Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Matt Meyer and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 9:24 a.m. ET, November 26, 2022
7 min ago

Attack leaves at least 13 injured in Ukrainian city of Dnipro, according to official

From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko, Manveena Suri and Chris Liakos

An attack left at least 13 people wounded in Dnipro on Saturday, according to a local official.

Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, described the assault as a “rocket attack" on Telegram.

Four of the injured remain at the hospital, including a 17-year-old boy and a woman who was pulled out from under the rubble and is in serious condition, he said.

He added that seven homes were partially destroyed and that search and rescue operations are underway.

16 min ago

Crews are gradually restoring electricity in the city of Kherson, Ukrainian officials say

From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko and Chris Liakos

Crews are restoring electricity to the recently liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, where concerns about power supply and ongoing Russian shelling have forced some residents to evacuate.

An official in the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram Saturday that repair work was going "around the clock" to restore electricity.

“First of all, we supply power to the city's critical infrastructure and then immediately to household consumers,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko said, thanking crews for their efforts.

Ukraine's deputy minister for energy, Farid Safarov, added Saturday that more than 30 settlements in the Kherson region “have finally received light.”

Six million consumers across the country were without power as of Friday evening, but that the number “is decreasing thanks to the quick work of our energy workers,” Safarov said.

Earlier today, national power supply company Ukrenergo said that 75% of electricity demand is being met across Ukraine.

Millions of Ukrainians have been suffering power cuts across the country in recent weeks amid intensified Russian shelling. Last week saw some of the most devastating attacks yet on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, leaving millions in the dark.

19 min ago

Russia "will pay" for Soviet-era famine, Ukrainian presidential official says on 90th anniversary of Holodomor

From CNN's Manveena Suri

Russia "will pay" for a Soviet-era famine that killed millions of Ukrainians in the 1930s, as well as for its current war in Ukraine, a top Kyiv official said on Saturday.

"The Russians will pay for all of the victims of the Holodomor and will be held responsible for today's crimes," Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, wrote on Telegram

Saturday marks the 90th anniversary of the 1932-1933 Holodomor, or Terror Famine. Soviet leader Joseph Stalin engineered the famine by removing food stocks from Ukrainian peasants, leading to the deaths of millions of people.

Other leaders around the world — including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni — have marked the anniversary.

Meloni's office released a statement on Saturday, saying: “On the day of the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, the starvation of millions of Ukrainians by Stalin's Soviet regime, our thoughts turn to the millions of Ukrainians, mostly elderly and children, deprived of electricity, water and heating in the middle of winter from the Russian bombings that are deliberately attacking civilian infrastructures.”

United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink said in a video on Twitter that "Russia continues to weaponize food as it seeks to subjugate the descendants of Ukrainians who survived the forced famine."

1 hr 2 min ago

75% of electricity demand is being met across Ukraine, according to national power supply company

From Kostan Nechyporenko in Kyiv

National power supply company Ukrenergo said 75% of electricity demand is being met across Ukraine on Saturday.

However, “another 25% of electricity is still in short supply, so today, there is a consumption restriction regime across Ukraine,” the company said in a statement on Telegram.

Millions of Ukrainians have been experiencing power cuts across the country in recent weeks amid intensified Russian shelling. Last week saw some of the most devastating attacks yet on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, leaving millions in the dark.

1 hr 4 min ago

15 killed and 35 injured as shelling in Kherson continues “round the clock,” regional officials say

From CNN's Manveena Suri

Fifteen people in Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson were killed and 35 were injured, including one child, from Nov. 20 to 25, according to an update from the Kherson Civil Military Administration on Saturday

“The enemy keeps shelling de-occupied territory round the clock,” it said.

The city of Kherson has suffered the highest number of attacks, with hospital patients and patients of the Kherson Regional Institution for Psychiatric Care evacuated.

Authorities in Kherson are urging residents to leave the recently liberated city, much of which remains without power, before temperatures plunge further.   

Russian troops renewed the shelling after Moscow's troops were forced to retreat from the west bank of the Dnipro River.

The areas of Zmiivka, Beryslav, Tokarivka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka and Veletenske have also been impacted, Kherson authorities said.

1 hr 14 min ago

130,000 people remain without electricity in Kyiv

From CNN's Manveena Suri

Around 130,000 people in the Ukrainian capital remain without electricity supply following emergency shutdowns in the wake of Russian air strikes on Wednesday.

According to an update Saturday morning from the Kyiv City Military Administration, water supply has been restored across all districts with heat supply also being restored.

Cellular connection remains available in nearly all districts, though power outages may limit access, it said.

In an address on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said more than six million customers are still without power in Ukraine, though that is half the number of those initially cut off.

The regions of Kyiv, Odesa, Lviv, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk were facing the biggest problems with 600,000 consumers still without power, he said.  

1 hr 15 min ago

More than 6 million customers still without power in Ukraine, Zelensky says

From CNN's Lindsay Isaac

A tram is seen during a blackout in Kyiv on Thursday.
A tram is seen during a blackout in Kyiv on Thursday. (Zinchenko/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images)

More than 6 million customers are still without power in Ukraine, though that is half the number initially cut off by Russian air strikes Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Friday address. 

“As of this evening, blackouts continue in most regions and in Kyiv city," Zelensky said. "On Wednesday evening, almost 12 million consumers were cut off."

The capital, as well as the regions of Kyiv, Odesa, Lviv, Vinnytsia and Dnipro face the greatest problems with power supply as of Friday, according to Zelensky. 

About 600,000 consumers in Kyiv alone are still cut off, he added. Many residents of the capital have been without electricity for more than 20 or even 30 hours.

1 hr 16 min ago

Residents start evacuating Kherson as officials warn of harsh winter and Russian shelling

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva In Kyiv

A boy waves as he leaves on an evacuation bus in Kherson on Thursday.
A boy waves as he leaves on an evacuation bus in Kherson on Thursday. (Murad Sezer/Reuters)

Voluntary evacuations for residents from the recently liberated port city of Kherson are underway, with the first train carrying away 100 people, the Ukrainian government said.

The train is bound for the western city of Khmelnytskyi, according to the country's Ministry of Reintegration of Ukraine. Among residents who “took advantage of the free evacuation” are 26 children, seven bedridden hospital patients and six people with limited mobility, it said in a statement.

Authorities in Kherson are urging residents to leave the city, which is still mainly without power, before temperatures plunge further. Kherson has also come under renewed shelling since Russian troops were forced to leave the west bank of the Dnipro River. 

Evacuees will receive financial support, accommodations and humanitarian aid once they reach Khmelnytskyi, according to city officials.

Authorities say there are also buses running from the Kherson region to the cities of Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih, where people will be “accommodated in specially equipped shelters and then evacuated to safer regions of Ukraine by car.”