Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 2:12 AM ET, Thu November 17, 2022
54 min ago

"That's not the evidence": Biden casts doubt on Zelensky's Poland missile claim

From CNN's DJ Judd

President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday.
President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

US President Joe Biden on Thursday responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's claim that a Ukrainian missile was not responsible for a deadly explosion in Poland on Tuesday.

“That’s not the evidence,” Biden told reporters at the White House after returning from the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Two farmers died Tuesday when a missile landed outside the rural eastern Polish village of Przewodow, about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) west from the Ukrainian border.

Polish officials have indicated that it is likely a Ukrainian missile, deployed by its air defenses amid waves of Russian missile attacks Tuesday, fell inside Polish territory.

Zelensky's comments: Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Zelensky said he did not believe the missile was Ukrainian.

"I have no doubt that it was not our missile," he said.

Later, in his daily video address, Zelensky said "clarification of all the circumstances of how Russian aggression crossed the Polish border" was now an issue before the UN Security Council. He said he had spoken with Polish President Andrzej Duda and expressed his condolences but insisted it was "Russian aggression" that had claimed the lives of two Polish citizens.

"The Ukrainian position is very transparent: we want to establish all the details, every fact. That is why we need our experts to join the work of the international investigation and to get access to all the data available to our partners and to the site of the explosion," Zelensky said.
2 min ago

Poland acted with "full restraint" in deadly missile incident, UN ambassador says

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq

Krzysztof Szczerski addresses a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York City on April 19.
Krzysztof Szczerski addresses a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York City on April 19. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters/FILE)

Poland's Ambassador to the United Nations says the country acted with "full restraint" after a suspected Russian-made missile fell inside its border on Tuesday, killing two residents and sparking fears of an escalation in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Speaking at the UN Security Council on Wednesday, Krzysztof Szczerski said Poland immediately launched an "extensive multiphase investigation" into the missile, which Poland and NATO said was likely fired by Ukrainian forces defending their country against a barrage of Russian strikes.

"Poland is also conducting intensive consultations on the incident with its NATO allies and key partners," he said.

Two farmers died when the missile caused an explosion outside the rural eastern Polish village of Przewodow, about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) west from the Ukrainian border.

Szczerski said initial findings support the theory the event was not a deliberate attack. "But naturally, we need to wait for the final conclusion until the investigation is over," he said.

He also warned the incident "teaches us how close we actually live the potential escalation in the spillover of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine of far-reaching consequences that we all can perceive."

Some context: Tuesday's incident marks the first time a NATO country has been directly hit during the nearly nine-month conflict and prompted an emergency meeting of ambassadors from the US-led military alliance in Brussels on Wednesday.

NATO head Jens Stoltenberg said Russia bears "ultimate responsibility" for the incident, "as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine."

1 hr 21 min ago

Inside the US scramble to run down the facts as the Russia-Ukraine war spills into NATO territory

From CNN's Natasha Bertrand, Kevin Liptak, Oren Liebermann and Kylie Atwood

President Joe Biden was asleep on the other side of the world when aides woke him up in the middle of the night there with urgent news: a missile had struck Poland and killed two people.

By 5:30 am local time in Bali, where the president was attending the G20 summit, Biden, still in a t-shirt and khakis, was on the phone with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda seeking clarity on where the missile had actually come from — a critical fact due to the potentially dire implications of a Russian missile strike on a NATO ally.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was traveling with Biden, had also been roused with a knock on the door by his body man around 4 a.m. local time with news of the explosion, a US official said — news that most US officials only discovered from public reports and conversations with Polish officials.

Read the full story here.

6 hr 6 min ago

Ukrainian ambassador to UN says Kyiv is ready to cooperate with Poland on missile investigation

From CNN's Lauren Kent

Ukraine's Ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya told the UN Security Council on Wednesday that the country is "ready to cooperate with the Polish side" on the investigation into the missile that killed two people in Poland on Tuesday.

"Ukraine expresses its solidarity with brotherly Polish people following yesterday's tragedy in the village of Przewodow, where two people were killed by missiles," Kyslytsya said. "We support a full and transparent investigation to establish all the facts of this tragic incident and we are ready to cooperate with the Polish side to contribute to this investigation."

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country wants to establish all the facts surrounding the missile that landed in Poland and noted in his daily video address that "clarification of all the circumstances of how Russian aggression crossed the Polish border" was now an issue before the UN Security Council.

The ambassador also told the Security Council that Russia's attacks were creating a humanitarian disaster that could spill beyond Ukraine.

"We are grateful for the support of our friends, in particular Poland, in countering these attacks and bringing peace and security back to our region," he said. 

Some context: The leaders of Poland and NATO said the missile that killed two people in Polish territory on Tuesday was likely fired by Ukrainian forces defending their country against a barrage of Russian strikes and that the incident appeared to be an accident.

The blast occurred outside the rural eastern Polish town of Przewodow, about 4 miles (about 6.4 kilometers) west of the Ukrainian border on Tuesday afternoon, roughly the same time as Russia launched its biggest wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities in more than a month.

CNN's Tim Lister contributed to this report.

6 hr 7 min ago

Polish ambassador to NATO says missile incident was ultimately the responsibility of Russia

From CNN's Chris Liakos and Lauren Kent

Poland's ambassador to NATO said the “ultimate responsibility lies with Russia,” following the deadly missile that landed on Polish territory on Tuesday.

Speaking to CNN, ambassador Tomasz Szatkowski said the incident would not have happened if Russia did not attack Ukraine and engaged in war crimes by attacking civilian infrastructure. 

"The ultimate responsibility lies with Russia," Szatkowski said.

When asked how Polish people are feeling following the incident, Szatkowski said “a certain level of apprehension is understandable,” adding authorities are doing a lot in order to reassure the population.

Later Wednesday, Russia's ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya rejected those claims.

"We have long ago stopped being surprised by your attempts, in any circumstances in spite of fact or common sense, to blame Russia for everything," Nebenzya said during the UN Security Council meeting in New York.
"Today, in spite of clear evidence of Ukrainian-Polish provocation, many representatives of Western countries have stated to the effect that even if the missiles were launched by Ukraine, it's still Russia that is to blame for destroying critical infrastructure."

Some more context: The leaders of Poland and NATO said the missile was likely fired by Ukrainian forces defending their country against a barrage of Russian strikes, and that the incident appeared to be an accident.

Poland's investigation into the incident continues.

This is the first time a NATO country has been directly hit during the conflict. NATO head Jens Stoltenberg also said Russia bears "ultimate responsibility" for the incident, "as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine." 

6 hr 10 min ago

President Zelensky says Ukraine wants all data connected to missile that landed in Poland

From CNN's Denis Lapin in Kyiv, Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine wants to establish all the facts surrounding the missile that landed in Poland on Tuesday, killing two people.

Polish officials have indicated it was likely a Ukrainian missile, deployed by its air defenses amid waves of Russian missile attacks Tuesday, that landed inside its border.

Zelensky said in his daily video address that "clarification of all the circumstances of how Russian aggression crossed the Polish border" was now an issue before the UN Security Council.

"The Ukrainian position is very transparent: we want to establish all the details, every fact. That is why we need our experts to join the work of the international investigation and to get access to all the data available to our partners and to the site of the explosion."

Zelensky said he had spoken with Polish President Andrzej Duda and expressed his condolences but insisted it was "Russian aggression" that had claimed the lives of two Polish citizens.

Power cuts: Zelensky said Wednesday had been "a long and hard day," following the onslaught of Russian missile strikes on infrastructure targets on Tuesday.

"Emergency and stabilization blackouts continue in 18 regions and in Kyiv. These are millions of consumers. We are doing everything to restore electricity — both generation and supply," he said.

As for the recently liberated city of Kherson, Zelensky said his administration was doing its best to restore key services.

"Pharmacies are finally reopening in Kherson, the post office and banks are working, people have access to the internet. There are already 30 points of distribution of humanitarian aid," the president said.
4 hr 13 min ago

Analysis: Blast in Poland shows how easily Russia’s war could tip into wider conflict with NATO

Analysis from CNN's Nick Paton Walsh

Accidents are not usually how big wars get bigger. But the threat of wild escalation has heavily hung over Russia’s blundering and brutal invasion of Ukraine almost since the beginning, and Tuesday’s rocket blast in Poland brought that possibility reeling to the fore.

It now appears that this was not an act of Russia, deliberate or otherwise, but instead likely a Ukrainian attempt to intercept a Russian missile gone awry. Ultimately, however, it is perhaps a chilling side-effect of Ukraine having to defend itself from wave after wave of Russian missile attacks targeting its people and civilian infrastructure.

Poland has now backed away from invoking discussions under NATO’s Article 4, in which it would have triggered further consultations about how to defend itself. But where does this brief moment of panic leave NATO and its role as the main backer and bankroller of Ukraine’s hard and bloody defense of its territory from Russian aggression?

That Polish president Andrzej Duda has said this was “probably an accident” by Ukraine’s air defenses reduces the likelihood of an immediate NATO response at all. Wreckage may help back up suggestions that the missile came from a Russian-made S-300 air defense system operated by the Ukrainians. But ultimately, finding this incident to be an accident is the best outcome for all parties. It provides an easy moment too for NATO to bolster Ukraine’s air defenses, perhaps with systems that might not accidentally hit its member states.

Read the full analysis here.

6 hr 40 min ago

Top US general argues Ukraine may be in a position of strength to negotiate Russian withdrawal

From CNN's Oren Liebermann

One week after saying there may be a window for peace talks to end the war in Ukraine, the top US general laid out a comprehensive list of Russia’s failures and suggested negotiations — if they were to occur — would be done from a position of strength for Kyiv.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said the Russian military was “really hurting bad” after nearly nine months of war in which the Kremlin has failed to achieve any of its goals. The Ukrainians have racked up “success after success after success,” Milley quipped, while the Russians “have failed every single time.”

Those failures, Milley suggested, which come on top of Ukraine’s recent liberation of Kherson, may even allow Ukraine to push for what it is unlikely to achieve militarily: a withdrawal of Russian forces.

“There may be a political solution where politically the Russians withdraw,” Milley said at a press conference Wednesday. “You want to negotiate at a time when you’re at your strength, and your opponent is at weakness. And it’s possible, maybe, that there’ll be a political solution. All I’m saying is there’s a possibility for it.”

Read more here.