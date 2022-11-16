It's mid-afternoon in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Poland's president and the head of NATO have today both said that it's likely that the missile strike that killed two people in a Polish border village Tuesday was accidentally caused by Ukrainian air defenses, with no sign that it was a intentional attack on Poland.
Yet this is the first time a NATO country has been directly hit since the conflict began in February. Alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said that: "Russia bears ultimate responsibility, as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine."
Meanwhile, residents across Ukraine face emergency power cuts following Russia's barrage of strikes targeting energy infrastructure on Tuesday.
Here are the latest developments:
- "Not Ukraine's fault": The origins of the missile that struck eastern Poland with deadly consequences are still under detailed investigation, though Stoltenberg said early analysis suggests it was "likely" fired by Ukraine's defenses.
- Emergency blackouts hit Ukraine: Residents in multiple Ukrainian regions will face further scheduled and unscheduled power cuts Wednesday, a day after Russia fired scores of missiles at the country.
- Missile threatens diplomacy: Global leaders scrambled to alleviate the fallout from Tuesday's incident. French President Emmanuel Macron echoed his G20 counterparts and said the group should send a “very clear message to avoid escalation."
- What the Kremlin says: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov praised the United States' reaction to the missile incident in Poland, saying it was "restrained" and "professional," contrasting statements from Poland and other countries. The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said the missile that fell in Poland was Russian-made. On Wednesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the strike was "probably an accident" from Ukraine's air defenses. US President Joe Biden called for an emergency meeting of the leaders of the G7 and NATO countries on Wednesday. Biden said the preliminary information refutes reports that the missile was fired from Russia.
- War dominates G20: The paragraph on the war in Ukraine was the most intensely discussed section of the G20 joint leaders’ declaration, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Wednesday, as the summit wrapped.
- Grain deal concerns: Leaders at the G20 summit called for the "full implementation" of the Black Sea Grain Initiative after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov cast doubt on the future of the agreement, which was negotiated to ease a global food crisis inflamed by the war.