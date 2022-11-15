Biden says it's "unlikely" missile that fell in Poland was fired from Russia

President Joe Biden talks talks to reporters after a meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday. (Doug Mills/Pool/The New York Times/AP)

US President Joe Biden said that preliminary information suggests it is unlikely the missile that caused an explosion in Poland on Tuesday and killed two civilians was fired from within Russia.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with other world leaders in Bali, Indonesia, the president was asked if it was too early to say whether the projectile was fired from Russia.

"There is preliminary information that contests that. I don’t want to say that until we completely investigate it," Biden responded.

He added that "it’s unlikely in the minds of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia. But we’ll see."

Earlier, Russia's Defense Ministry said reports of Russian missiles landing in Poland were a "deliberate provocation."