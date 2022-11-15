World
By Tara Subramaniam, Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Mike Hayes and Jack Guy, CNN

Updated 3:54 p.m. ET, November 15, 2022
43 min ago

Rockets or missiles reported to have landed in Poland near Ukrainian border, killing 2

From CNN's Tim Lister and Antonia Mortensen

Two missiles or rockets are reported to have hit a farm in Poland, near the town of Przewodow, near the border with Ukraine. (MapBox)
Two missiles or rockets are reported to have hit a farm in Poland, near the town of Przewodow, near the border with Ukraine. (MapBox)

Two missiles or rockets are reported to have hit a farm in Poland, near the border with Ukraine. Two people are reported killed.

Polish media showed an image of a deep impact and upturned farm vehicle at the site, near the town of Przewodow.

It's unclear where the projectiles came from.

However, the missiles or rockets landed at roughly the same time as a Russian missile attack on western Ukraine.

A government spokesperson said that Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has convened the Committee of the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defense Affairs.

1 hr 59 min ago

Ukraine sustains Russian missile attacks across the country. Catch up here.

Russia unleashed a torrent of missiles on Ukraine Tuesday, the same day that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnky delivered a video speech to the G20 and a week after Russian forces retreated from the southern city of Kherson.

Here's what we know so far.

Multiple cities and regions targeted: Multiple cities and districts — Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Kryvyi Rih, the Poltava region, Chernihiv, Sumy, Rivne, the Khmelnytskyi region and the Vinnytsia region — were targeted by Russian missiles, according to a CNN analysis of the strikes.

Zelensky said Russia launched about 85 missiles, mainly on energy infrastructure.

The wave of strikes appears to be the largest since Oct. 10, when Russia stepped up its campaign to destroy electricity, water and gas infrastructure across Ukraine. 

Residential buildings struck in Kyiv: Three strikes hit apartment buildings in the capital, according to officials. The Kyiv city military administration reported that one person was killed in a strike that had a residential building in the Pecherskyi district.

Millions without power: At least seven million Ukrainians are without electricity as a result of the barrage of missile attacks Tuesday, according to an official, who said that 15 facilities of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged during the Russian missile strikes. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said that power engineers were beginning emergency power outages in the capital. At least half of consumers have no electricity, he said.

2 hr 1 min ago

US sanctions firms involved in production and transfer of Iranian drones to Russia

From CNN's Michael Callahan

The US unveiled additional sanctions on entities involved in the production and transfer of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (aka drones) to Russia that have been “used in devastating attacks against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine,” the US Treasury announced Tuesday.

The sanctions include several aviation related companies and two people who facilitated the Russian mercenary Wagner Group’s “acquisition of UAVs from Iran.” The two are Abbas Djuma and Tigran Khristoforovich Srabionov.

“As we have demonstrated repeatedly, the United States is determined to sanction people and companies, no matter where they are located, that support Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine. Today’s action exposes and holds accountable companies and individuals that have enabled Russia’s use of Iranian-built UAVs to brutalize Ukrainian civilians,” Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen said in a statement. “This is part of our larger effort to disrupt Russia’s war effort and deny the equipment it needs through sanctions and export controls.”
2 hr 31 min ago

Moldova suffers power cuts following Russian missile strikes across Ukraine

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva and Chris Liakos

Moldova has suffered "massive power cuts" following a series of Russian missile strikes across Ukraine that targeted energy facilities, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu said Tuesday.

Spinu said in a post on his Telegram account that “following Russia's bombardment of the Ukrainian power system,” one of the power lines carrying electricity to Moldova has been disconnected.

The minister added that the line was not damaged but automatically disconnected as a safety measure and that authorities are working to restore the connection.

Spinu said that the Russian aggression against Ukraine “directly affects” Moldova, warning that the risks of power cuts remain high. 

“Any Russian bombing of Ukrainian power plants could lead to a repeat of today's situation,” he said, urging residents to continue to save electricity.

3 hr 17 min ago

7 million people in Ukraine are without electricity, president's office says

From CNN's Denis Lapin in Kyiv

The deputy head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, says that more than seven million Ukrainians are without electricity as a result of the barrage of missile attacks Tuesday.

Tymoshenko said that 15 facilities of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged during the Russian missile strikes, but Ukrainian air defenses had shot down 70 of more than 90 missiles fired at Ukraine. 

12 min ago

UK foreign secretary says missile attacks on Ukraine shows "Putin's weakness"

From CNN's Chris Liakos in Paris

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly speaks to the media during a doorstep before a meeting of the G7 Foreign Ministers on November 4, in Muenster, Germany.  (Janine Schmitz/Photothek/Getty Images) 
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly speaks to the media during a doorstep before a meeting of the G7 Foreign Ministers on November 4, in Muenster, Germany.  (Janine Schmitz/Photothek/Getty Images)

The missile attacks targeting Ukrainian cities "shows only Putin’s weakness," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday during the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. 

"The callous targeting of Ukrainian cities with more sickening missile attacks today shows only Putin’s weakness," Cleverly said in a tweet. "Putin is losing on the battlefield and – as we saw today at the G20 – diplomatically too.

3 hr 20 min ago

US secretary of state: "These attacks will not break Ukraine’s will"

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned Russia’s missile attacks across Ukraine Tuesday.

In a tweet, Blinken said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “again today by making clear he is prepared for diplomacy toward a just end to the war Russia started.”

Zelesnky earlier Tuesday outlined a 10-point peace plan to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a video speech to G20 leaders in Bali, Indonesia.

“Russia's response was another wave of missiles,” Blinken said. “These attacks will not break Ukraine’s will—we will be with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

4 hr 26 min ago

US national security adviser condemns missile strikes against Ukraine

From CNN's DJ Judd

Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser, speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 11. (Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images)
Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser, speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 11. (Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan condemned a series of missile strikes against Ukraine in a statement on Tuesday, writing that the attacks will "only deepen the concerns among the G20 about the destabilizing impact of Putin’s war.”

“It is not lost on us that, as world leaders meet at the G-20 in Bali to discuss the issues of significant importance to the lives and livelihoods of people around the world, Russia again threatens those lives and destroys Ukraine’s critical infrastructure,” Sullivan wrote. “Our thoughts are with the brave Ukrainian people, who continue to demonstrate resilience and courage in their defense of their sovereignty and democracy.” 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said about 85 strikes have been launched on Ukraine so far. According to a CNN analysis of the strikes, at least a dozen cities and districts were targeted. The wave of strikes appears to be the largest since Oct. 10, when Russia stepped up its campaign to destroy electricity, water and gas infrastructure across Ukraine.

Looking forward, Sullivan pledged the United States allies “will continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to defend itself, including air defense systems. We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

4 hr 3 min ago

85 missiles have been fired at Ukraine so far Tuesday, Zelensky says

From CNN's Tim Lister

Smoke following a missile attack rises over Lviv, Ukraine, on November 15. (Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters)
Smoke following a missile attack rises over Lviv, Ukraine, on November 15. (Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters)

In a brief video message Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said "85 missiles strikes have been launched on Ukrainian cities, mostly on energy infrastructure."

"We can see what the enemy wants, they will not succeed. We may yet have 20 more strikes, please look after yourselves, stay in shelter for some time," he said. "I know that the strikes have caused power outages in many cities of our country. We are working to restore them. We will withstand."

On Oct. 10, the Ukrainian military reported 84 missile strikes — the highest number in a single day until Tuesday. Those strikes disrupted electricity supply to about one-third of consumers across Ukraine.