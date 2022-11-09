Zelensky says Ukrainian forces will move carefully to strengthen positions in south

(Presidential Office of Ukraine)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country will "move very carefully, without emotions, without unnecessary risk," in the light of Russia's announcement that it is withdrawing its troops from part of Kherson region.

In his daily video message, Zelensky said, "We are gradually moving to the south, strengthening our positions. Step by step."

"There is a lot of joy in the information space today — and it is clear why," Zelensky said.

"But our emotions must be restrained — always during the war. I will definitely not feed the enemy with all the details of our operations. Whether in the south, or in the east, or anywhere else — when our result is achieved, everyone will see it."

"This is how we will ensure the liberation of Kherson, Kakhovka, Donetsk and our other cities," the Ukrainian president said.

"No one just leaves if they do not feel strong. The enemy does not give us gifts, does not make 'gestures of goodwill.' We fight for it," Zelensky said.

"And when you fight, you must understand that every step is always the enemy's resistance, it is always the loss of lives of our heroes."

"Currently, the toughest battles are in Donetsk region, a lot is being decided there," he said.

Zelensky also referred to warnings from Ukrainian officials that Russia might try to destroy the large hydro-electric project and dam on the Dnipro River.

"I want to warn once again and separately everyone in Moscow who makes the relevant decisions: any attempt to blow up Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and flood our territory and dewater the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant [which is upstream from the dam] will mean your declaration of war to the whole world," he said.

The Russian general in command of forces in the Kremlin's so-called Special Military Operation, Sergey Surovikin, has claimed it is the Ukrainians who are planning to destroy the dam.

"The implementation of the enemy's plans to create a flood zone below the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station can lead to dangerous consequences. This is confirmed by the constant missile attacks on the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, as well as on the spillway gates of this dam," Surovikin said Wednesday.

"If the Kyiv regime goes for a further increase in the release of water from reservoirs or a more powerful missile attack on the Kakhovka dam, a flow of water will be formed that will create vast flood zones and cause significant casualties among the civilian population," Surovikin said.

Zelensky also addressed ongoing power outages caused by waves of Russian missile attacks.

"As of this evening, there are stabilization (scheduled) restrictions on electricity supply in 15 regions and the city of Kyiv. There are no emergency shutdowns," he said.