From Kareem Khadder in Kyiv and Niamh Kennedy in London

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine, on November 19. (Zelensky Official Telegram)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a show of support for the country in his first visit since becoming UK leader.

“The Prime Minister is in Ukraine today for his first visit to Kyiv to meet President Zelenskyy and confirm continued UK support,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

A CNN crew in Kyiv earlier spotted Sunak and Zelensky on Saturday during the visit, while they were touring an outdoor square.

Zelensky posted a video on his official Telegram channel of him receiving Sunak in a snowy Kyiv.

"Since the first days of the war, Ukraine and the UK have been the strongest of allies. During today's meeting, we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security," Zelensky said in the post.

"Together we are stronger, and we will achieve the desired results," the Ukrainian president added.

In a tweet, Sunak said, "we are with you all the way."