Steve Zissou, Viktor Bout's lawyer in the US, told CNN on Thursday that the prisoner swap between Brittney Griner and his client is "fair."
"As I have urged for some time, given the fifteen long years that Viktor Bout has been in custody since the United States government targeted him in 2006, his exchange for Brittney Griner, who has only been in custody for a few months, is fair," he said in a statement to CNN.
"Viktor Bout has been reunited with his family, just as Brittney Griner is with hers. The people of Russia never gave up on him during the fifteen years of his wrongful incarceration, just as the people of the United States never gave up on Ms. Griner. Hopefully, this is just the first of many reasonable agreements between the U.S. and Russia that will lead to better relations and a safer world," he added.
Since the visit of Russia's Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov in October to the Marion prison where Bout was serving his sentence, Bout has been very confident he would be released, Zissou told CNN.
The lawyer added that Bout has been urging his legal team to "chill out" and have "long patience."
Zissou told CNN said that his legal team knew a swap was imminent 24 hours ago.