Two buildings caught fire Monday in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) after strikes by Ukrainian forces, according to Russian state media.

The DPR's mission at the Russian-backed Joint Center for Control and Coordination said Ukrainian forces shelled the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk with Grad missiles on Monday morning, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

"Shelling by Ukrainian armed formations has been detected at 03:49 (a.m. local time) from the settlement of Tonenkoye toward the city of Donetsk (Voroshilovsky District), with 10 Grad rockets fired," the mission said on Telegram, according to TASS.

State news agency RIA Novosti said the two buildings that caught fire were residential, with one also housing a funeral home.

Efforts to put out the fires have been complicated by water supply being turned off in the area, Russian media reported.

Information on injuries and casualties is being clarified and emergency responders are at the scene, according to Russian media.

The Ukrainian military has not yet confirmed or commented on the attack.

Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine, has been held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.