Pope Francis breaks down in tears while discussing the Ukraine war at a public prayer

Pope Francis is emotional after he recited a prayer on behalf of the Ukrainian people, during a traditional visit to the statue dedicated to the Immaculate Conception near Piazza di Spagna in central Rome, Italy, on December 8. (Vincenzo Pinto/AFP/Getty Images)

Pope Francis broke down in tears on Thursday while talking about the war in Ukraine during an annual prayer at Rome’s Spanish steps to mark the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, a national holiday in Italy.

The Pope’s voice cracked as he mentioned the suffering of the Ukrainian people and he trembled as he was forced to stop for around 30 seconds.

I would have liked to have brought to you today the thanksgiving of the Ukrainian people for the peace we have long been asking the Lord for," Francis said.

"Instead, I still have to present to you the supplication of the children, of the elderly, of the fathers and mothers, of the young people of that tormented land."

Watch moment: