Germany offers to help Poland patrol airspace after missile incident

From CNN’s Chris Stern in Berlin and Eve Brennan in London

A Eurofighter of the German Air Force Tactical Air Wing 74 flies above Konztanza, Romania, on March 2. (Christophe Gateau/picture alliance/Getty Images)

Germany on Wednesday said it will offer support to Poland to help patrol Polish airspace in light of the missile explosion on Tuesday.

"As an immediate reaction to the incident in Poland, we will offer to strengthen air policing with combat air patrols over its airspace with German Eurofighters," German Defence Ministry spokesperson Christian Thiels said at a press conference.

"The mission could begin as early as tomorrow, if Poland desired," he added.

"The jets do not need to be relocated to Poland. Patrols could take off from German airbases and return here after each mission,” Thiels said.

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht is planning to speak to her Polish counterpart on the matter on Wednesday, he added.

Deputy spokesperson for the German government, Wolfgang Buechner, said at the same news conference that Chancellor Olaf Scholz has spoken to Polish President Andrzej Duda on the phone and offered Berlin's support.

“There is no question that we are standing very closely by Poland's side and will of course not leave Poland alone in this situation,” said Buechner.