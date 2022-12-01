Biden: Macron and I will continue to work together to hold Putin accountable for his actions

US President Joe Biden noted that he and French President Emmanuel Macron are determined to hold Russia and President Vladimir Putin accountable for his "war on the rest of the world."
"Putin thinks he can crush the will of all those [who] oppose his imperial ambitions, but attacking civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, choking off energy to Europe to drive up prices, exacerbating the food crisis, that's hurting very vulnerable people, not just in Ukraine but around the world. And he's not going to succeed," Biden said during a bilateral news conference at the White House.
"President Macron and I have resolved that we're going to continue working together to hold Russia accountable for their actions and to mitigate the global impacts of Putin's war on the rest of the world," Biden said.