Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Updated 1:38 a.m. ET, November 28, 2022
5 min ago

Russian shelling hits Dnipropetrovsk region overnight

From CNN's Josh Pennington

Valentyn Reznichenko during a visit in Dnipro on July 8.
Valentyn Reznichenko during a visit in Dnipro on July 8. (Abaca/ZUMA Press)

Russian shelling hit Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, a local Ukrainian official said Monday.

Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said in a Telegram post there were no casualties but three communities near the city of Nikopol were hit with heavy artillery.

"More than 30 shells landed in residential areas," Reznichenko said, adding details of the attacks are being investigated. 

Some context: Nikopol is located across the river from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been occupied by Russian forces since March. On Sunday, the head of Ukraine’s nuclear energy provider said the company had received information that the Russians were preparing to leave the plant. The International Atomic Energy Agency has not released any information supporting the statement by Energoatom chief Petro Kotin, and CNN has reached out to the UN nuclear watchdog for comment.

4 hr 58 min ago

32,000 civilian targets damaged by Russian shelling since beginning of war, Ukrainian official says

From CNN’s Mariya Knight

Russian attacks in Ukraine have damaged about 32,000 civilian targets and more than 700 critical infrastructure facilities since the invasion began in February, a Ukrainian government official said Sunday.

"As one would expect of the terrorists, Russians target civilian targets. To date, about 32,000 such targets have been damaged by Russian missiles and shells. These are primarily private houses or civilian apartment buildings,” Yevhenii Yenin, a Ukrainian diplomat, said in an interview with Ukrainian media Sunday.  

“Only 3% of recorded attacks have been on military facilities,” he added. 

“As of now, more than 700 critical infrastructure facilities — airfields, bridges, oil depots, electricity substations, etc — all of these got hit," Yenin said. 

The diplomat said Moscow has "a maniacal desire to plunge Ukraine into darkness, and there is no reason to believe that they will stop."  

Russia has repeatedly targeted civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, causing widespread power outages ahead of winter. CNN has not independently verified the specific numbers cited by Yenin.

5 hr ago

Ukraine has enough nuclear fuel reserves for the next two years, says head of energy agency

From CNN’s Mariya Knight

Ukraine can get by for the next two years with its existing nuclear fuel reserves, the president of the country's state nuclear company said Sunday.

Petro Kotin, who heads Energoatom, made the comment in an interview with Ukrainian media.

Since the start of the war, Ukraine has not bought Russian nuclear fuel, relying on its own reserves. Energoatom says it is transitioning any units from its nuclear power plants that relied on Russian fuel to Westinghouse Electric, a Pennsylvania-based, nuclear-focused technology company in the United States. 

"We are working with Westinghouse to create our own fuel production line, based on their technologies. We already produce heads and tails of fuel cartridges that have been licensed by this American company. So, we will produce half of it ourselves, and the other half will be supplied by Westinghouse," Kotin said. 
4 hr 59 min ago

Russian forces may be preparing to abandon Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Ukrainian official says

From CNN's Mariya Knight

The head of Ukraine’s nuclear energy provider says the company has received information that Russian forces may be preparing to leave the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

“We are now observing signs that the Russian invaders may be preparing to leave,” Petro Kotin, the head of Energoatom, said in a statement Sunday.

“First of all, a lot of publications began to appear in the Russian media that the Zaporizhzhia NPP should perhaps be left alone, perhaps it should be handed over to the (International Atomic Energy Agency) for control,” Kotin said in an interview with Ukrainian media Sunday. “It's like, you know, they're packing and they're stealing whatever they can find." 

The IAEA has not released any information supporting Kotin’s statement, and CNN has reached out to the UN nuclear watchdog for comment.

The head of Energoatom emphasized that "it is still too early to say that the Russian military is leaving the plant," but that they are "preparing." 

Kotin also claimed that Russians "crammed everything they could into the Zaporizhzhia NPP site — both military equipment and personnel, trucks, probably with weapons and explosives," and that they mined the territory of the plant. 

Remember: Zaporizhzhia is home to Europe’s largest nuclear power facility, which provided up to 20% of the country’s electricity before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February. It has been under Russian control since March.

The plant and the area around it, including the nearby city of Enerhodar, have endured persistent shelling that has raised fears of a nuclear accident through the interruption of the power supply to the plant. Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the shelling.

5 hr 9 min ago

Russian moms launch anti-war petition on Russia’s Mother's Day

From CNN's Katharina Krebs

A group of mothers of Russian soldiers joined an activist group to demand the withdrawal of Moscow's troops from Ukraine, launching a petition online Sunday.

The drive, organized by the Russian Feminist Anti-War Resistance group, coincides with Mother's Day in Russia.

The petition is published on Change.org and addressed to parliamentarians on relevant committees of the State Duma and the Federation Council. The petition had over 1,500 signatures by 5:45 p.m. Moscow time (9:45 a.m. ET) Sunday, and the number was climbing.

"For nine months now, the so-called ‘special military operation’ has been going on, which brings destruction, grief, blood and tears," the petition reads. "Everything that happens in Ukraine and Russia worries our hearts. Regardless of what nationality, religion or social status we are, we — the mothers of Russia — are united by one desire: to live in peace and harmony, raise our children under a peaceful sky and not be afraid for their future."

The appeal describes the mothers of conscripts and mobilized soldiers as being "forced to humiliatingly knock on the thresholds of city administrations,” trying to return their men home. They hold pickets, write collective appeals, file petitions, but "no one hears them," the petition reads.

"We are against the participation of our sons, brothers, husbands, fathers in this. Your duty is to protect the rights and freedoms of mothers and children, you should not turn a blind eye to all this."

5 hr 12 min ago

Power, water, heat and internet "almost completely restored" in Kyiv, city officials say 

From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko

Power, water, heat, internet and network coverage have "been almost completely restored" in Ukraine's capital Kyiv as of 9 a.m. local time (2 a.m. ET) Sunday, the city military administration wrote on Telegram. 

Authorities said crews have entered the final stage of repair work on the power grid system.

Officials also said most of the city's residents are no longer experiencing emergency blackouts — imposed last month to limit the consumption of energy — as a result of the restored and stable power supply and low consumption by citizens. 

"Water supply, heat supply, and communication — everything works normally. Only local emergency situations are possible," the administration said. 