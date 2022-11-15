World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN

November 15, 2022 Russia-Ukraine news

By Tara Subramaniam, Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Mike Hayes, Jack Guy and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 12:02 a.m. ET, November 16, 2022
74 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 hr 41 min ago

Biden says it's "unlikely" missile that fell in Poland was fired from Russia

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez and Kevin Liptak

President Joe Biden talks talks to reporters after a meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden talks talks to reporters after a meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday. (Doug Mills/Pool/The New York Times/AP)

US President Joe Biden said that preliminary information suggests it is unlikely the missile that caused an explosion in Poland on Tuesday and killed two civilians was fired from within Russia.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with other world leaders in Bali, Indonesia, the president was asked if it was too early to say whether the projectile was fired from Russia.

"There is preliminary information that contests that. I don’t want to say that until we completely investigate it," Biden responded.

He added that "it’s unlikely in the minds of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia. But we’ll see."

Earlier, Russia's Defense Ministry said reports of Russian missiles landing in Poland were a "deliberate provocation."

2 hr 54 min ago

Biden: We agreed to support Poland's investigation into the explosion

 

US President Joe Biden attends an emergency meeting of global leaders in Bali, Indonesia, after a missile explosion in Poland, on Wednesday.
US President Joe Biden attends an emergency meeting of global leaders in Bali, Indonesia, after a missile explosion in Poland, on Wednesday. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

US President Joe Biden Biden said that he met with G7 and NATO leaders in Bali Wednesday and they agreed to support Poland's investigation into the explosion that happened at a village near the Ukraine border.

The leaders held an emergency meeting following the incident. Biden said he briefed the leaders on his earlier discussion with Polish President Andrzej Duda and with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"We agreed to support Poland's investigation into the explosion in rural Poland near the Ukrainian border. And I'm going make sure we figure out exactly what happened," Biden said, adding that they offered sympathy over the death of two people in the explosion. "Then we're going to collectively determine our next step as we investigate and proceed. There was total unanimity among the folks at the table," he added.

3 hr 27 min ago

President Biden is holding an emergency roundtable with world leaders in Bali

From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Maegan Vazquez

President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attend an emergency meeting of global leaders, in Bali, Indonesia, to discuss the explosion in Poland that killed two people, on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attend an emergency meeting of global leaders, in Bali, Indonesia, to discuss the explosion in Poland that killed two people, on Wednesday. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

US President Joe Biden and leaders from the G7 and NATO are holding a previously unscheduled meeting in Bali to discuss the explosion in Poland that killed two people.

Poland said a "Russian-made missile" fell on a village near the Ukrainian border on Tuesday.

The meeting attendees include Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.

When the group was briefly captured on camera Wednesday morning local time, Biden was asked whether he could tell reporters more about what he knows about the explosion in Poland.

"No," Biden replied before cameras were escorted out of the room.

Biden spoke earlier with Polish President Andrzej Duda and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Biden and other world leaders are gathered on the Indonesian island of Bali for the G20 summit.

4 hr 35 min ago

Polish prime minister: Evidence suggests missile that landed in Przewodów was a "single act" 

From CNN's Antonia Mortensen

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that evidence suggests the missile that landed in Przewodów in eastern Poland was a "single act" and there is no evidence of further missiles. 

However, Poland is increasing their military readiness, Morawiecki said Tuesday during his address in Warsaw following the Council of Ministers meeting. 

"We decided to increase the combat readiness of selected units of the Polish armed forces, with particular emphasis on airspace monitoring," Morawiecki said, explaining that “airspace monitoring is and will be carried out in an enhanced manner together with our allies." 

Morawiecki added that Poland is conducting thorough analysis and consultations with its allies regarding the potential use of Article 4 of the NATO Treaty — with his address echoing the caution and calm urged by other Polish officials. 

Earlier, the Polish foreign ministry said a "Russian-made missile" had landed in the town near the Ukrainian border and killed two people.

2 hr 28 min ago

Polish president: "We don't know who fired" the missile

From CNN's Antonia Mortensen

Polish President Andrzej Duda said in a Tuesday address that Poland does not know who fired the missile that caused an explosion in Przewodów, a small town close to the border of Ukraine.

The president noted that the missile was "most likely produced in Russia."

"We are working calmly and in a very calm manner," Duda said during an address from the Bureau of National Security in Warsaw, as he urged calm and reassured the country of NATO allies' support.

Duda said that the US is sending experts to investigate the site as part of a joint operation. 

He reiterated that Poland has raised the alert status for its military.

4 hr 46 min ago

"A terrifying whoosh before the explosion took place." CNN's Matthew Chance reports from eastern Poland

The village of Przewodów in eastern Poland was sealed off early Wednesday after a "Russian-made missile" fell and killed two people, according to the government.

CNN's Matthew Chance reports that two farmers were killed in the blast that shook the windows of the schoolhouse. One neighbor heard a "terrifying whoosh before the explosion took place," he said.

Watch more of his report from Przewodów below:

5 hr 16 min ago

Poland's foreign ministry: "Russian-made missile" fell on the village of Przewodów

From CNN's Antonia Mortensen 

A "Russian-made missile" on the Polish village of Przewodów, which is near the border with Ukraine, Poland's foreign ministry said late Tuesday.

"At 15:40 (local time) in the village of Przewodów in the Hrubieszów poviat in the Lubelskie Voivodship, a Russian-made missile fell, killing two citizens of the Republic of Poland," Lukasz Jasina, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said in a statement.

The ministry's statement did not specify the type of missile or where it was fired from.

Poland's foreign ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador to explain why a Russian-made missile fell on Polish territory killing two people, a ministry spokesperson said.

"In connection with this event, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Zbigniew Rau summoned the ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and demanded immediate detailed explanations," ministry spokeperson Lukasz Jasina said in a statement.

Some background: Earlier, Polish media reported projectiles struck a farm in the NATO member’s territory roughly around the time Russia launched its biggest wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities in more than a month.

4 hr 33 min ago

Germany completes first floating LNG terminal with the goal to reduce dependency on Russian gas 

From CNN’s Inke Kappeler and Allegra Goodwin

Germany on Tuesday completed the construction of its first floating terminal of LNG, a chilled, liquid form of natural gas that can be transported on sea tankers, as part of the country’s plan to reduce its dependency on Russian gas. 

The terminal, which was completed at the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven, Lower Saxony, is expecting the first ship to dock in mid-December, a spokesperson for Lower Saxony's economy minister Olaf Lies told CNN on Tuesday. 

“The new LNG jetty is a major step toward a secure energy supply,” Lies said, according to his spokesperson.

A Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) is due to moor in Wilhelmshaven before the end of the year and will be able to re-gasify imported LNG arriving on gas tankers, according to a statement from the region's economic ministry. 

Some context: Germany was heavily reliant on Russian gas before the war in Ukraine, with 55% of all gas consumed in Germany coming from Russia. 

The country is no longer receiving Russian gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline after Russia halted supplies, leaving Germany scrambling for alternatives. 

5 hr 51 min ago

Kremlin spokesperson says he has no information on an explosion in Poland

From CNN's Fred Pleitgen

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said he has no information on an explosion in Poland.

“Unfortunately I don’t have any information on that," Peskov said in response to a question from CNN.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Russia's defense ministry said no strikes were "made on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border.”