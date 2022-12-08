Griner expected to land in San Antonio following release from Russian detention

Elizabeth Whelan speaks with reporters in Washington, DC, on May 4. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Elizabeth Whelan, the sister of detained US citizen Paul Whelan, spoke with President Joe Biden on Thursday afternoon. She told CNN it was a “good call.”

She later told CNN's Jake Tapper that people should not be divided over WNBA star Brittney Griner's release and the criticism over the deal are "purposefully missing the nuance of what happens in negotiations over wrongful detainees."

"There should be no American standing against getting home a wrongfully detained American who is being held overseas, because hostile foreign countries are trying to start problems over here. They are trying to create dissension and difficulties. It may be one of the reasons why Brittney was held wrongfully in the first place. So, I would urge everyone to, you know, keep their partisan sniping out of it," she said.

Whelan continued, "If they've got some better ideas on how this administration should be approaching getting people home, then I'm sure that the folks over at the NSC would be happy to hear what those ideas are. We need some unity here and everybody join together to help get my brother back."

Paul Whelan, in an exclusive call with CNN, said he was happy that Griner was released, but expressed disappointment in his continued Russian detention. “I don’t understand why I’m still sitting here,” he said by phone from the penal colony where he is being held in a remote part of Russia.

A senior administration official told reporters earlier that Elizabeth Whelan “was visited in person by a senior US government official to share and talk through at length the news about Brittney.”

“I would also emphasize that the president has made clear to the Whelan family that when they are ready, he is eager to personally convey his commitment to Paul’s case and his resolution to keep them informed of our efforts,” the official said.