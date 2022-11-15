Rockets or missiles reported to have landed in Poland near Ukrainian border, killing 2

Two missiles or rockets are reported to have hit a farm in Poland, near the town of Przewodow, near the border with Ukraine. (MapBox)

Polish media showed an image of a deep impact and upturned farm vehicle at the site, near the town of Przewodow.

It's unclear where the projectiles came from.

However, the missiles or rockets landed at roughly the same time as a Russian missile attack on western Ukraine.

A government spokesperson said that Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has convened the Committee of the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defense Affairs.