4 killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk, Russia-backed officials claim
Four people were killed and 19 others injured after Ukrainian forces shelled Donetsk on Tuesday, according to a statement from Russia-backed officials in the occupied city.
No further information about the victims was released by the Russian Joint Centre for Control and Coordination in Donetsk and CNN cannot independently verify its claim.
Pro-Russian authorities in the eastern Ukrainian city reported their third day of shelling by Kyiv's forces Tuesday.
Some context: Donetsk has been occupied by pro-Russian separatists since 2014, however Ukrainian forces remain within a few miles of its limits. In October, Russia’s legislature approved President Vladimir Putin’s decision to annex four parts of Ukraine, namely Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Luhansk, despite not having full control of those regions. The move is illegal under international law.
1 hr 24 min ago
Ukrainian military says it shot down 14 Iran-made attack drones overnight
The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 14 Iran-made attack drones overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, it said in its daily operational update.
“Over the past day, our troops shot down 14 Shahed 136 drones, 1 Orlan, and 2 others that we haven't identified yet," the AFU post read.
CNN is unable to independently verify the Ukrainian military’s claim.
On Tuesday, a Western official told CNN that Russia had “run out” of Iranian attack drones in recent weeks, but the Kremlin was anticipating a “resupply.” The official was speaking on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the issue.
Some context: A variety of Iran-made drones have been used by Russian forces in Ukraine, often in attacks on infrastructure. The Shahed is one of the most widely used models. In November, Iran acknowledged that it had sent a limited number of drones to Russia in the months before the start of its invasion of Ukraine.
1 hr 32 min ago
Russian drones and missiles strike Zaporizhzhia
Two villages in Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhia were struck with drones and S-300 missiles early Wednesday, injuring three people, the regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said in a post on Telegram.
One of those injured was a 15-year-old girl, he said.
Three houses were destroyed in the Russian attack while a further 18 were damaged across two villages.
Starukh added that Ukrainian forces also shot down half a dozen unmanned aerial vehicles.
Zaporizhzhia has come under deadly Russian shelling in recent weeks, which has also damaged critical infrastructure and residential buildings.
19 min ago
US is not preventing Ukraine from developing long-range strike capabilities, defense secretary says
The US is not working to prevent Ukraine from developing its own long-range strike capabilities that could potentially target inside Russian territory, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.
“We are not working to prevent Ukraine from developing their own capability,” Austin said on Tuesday.
His comments come after a top US State Department official on Tuesday suggested that the Ukrainians were behind the recent drone strikes on two Russian bases, and directly accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of committing war crimes by targeting civilian populations and infrastructure.
Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told CNN that “nobody has claimed responsibility” for the drone strikes, but added that “the Ukrainian people are incredibly innovative; they are making their own drones, air and sea, that are incredibly effective.”
Additionally, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that the US has “neither encouraged nor enabled the Ukrainians to strike inside of Russia.”
Speaking at a press conference with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Australian counterparts, Blinken said he was aware of the reported drone strikes on Russian territory, but had no further information.
2 hr 37 min ago
Ukraine reduces power deficit as Russian strikes continue in south
Ukraine said it has reduced its "power deficit" as engineers work to restore infrastructure damaged by waves of Russian missile strikes.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that after Monday's attacks, "power engineers promise to eliminate the consequences" in the coming days.
"At the same time, the power deficit in the energy system will remain. Currently, it is 19% of the forecast consumption," he said. It has been higher than 30% in recent weeks.
Even so, Shmyhal said, "35% of key facilities of the main power grids have been damaged by massive attacks by the Russians in recent months."
"The enemy fired seven missiles at once at one of the substations in the Odesa region. Therefore, power outages schedules are still in effect in the country," he added.
Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov said that water supply and sewage treatment had been restored by Tuesday evening.
Eleven district and quarter boiler houses — used for heating — were operating, serving about 88% of consumers. "This means that more than 600,000 Odesa residents have heat," Trukhanov said.
More strikes in the south: Russian missile and artillery attacks have continued elsewhere in southern Ukraine.
Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, said Tuesday that "Russian occupiers shelled Kherson city again, hitting an "infrastructure facility and residential buildings."
One person had been killed and a large fire was extinguished, he said.
Further north, Russians attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih.
Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said an industrial enterprise had been hit.
Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih district, said the strike appeared to have been by a ballistic missile, calling them "very significant destructions."
Vilkul said that after Monday's missile attacks, the gradual restoration of electricity had begun. But hourly and scheduled outages would continue "to keep the power system of Ukraine intact."
6 hr 17 min ago
State Department says US is not "enabling" or "encouraging" Ukraine to strike within Russia
The US State Department said Washington is not “enabling” or “encouraging Ukraine to strike beyond its borders” with lethal aid, after Moscow blamed Kyiv for several recent attacks on Russian military infrastructure.
“We are providing Ukraine with what it needs to use on its sovereign territory, on Ukrainian soil, to take on Russian aggressors, Russian aggressors that have crossed over the border,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.
Price said the US has not “provided Ukraine with weapons that it is to use inside of Russia.”
“We have been very clear that these are defensive supplies,” he said.
In an earlier interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland suggested that Ukrainians were behind the recent drone strikes on two Russian bases.
“The Ukrainians are enormously innovative. They are working very hard with their own technologies and their own equipment,” she said.
Nuland, who just returned from a trip to Kyiv, said the US policy of not providing Ukraine with offensive weaponry that could strike Russian territory has not changed.
1 min ago
Zelensky travels to Kharkiv and meets wounded soldiers
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited wounded soldiers in the northeastern Kharkiv region on Tuesday to mark the country's Armed Forces Day.
Video released by his office showed the president presenting awards to combat medics, taking selfies with injured soldiers and meeting medical staff.
Speaking to combat medics, Zelensky said, "Thank you very much for saving our warriors, helping our heroes survive. And on this day, I would like to wish health to the people who support the health of our military. Take care of yourself, because you take care of Ukraine."
Later, he met wounded soldiers, thanking them "for the heroism with which you defend our state, its independence and territorial integrity, the freedom and life of our people. I wish you a speedy recovery."
6 hr 23 min ago
2 killed by Ukrainian shelling in Donetsk, Russia-backed officials say
Authorities in eastern Ukraine's Russian-occupied city of Donetsk said a third day of shelling by Ukrainian forces has killed two people and injured 10.
The Territorial Defense Forces of the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic said on Telegram that the shelling had struck a residential area of Donetsk city.
Unofficial Telegram channels claimed that a power substation near the city had been hit. And a series of photographs posted by the mayor of nearby Horlivka purported to show damage to the Stirol State Enterprise.
Alexei Kulemzin, head of the Russian-backed city administration, said there had been heavy shelling Tuesday from the Ukrainian-held village of Novomykhailivka.
Donetsk fell to pro-Russian separatists in 2014, but Ukrainian forces remain within a few miles of its city limits.
6 hr 26 min ago
Russia is "inflicting massive strikes" on Ukrainian military and key infrastructure, says Shoigu
Russian forces are "inflicting massive strikes" on Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
The strikes are being carried out with "long-range precision weapons on the military command and control system, enterprises of the military-industrial complex, as well as related facilities to crush the military potential of Ukraine," he said.
On Monday, Russia unleashed a wave of drone and missile attacks across Ukraine, targeting the country's energy infrastructure.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strikes caused extensive power outages in several regions, including Kyiv and Odesa.