by Russian strikes in Ukraine’s Nikopol district overnight, local official says

From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko

Heavy Russian artillery fire hit communities in Ukraine’s southern Nikopol district overnight Friday into Saturday, Valentyn Reznichenko, a local Ukrainian official said.

Four people were injured in the community of Nikopol, Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol district military administration, said on Telegram.

Russian shelling also struck the Marganets community, but officials reported no injuries, according to Yevtushenko.

Eleven high-rise and private buildings, a kindergarten, administrative and office buildings, a car wash, a car park, several cars, a gas pipeline and power lines were all damaged, according to Reznichenko.

The Nikopol district is located in the Dnipropetrovsk region and sits across the river from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

1 hr 27 min ago

Zelensky says frontline situation in east is "very difficult" as Ukrainian forces repel Russian assaults

From CNN's Tim Lister and Julia Kesaieva

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged Friday that the military situation in parts of eastern Ukraine was "very difficult" but said Ukrainian forces continued to resist Russian attacks.

In his daily video address, Zelensky said, "The frontline situation remains very difficult in the key areas of Donbas — Bakhmut, Soledar, Mariinka, Kreminna."

The four towns are on the frontlines in Donetsk and Luhansk, which have moved little in the last three months.

"There is no living place left on the ground in these areas that is undamaged by shells and fire," Zelensky said. "The occupiers have actually destroyed Bakhmut — another city of Donbas, which the Russian army turned into scorched ruins."

Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were holding the front, repelling attacks and inflicting "tangible losses on the enemy in response to the hell that came to Ukraine under the Russian flag."

Situation on the frontline: There's been heavy fighting around the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk for months. The city has suffered extensive destruction, as have dozens of settlements along the front lines in Donetsk.

Earlier Friday, an adviser to the president's office, Oleksiy Arestovych, said the Russians were making an unprecedented push towards Bakhmut. He also said that the situation around nearby Soledar "has worsened a little" with the Russians closing in on a village near an important highway.

In the Luhansk direction, Arestovych talked about dynamic front lines in which each side goes on the attack. But he said that at present, it was the Russians on the offensive, "meaning we are holding defenses."

1 min ago

Russia demanded a spy held in Germany be freed in exchange for Paul Whelan

From Natasha Bertrand, Kylie Atwood, Sean Lyngaas and Jennifer Hansler

Paul Whelan stands inside a defendant cage during a court hearing in Moscow in 2019.
Paul Whelan stands inside a defendant cage during a court hearing in Moscow in 2019. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images)

Russia refused to release Paul Whelan alongside Brittney Griner unless a former colonel from Russia’s domestic spy currently in German custody was also released as part of any prisoner swap, US officials told CNN, even as the US offered up the names of several other Russian prisoners in US custody that they would be willing to trade.

The US was unable to deliver on the request for the ex-colonel, Vadim Krasikov, because he is serving out a life sentence for murder in Germany. 

CNN first reported exclusively in August that the Russians had requested that Krasikov be released along with Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who was serving a 25-year sentence in the US, in exchange for Whelan and Griner. 

US officials made quiet inquiries to Germany about whether they might be willing to include Krasikov in the trade, a senior German government source told CNN earlier this year. But ultimately, the US was not able to secure Krasikov’s release. 

The German government was not willing to seriously consider including Krasikov — who had assassinated a Georgian citizen in broad daylight in Berlin in 2019 — in a potential trade, the German source said.  

The US made several other offers to the Russians, sources said, to get them to agree to include Whelan in the swap. Among the names floated by the US was Alexander Vinnik, a Russian national extradited to the US in August on allegations of money laundering, hacking and extortion. 

The US also offered to trade Roman Seleznev, a convicted Russian cyber-criminal currently serving a 14-year sentence in the US, sources said. 

A lawyer for Seleznev did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Frédéric Bélot, a lawyer who represented Vinnik in France before his extradition to the US, told CNN Friday that he was not aware of any current discussions between Moscow and Washington over including Vinnik in a potential prisoner swap. 

1 hr 27 min ago

Infrastructure and military among priorities amid energy crunch in Ukraine, prime minister says

From CNN’s Tim Lister and Julia Kesaieva

As Ukraine grapples with an energy crisis, the country will have to set priorities for electricity supply, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"The first priority is critical infrastructure, in particular water and heat supply facilities and hospitals," Shmyhal told a government meeting. "The second priority is the military-industrial complex — facilities that work for the defense of the state. The principle, 'Everything for the front,' remains absolutely unchanged."

He said the third priority is businesses that produce essential products — for example, bakeries and dairies. And the residential sector was fourth.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of state electricity generator Ukrenergo, said that repairs were continuing after the last wave of Russian missile attacks on Monday.

Kudrytskyi said substations in southern Ukraine and power plants were damaged.

"Several power plants were forced to stop generating electricity after the damage. Now we are gradually trying to restore generation at thermal power plants, to bring them to the levels that existed on the eve of the last attack."

Kudrytskyi said that since Oct. 10, more than 1,000 heavy missiles and drones have been fired at energy infrastructure facilities. The major difficulties with electricity supply were currently in the Odesa region, Kherson region, and Kharkiv region.

Nuclear generation has provided a little more than half of Ukraine's needs in the recent past but Kudrytskyi said said the country needed other types of energy generation.

"There is not a single thermal power plant in Ukraine that was not damaged by the attacks," he said. "Similarly, almost all hydroelectric power plants have suffered some damage and have a limited ability to generate electricity."

He said as repairs continued, he hoped the country could transition to planned outages in the next few days. Much of Ukraine has also suffered emergency power cuts in recent weeks.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said more Russian targeting of infrastructure could be expected, and the energy supply might also be affected by heavy frosts.

"Ukraine has already received power equipment worth millions of euros. Our task today is not only to use the equipment for rapid restoration works but also to form a stock of equipment that may be urgently needed after the next shelling," he said.