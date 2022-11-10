World
5 hr 33 min ago

Videos show Ukrainian troops advancing in several areas of Kherson, being greeted by civilians

From Tim Lister, Gianluca Mezzofiore and Julia Kesaieva

Social media video emerging from the Kherson region in southern Ukraine shows Ukrainian troops moving into several villages — some heavily damaged — and examining what appear to be piles of ammunition boxes left behind by Russian soldiers.

In the village of Bruskynske in northern Kherson, soldiers received an emotional welcome from several elderly residents who appear to have stayed through the occupation. The civilians told soldiers that the Russians had killed six people through shelling and others had died during the occupation of the village, which lasted for at least six months. 

"It’s a nightmare what we have endured," one elderly woman said, claiming that two villagers died after being tortured.
"Half of the village houses were burned down," one man added.

A soldier then warned the civilians that "the military situation is uncertain, the [Russians] are pulling out and will be shelling [the village]."

Another video showed civilians turning out to greet soldiers arriving in the village of Pavlivka on the border of the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

Ukrainian soldiers also appeared with a flag at the town hall in Kyselivka, only about 15 kilometers (about 9 miles) from Kherson city on the Dnipro River.

The videos are from a wide range of places, from Stanislav — which is close to the Black Sea — to a broad arc more than 200 kilometers (about 124 miles) north and east. They indicate the Ukrainians are taking territory on several fronts on the west bank of Kherson region simultaneously, apparently encountering little resistance.

The Ukrainian progress through Kherson follows the decision announced Wednesday by the Russian military to pull its forces back to the east bank of the Dnipro.

5 hr 44 min ago

Zelensky and UK PM agree to "exercise caution" until Ukrainian flag is raised over Kherson

From CNN’s Alex Hardie and Yulia Kesaieva 

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have agreed it was correct “to continue to exercise caution until the Ukrainian flag was raised” over the city of Kherson, according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

The two leaders spoke over the phone Thursday morning, according to Downing Street.

“The leaders agreed that any Russian withdrawal from the occupied city of Kherson would demonstrate strong progress for the Ukrainian forces and reinforce the weakness of Russia’s military offensive, but it was right to continue to exercise caution until the Ukrainian flag was raised over the city,” the Downing Street spokesperson said.

According to a readout, Sunak confirmed that the UK would continue to provide military aid to Ukraine, including “another 1,000 surface-to-air missiles and more than 25,000 extreme cold winter kits for troops.”

The leaders also agreed that Russia must be “prevented from blocking vital supplies of Ukrainian grain and fertilizer reaching global markets.”

Zelensky said in a tweet after the call that the pair had discussed “the multifaceted defense support for Ukraine and assistance in enduring the winter period.”

6 hr 16 min ago

US observed Russian naval vessels preparing for possible test of nuclear-powered torpedo, source says

From CNN's Jim Sciutto

The US observed Russian naval vessels preparing for a possible test of a new nuclear-powered torpedo in recent weeks, a senior US official with direct knowledge told CNN.

Among the vessels which took part in the preparations was the Belgorod, a cruise missile submarine modified for special operations that is able to launch unmanned underwater vehicles including the Poseidon torpedo.

In the last week, the vessels were observed leaving the testing area in the Arctic Sea and heading back to port without carrying out a test. The US believes the Russians may have encountered technical difficulties.

“This can be seen as part of the bigger picture and Russia’s recent military practice, sending ill-trained and under-equipped troops to Ukraine,” a Western diplomat told CNN. “Russia’s military industry is going through difficult times, and we can also see that Western sanctions on high-tech military goods are having an effect and must continue.”

US officials said Russia could attempt to test the torpedo again but note the waters in the testing area will soon begin to ice over, limiting the window for operations.

The Poseidon torpedo is a nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear munitions. Its nuclear propulsion system gives the Poseidon virtually limitless range.

The US does not believe any test would have involved detonating a nuclear device. Any potential danger would come from a malfunction of the nuclear propulsion system, which could pose risks from radioactivity.

5 hr 29 min ago

Ukrainian troops enter town 15 kilometers northwest of Kherson city

From CNN's Mick Krever in Kyiv and Gianluca Mezzofiore in London.

Ukrainian troops on Thursday entered the formerly Russian-occupied town of Kyselivka in the Kherson region, according to video on social media geolocated by CNN.

“Kyselivka is ours,” one soldier says in the video. “We’re going in. The enemy has just run away. Glory to Ukraine!”

Videos show soldiers from Ukraine’s 28th Brigade posing in front of town signs.

Kyselivka is around 15 kilometers (about 9 miles) northwest of Kherson city, along the main road from Ukrainian-held Mykolaiv.

7 hr 22 min ago

Satellite imagery shows new Russian trenches in northern Crimea

From CNN's Mick Krever and Gianluca Mezzofiore

Russian trenches in northern Crimea, Ukraine, on November 5.
Russian trenches in northern Crimea, Ukraine, on November 5. (Planet Labs PBC)

Satellite imagery taken last week shows new trenches being dug near the town of Armiansk in northern Crimea, near the border with Ukraine’s Kherson region.

An image captured by Planet Labs PBC on Nov. 5 shows a trench being dug in a field where just one week earlier, on Oct. 29, there was none.

(Planet Labs PBC)
(Planet Labs PBC)

Russia digging new trenches in northern Crimea suggests that military leaders may be nervous about a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Kherson region east of the Dnipro River, and south from Zaporizhzhia toward Russian-occupied Melitopol.

7 hr 40 min ago

It's mid-afternoon in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know.

Russian forces have announced their withdrawal from the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region in what represents a dramatic strategic setback. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials are skeptical of Russia's plans and Zelensky said Ukrainian troops would proceed carefully towards Kherson city.

Here are the latest headlines:

  • Zelensky cautious over Russian withdrawal: After Moscow ordered a retreat from the key southern city of Kherson, Russian military spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the withdrawal was underway Thursday. However Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested Wednesday that the announcement may be a strategic move to regroup forces, and Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser in the Office of the Ukrainian President, added to a chorus of caution, saying that Moscow “wants to turn Kherson into a ‘city of death.’” 
  • Ukrainian forces advance in south: The Ukrainian military has recaptured Snihurivka, a town in the southern Mykolaiv region that lies on the main road to the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, in the neighboring Kherson region. The commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s military said Thursday that Russia “was left with no other option but to resort to fleeing” in the Kherson region. 
  • Putin to miss G20 summit: Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend in person a summit of leaders from the Group of 20 nations in Bali next week, the Russian embassy in Indonesia told CNN on Thursday. Putin will be represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, said Yulia Tomskaya, the chief of protocol at the embassy.
  • Biden hopeful of getting Griner home: US President Joe Biden said he’s optimistic that with the midterm elections over, Putin may be more willing to discuss the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was recently transferred to a Russian penal colony to serve the remainder of a nine-year drug smuggling sentence that was upheld in late October. "My intention is to get her home," said Biden.
8 hr 2 min ago

Russia says troops are "maneuvering to prepared positions" on eastern bank of Dnipro River

From CNN's Anna Chernova

Russian troops in Ukraine’s occupied Kherson region are conducting their announced withdrawal to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, according to military spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

“In the Mykolaiv-Kryvyi Rih direction, units of the Russian group of troops are maneuvering to prepared positions on the left bank of the Dnipro river, in strict accordance with the approved plan,” Konashenkov said Thursday during his daily briefing.

Ukrainian officials have expressed skepticism about Russia’s withdrawal announcement.

Ukraine’s commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said Thursday that he could “neither confirm nor deny” that the withdrawal was taking place, and that “we keep conducting offensive operations in accordance with our plan.”

8 hr 3 min ago

Ukraine commander says Russia had "no other option but to resort to fleeing" in Kherson region

From CNN's Mick Krever in Kyiv

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 19.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 19. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

The commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s military said Thursday that Russia “was left with no other option but to resort to fleeing” in the Kherson region.

“Significant efforts of our military are behind the so-called ‘goodwill gesture’ of the enemy,” Valerii Zaluzhnyi said on Twitter.

“Just as the enemy retreated from Kyiv and Kharkiv oblast, abandoned Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, the likely pullout from Kherson are the outcome of our active operations.”

In the past day alone, Zaluzhnyi said that Ukraine had liberated hundreds of square kilometers of territory in the push towards occupied Kherson city.

“Only during the past day along Petropavlivka–Novoraisk axis, [Ukrainian] Defence Forces advanced 7km, retook control over 6 settlements, 107 sq km of [Ukrainian] territory," he said. "Along Pervomaiske–Kherson axis, we advanced 7km, retook control over 6 settlements, the area of liberated territory is 157 sq km.”

Zaluzhnyi said that in Ukraine’s counter-offensive towards occupied Kherson, its forces have “destroyed the logistic lines & support system, disrupted the enemy’s command & control system.”

Nonetheless, he expressed skepticism that Russia would voluntarily withdraw from all of the Kherson region west of the Dnipro River.

“As of now, we can neither confirm nor deny the information about the so-called withdrawal of [Russian] occupational troops from Kherson,” he said. “We keep conducting offensive operations in accordance with our plan.”

8 hr 48 min ago

Ukrainian official says Russia aims to turn Kherson into "city of death"

From CNN's Mick Krever and Julia Kesaieva in Kyiv

A couple of women walk past a destroyed building in Arkhanhelske, Kherson, after the recent withdrawal of Russian troops, November 9.
A couple of women walk past a destroyed building in Arkhanhelske, Kherson, after the recent withdrawal of Russian troops, November 9. (Celestino Arce/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

A senior Ukrainian official has added to the chorus of caution from Kyiv about Russia’s stated intention to withdraw from Kherson west of the Dnipro River.

Russia “wants to turn Kherson into a ‘city of death,’” Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser in the Office of the Ukrainian President, said on Twitter on Thursday.

“Ru-military mines everything they can: apartments, sewers. Artillery on the left [eastern] bank plans to turn the city into ruins. This is what ‘Russian world’ looks like: came, robbed, celebrated, killed ‘witnesses,’ left ruins and left,” he said.

Were Russia to withdraw from the city of Kherson, the settlement would still be well within artillery range of the Russian military on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

On Wednesday, Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian armed forces in the south, stressed the need for "media silence" as operations continue in Kherson region.

Humeniuk added that all information "has to be perceived critically," an apparent reference to the Russian announcement that troops will be withdrawn from the west bank of Kherson.