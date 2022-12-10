Viktor Bout says he "wholeheartedly" supports Ukraine war and would volunteer to fight for Russia

Viktor Bout sits inside a detention cell in Bangkok, Thailand in 2008. (Chumsak Kanoknan/ Getty Images)

Recently freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Russia's war in Ukraine and that he'd volunteer to fight for Russia.

He said if he had the opportunity and the necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer" in what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death” by his accusers, was released on Thursday from US detention in a prisoner swap for US basketball star Brittney Griner.

Bout made these remarks in a video interview with Kremlin-controlled TV network RT. He was interviewed by Maria Butina, a Russian gun rights enthusiast-turned TV personality who now works for the network. Butina, who was convicted of conspiring to act as an agent for a foreign state in the United States, was deported to Russia in October 2019 after serving more than 15 months behind bars in Florida.

When asked if he had a portrait of President Vladimir Putin in his prison cell, Bout said: "Yes, always. Why not? I’m proud that I’m Russian and that our president is Putin."

Some background on Bout: The former Soviet military officer was serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States on charges of conspiring to kill Americans, acquire and export anti-aircraft missiles, and provide material support to a terrorist organization. Bout has maintained he is innocent.