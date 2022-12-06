Zelensky says he's visited troops in Donbas, eastern Ukraine

A Ukrainian soldier takes a selfie with President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, during his visit to Sloviansk in the Donbas region, Ukraine, on December 6. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited troops in Donbas in eastern Ukraine, according to a post on his Instagram page.

Zelensky’s office shared images and videos of him recording a message in front of a blue and yellow sign, indicating he was in Sloviansk.

The city is around 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Bakhmut, which has been under siege from Russia for months.

In the message, recorded to mark Ukrainian Armed Forces Day, Zelensky said his country's "path to independence lies through a free Donetsk, Luhansk and of course, Crimea."

Zelensky added that he hoped to celebrate the next Armed Forces day "under a peaceful sky" on Independence Square in the center of Kyiv.

Some context: The Donbas comprises the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which together cover much of eastern Ukraine.

It is a historically and culturally significant place whose proximity to Russia has dictated much of its turbulent existence, which has been the front line of the country’s conflict with Moscow since 2014.