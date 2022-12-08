This was "the only deal we could make right now," senior Biden administration official says

US President Joe Biden was “personally involved and in constant touch” with his team as this deal came together in the final days and after he gave his personal green light to execute the trade. The briefings – and questions Biden asked his team – were constant, a senior administration official says.

Senior administration official adds that this was the right deal to make – and notably, “the only deal we could make right now.”

Biden "will speak to the importance of Brittney being brought home safely" in his remarks on Thursday morning, a White House official tells CNN,

He is also expected to address Paul Whelan, who remains imprisoned in Russia, and will reiterate the US "commitment to ensuring Paul Whelan comes home as well."

Contribution Betsy Klein