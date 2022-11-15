Poland's foreign ministry: "Russian-made missile" fell on the village of Przewodów

A "Russian-made missile" on the Polish village of Przewodów, which is near the border with Ukraine, Poland's foreign ministry said late Tuesday.

"At 15:40 (local time) in the village of Przewodów in the Hrubieszów poviat in the Lubelskie Voivodship, a Russian-made missile fell, killing two citizens of the Republic of Poland," Lukasz Jasina, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said in a statement.

The ministry's statement did not specify the type of missile or where it was fired from.

Poland's foreign ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador to explain why a Russian-made missile fell on Polish territory killing two people, a ministry spokesperson said.

"In connection with this event, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Zbigniew Rau summoned the ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and demanded immediate detailed explanations," ministry spokeperson Lukasz Jasina said in a statement.

Some background: Earlier, Polish media reported projectiles struck a farm in the NATO member’s territory roughly around the time Russia launched its biggest wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities in more than a month.