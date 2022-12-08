Biden: "Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones"
President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the White House on Thursday morning on Brittney Griner's release.
"After months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held in intolerable circumstances, Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones and she should have been there all along," he said.
"This is a day we worked toward for a long time. We never stopped pushing for her release. It took painstaking and intense negotiations," he added, thanking all those who involved in her release as well as the UAE, where the swap took place.
This was "the only deal we could make right now," senior Biden administration official says
US President Joe Biden was “personally involved and in constant touch” with his team as this deal came together in the final days and after he gave his personal green light to execute the trade. The briefings – and questions Biden asked his team – were constant, a senior administration official says.
Senior administration official adds that this was the right deal to make – and notably, “the only deal we could make right now.”
Biden "will speak to the importance of Brittney being brought home safely" in his remarks on Thursday morning, a White House official tells CNN,
He is also expected to address Paul Whelan, who remains imprisoned in Russia, and will reiterate the US "commitment to ensuring Paul Whelan comes home as well."
NOW: Biden delivers remarks on Brittney Griner
US President Joe Biden is speaking now on the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner's release from Russian detention.
Griner is now in the custody of US officials. Biden gave final approval for the prisoner swap in the past week, an official familiar with the matter said, and the president was updated on the swap as it was taking place this morning.
Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, is with the president at the White House, according to a source familiar.
Viktor Bout has returned home, Russian state media reports
Russia said on Thursday that Viktor Bout has returned home to Russia, according to state media RIA Novosti, citing the foreign ministry.
The prisoner exchange with WNBA star Brittney Griner was "completed successfully at Abu Dhabi Airport" on Thursday, state media added.
Brittney Griner is "on her way home," Biden says
President Joe Biden is with Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, at the White House. He tweeted two pictures along with Griner's news, saying the WNBS star is "safe" and "on her way home."
Biden was briefed throughout the morning as he waited for confirmation that Griner was back in US hands, a US official says.
Once that happened, Biden spoke with Griner from the Oval Office, with Griner’s wife, Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken also on the call, per a second official.
Brittney Griner is now in the custody of US officials
The US has secured the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, a US official told CNN. She is now in the custody of US officials.
The swap did not include another American that the State Department has declared wrongfully detailed, Paul Whelan.
Both the families of Griner Whelan have been informed of her release, according to a source familiar.
US President Joe Biden is expected to make remarks soon.
Ukraine's army says its drone approval process has been streamlined, as Moscow accuses Kyiv of strikes
Ukraine's defense minister has said that the army has significantly streamlined its protocol for approving unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other weaponry, a revelation that comes days after Moscow accused Kyiv of drone strikes on air bases deep inside its territory.
“The procedures for admission of weapons and military equipment to operate in the Armed Forces were significantly simplified. This has already had a significant effect, primarily in the field of UAVs," Oleksii Reznikov said.
Reznikov explained that the previous process to approve one or two drones could take up to two years. In comparison, a new system has allowed seven Ukrainian-made UAVs to be green-lit for operation in the Ukrainian armed forces over the past 30 days.
He added there are 19 pending applications for UAVs.
Some background: Russia unleashed a fresh wave of missiles towards Ukraine earlier this week, as it accused Kyiv of striking military airfields inside Russia -- raising the stakes for Moscow at a time when its war on Ukraine is faltering. Russia has said that Ukrainian drones carried out three strikes on its bases, yet two of the targets are hundreds of miles inside Russian territory and beyond the reach of Ukraine’s declared drone arsenal.
On Thursday, Sevastopol's Russian-appointed governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said that Russia's Black Sea Fleet had shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle off the Crimean Peninsula. The Kremlin said Crimea and Sevastopol faced the risk "terrorist attacks" from Ukraine, but said the region is ready to repel them.
WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian detention in prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, according to a source familiar
Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death” is a former Soviet military officer serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States on charges of conspiring to kill Americans, acquire and export anti-aircraft missiles, and provide material support to a terrorist organization. Moscow had slammed his sentencing in 2012 as “baseless and biased” and Bout has maintained he is innocent.
Griner — who had for years played in the off-season for a Russian women’s basketball team, had been detained since February, when she was arrested on drug smuggling charges at an airport in the Moscow region. Despite her testimony that she had inadvertently packed the cannabis oil found in her luggage, she was sentenced to nine years in prison in early August and was moved to a penal colony in Mordovia in mid-November after losing her appeal.
The swap did not include another American that the State Department has declared wrongfully detailed, Paul Whelan.
He is a US, Irish, British and Canadian citizen — was detained at a Moscow hotel in December 2018 by Russian authorities who alleged he was involved in an intelligence operation. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison on espionage charges he has vehemently denied. Whelan had been carrying out his sentence at a labor camp in Mordovia, an eight-hour drive from Moscow, where he told CNN in June 2021 he spent his days working in a clothing factory that he called a "sweatshop."
Who is Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer at the center of the Brittney Griner prisoner swap?
US basketball star Brittney Griner's freedom ultimately hinged on the release of a convicted Russian arms dealer, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death” by his accusers, whose life story inspired a Hollywood film.
Viktor Bout, a former Soviet military officer, is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States on charges of conspiring to kill Americans, acquire and export anti-aircraft missiles, and provide material support to a terrorist organization. Bout has maintained he is innocent.
The Kremlin has long called for his release, slamming his sentencing in 2012 as "baseless and biased."
The Russian businessman who speaks six languages eluded international arrest warrants and asset freezes for years. He was arrested in a sting operation in 2008 led by US drug enforcement agents in Thailand posing as the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known by the acronym FARC. He was eventually extradited to the US in 2010 after a protracted court proceeding.
"Viktor Bout has been international arms trafficking enemy number one for many years, arming some of the most violent conflicts around the globe,” said Preet Bharara, the US attorney in Manhattan when Bout was sentenced in New York in 2012.
“He was finally brought to justice in an American court for agreeing to provide a staggering number of military-grade weapons to an avowed terrorist organization committed to killing Americans.”
The trial honed in on Bout's role in supplying weapons to FARC, a guerrilla group that waged an insurgency in Colombia until 2016. The US said the weapons were intended to kill US citizens.
But Bout's history in the arms trade extended much further afield. He has been accused of assembling a fleet of cargo planes to traffic military-grade weapons to conflict zones around the world since the 1990s, fueling bloody conflicts from Liberia to Sierra Leone and Afghanistan. Allegations of trafficking activities in Liberia prompted US authorities to freeze his American assets in 2004 and blocked any US transactions.
Bout has repeatedly maintained that he operated legitimate businesses and acted as a mere logistics provider. He is believed to be in his 50s, with his age in dispute because of different passports and documents.