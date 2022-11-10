Artillery given to Ukraine by US helped "break" Russian offensive, Zelensky tells CNN

A self-propelled artillery vehicle fires near Bakhmut, Ukraine on Wednesday, November 9. (LIBKOS/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said a recent Pentagon assessment that Russia has lost 50% of its tanks in the war in Ukraine “more or less corresponds to reality.”

In an interview with CNN’s Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour on Wednesday, Zelensky said Russia has suffered a “stunning” number of losses of military personnel and artillery.

On Tuesday, Colin Kahl, the Pentagon’s Under Secretary of Defense for Policy told reporters Russia will come out of the war “weaker than when it went in,” having “probably lost half of their main battle tanks in the entire Russian military.” Kahl also pointed to the fact that Russia has “bogged down more than 80% of their land force in Ukraine” and exhausted the majority of its precision guided weapons in Ukraine.

When asked by Amanpour if the Pentagon’s figures matched Ukraine’s tally, Zelensky responded: “I think this more or less corresponds to reality — although frankly speaking, nobody knows the full reality, especially as regards personnel.”

Zelensky said he estimated Russia has suffered “10 times” more losses than Ukraine, adding that although he couldn’t give exact figures there is “a very significant difference” between the losses sustained by the two countries.

He also said Ukraine’s reluctance to throw men away as “cannon fodder” is another reason why it has not suffered as many casualties as Russia.

“Whenever we ask our partners for artillery or armored vehicles, that it is not just about the weapons, but first of all protection for our military,” Zelensky added.

The Ukrainian leader pointed to the fact that artillery provided to Ukraine by the United States and Europe succeeded in helping to “break” the Russian military offensive.