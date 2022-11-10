Ukrainian officials describe "tense and difficult" situation in Kherson city, with Russian troops still present

Russian tank tracks and a Ukrainian soldier are seen in Kherson, Ukraine on November 9, (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Ukrainian officials said it is difficult to make contact with civilians in the city of Kherson, which is without any internet connection as Russian forces withdraw to the opposite bank of the Dnipro River.

Halyna Lugova, the head of the Kherson city military administration, described the situation in the city as "tense and difficult."

"There is no Internet connection in the city, hence people with whom I communicate have not been in touch since yesterday (Wednesday)," she said.

She said people in the city were living in fear:

"Kherson city residents are in panic, they feel fear because of the uncertainty of what will happen tomorrow. The occupiers have put pressure on people, seized their property."

Lugova said that "people can feel the presence of Russians in the city. There seem to be no (Russian) checkpoints, but people see that the occupiers are in the city," Lugova added.

Lugova said Russian troops were still removing looted equipment from the city on Wednesday night.

"There were trucks, heavy equipment and cars stolen from civilians heading from Snihurivka (a town on the Mykolaiv/Kherson border) towards Antonivskyi bridge," she said.

Lugova said there is no fuel in the city and only partial heating, water and power supply.

She described a city where goods were being bartered in street bazaars amid chronic shortages.

"The medicine supply is insufficient. This is especially true for medicines for diabetics and cancer patients," she said.