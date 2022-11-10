Videos show Ukrainian troops advancing in several areas of Kherson, being greeted by civilians

Social media video emerging from the Kherson region in southern Ukraine shows Ukrainian troops moving into several villages — some heavily damaged — and examining what appear to be piles of ammunition boxes left behind by Russian soldiers.

In the village of Bruskynske in northern Kherson, soldiers received an emotional welcome from several elderly residents who appear to have stayed through the occupation. The civilians told soldiers that the Russians had killed six people through shelling and others had died during the occupation of the village, which lasted for at least six months.

"It’s a nightmare what we have endured," one elderly woman said, claiming that two villagers died after being tortured.

"Half of the village houses were burned down," one man added.

A soldier then warned the civilians that "the military situation is uncertain, the [Russians] are pulling out and will be shelling [the village]."

Another video showed civilians turning out to greet soldiers arriving in the village of Pavlivka on the border of the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

Ukrainian soldiers also appeared with a flag at the town hall in Kyselivka, only about 15 kilometers (about 9 miles) from Kherson city on the Dnipro River.

The videos are from a wide range of places, from Stanislav — which is close to the Black Sea — to a broad arc more than 200 kilometers (about 124 miles) north and east. They indicate the Ukrainians are taking territory on several fronts on the west bank of Kherson region simultaneously, apparently encountering little resistance.

The Ukrainian progress through Kherson follows the decision announced Wednesday by the Russian military to pull its forces back to the east bank of the Dnipro.