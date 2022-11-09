Kyiv's forces destroyed two Russian ammunition depots in southern Ukraine on Tuesday, according to the Ukrainian military.

Ukraine's Operational Command South said on Facebook Wednesday that the depots were in Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region, and Kostromka, in neighboring Kherson.

The command also listed losses for Russia across southern Ukraine over the past 24 hours, including four tanks, a "Tor-M2" anti-aircraft missile system, an "Acacia" self-propelled howitzer, two mortars and nine armored vehicle units.

Some 55 Russian troops were also killed, it added.

The statement said Russian forces were seeking out Ukrainian resistance activists and attempting to disrupt channels of information by dismantling mobile communication towers.

"The occupiers are creating unbearable living conditions for the local population," the statement said.

CNN cannot independently verify the Ukrainian military’s claims.

Some context: Russia has probably lost half its main battle tanks and used up the majority of its precision-guided weapons in a war that has become a “massive strategic failure” for the Kremlin, Colin Kahl, the Pentagon’s Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, said Tuesday.