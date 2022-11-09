World
By Kathleen Magramo, Sophie Tanno, Ed Upright and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 6:20 p.m. ET, November 9, 2022
1 hr 48 min ago

Zelensky says Ukrainian forces will move carefully to strengthen positions in south

From Tim Lister, Julia Kesaieva and Darya Tarasova

(Presidential Office of Ukraine)
(Presidential Office of Ukraine)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country will "move very carefully, without emotions, without unnecessary risk," in the light of Russia's announcement that it is withdrawing its troops from part of Kherson region

In his daily video message, Zelensky said, "We are gradually moving to the south, strengthening our positions. Step by step."

"There is a lot of joy in the information space today — and it is clear why," Zelensky said.

"But our emotions must be restrained — always during the war. I will definitely not feed the enemy with all the details of our operations. Whether in the south, or in the east, or anywhere else — when our result is achieved, everyone will see it." 

"This is how we will ensure the liberation of Kherson, Kakhovka, Donetsk and our other cities," the Ukrainian president said.

"No one just leaves if they do not feel strong. The enemy does not give us gifts, does not make 'gestures of goodwill.' We fight for it," Zelensky said.

"And when you fight, you must understand that every step is always the enemy's resistance, it is always the loss of lives of our heroes."

"Currently, the toughest battles are in Donetsk region, a lot is being decided there," he said.

Zelensky also referred to warnings from Ukrainian officials that Russia might try to destroy the large hydro-electric project and dam on the Dnipro River.

"I want to warn once again and separately everyone in Moscow who makes the relevant decisions: any attempt to blow up Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and flood our territory and dewater the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant [which is upstream from the dam] will mean your declaration of war to the whole world," he said.

The Russian general in command of forces in the Kremlin's so-called Special Military Operation, Sergey Surovikin, has claimed it is the Ukrainians who are planning to destroy the dam.

"The implementation of the enemy's plans to create a flood zone below the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station can lead to dangerous consequences. This is confirmed by the constant missile attacks on the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, as well as on the spillway gates of this dam," Surovikin said Wednesday.

"If the Kyiv regime goes for a further increase in the release of water from reservoirs or a more powerful missile attack on the Kakhovka dam, a flow of water will be formed that will create vast flood zones and cause significant casualties among the civilian population," Surovikin said.

Zelensky also addressed ongoing power outages caused by waves of Russian missile attacks. 

"As of this evening, there are stabilization (scheduled) restrictions on electricity supply in 15 regions and the city of Kyiv. There are no emergency shutdowns," he said.

2 hr 8 min ago

British national dies in Ukraine, UK government says

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy in London 

The UK government said Wednesday that a British man lost his life in Ukraine.

The UK foreign office in a statement said that it was "supporting the family of a British national who has lost his life in Ukraine," but did not reveal the person's name.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) added that it was in touch with "the local authorities in connection with his death." 

In June, former British Army soldier Jordan Gatley was shot and killed while fighting in Ukraine's Severodonetsk, CNN reported at the time. 

British aid worker Paul Urey died in the annexed Donetsk region of Ukraine earlier this year after the Russian invasion started, CNN reported.

2 hr 23 min ago

US diplomats have asked Russia about where WNBA star Brittney Griner is and where she is going

From CNN's Kylie Atwood

US diplomats have asked Russia for information about the current location of WNBA star Brittney Griner and where she is going but the Russians have not provided any answers, a senior State Department official said Wednesday.  

The diplomats’ requests come after news broke that Griner is being transferred to a remote penal colony in Russia, a move that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called “another injustice layered on her ongoing unjust and wrongful detention.”

“We are communicating very clearly to the Russians requesting information on her current location as well as her destination in addition to the message that we expect consistent with their obligations, including under under the Vienna Convention, to have a consistent consular access to Brittney Griner,” the official said. 

Russia "unfortunately followed past practice" and did not notify the US ahead of moving Griner to a penal colony, the official said. While the US expected that she would be transferred, they found out about the move from Griner's legal team and press reports. 

Past American detainees in Russia have gone to a central location before they arrive at a prison camp and that process can take a couple of weeks, the official said. The US does not know how she will be treated at the prison camp because Russia has many different kinds of camps that treat prisoners differently. 

3 hr 49 min ago

Chechen leader praises partial withdrawal of Russian forces in Kherson

From Darya Tarasova 

Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of the Russian province of Chechnya gestures speaking to about 10,000 troops in Chechnya's regional capital of Grozny, Russia, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of the Russian province of Chechnya gestures speaking to about 10,000 troops in Chechnya's regional capital of Grozny, Russia, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP)

Ramzan Kadyrov, the the pro-Kremlin leader of Russia's Chechnya region, said he supports the decision by the Russian Defense Ministry and the commander in Ukraine to withdraw troops from part of the Kherson region.

Kadyrov, who has frequently criticized the ministry and the leadership of the operation, said that Gen. Sergey Surovikin had "saved a thousand soldiers who were in actual encirclement."

"After weighing all the pros and cons, General Surovikin made a difficult but right choice between senseless sacrifices for the sake of loud statements and saving the priceless lives of soldiers," he said.

"There is no need to talk about the 'surrender' of Kherson. 'Surrender' means together with the fighters. And Surovikin protects the soldiers and takes a more advantageous strategic position - convenient, safe," Kadyrov said on his Telegram channel

"Everyone knew from the very first days of the special operation that Kherson was a difficult combat territory. The soldiers of my units also reported that it was very difficult to fight in this area," especially "without the possibility of a stable regular supply of ammunition and the formation of a strong, reliable rear."

But again criticizing past mistakes, he asked: "Why was this not done from the first days of the special operation? This is another question."

"I believe that Surovikin acted like a real military general, not afraid of criticism. He is responsible for the people," Kadyrov concluded.

4 hr 52 min ago

Ukrainian official: Russian information must be "perceived critically" after partial withdrawal announcement

From Julia Kesaieva in Kyiv

The Ukrainian military said that all information "has to be perceived critically," an apparent reference to the Russian announcement that troops will be withdrawn from the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson.

Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Operational Command South, said Wednesday that "we have said multiple times and will repeat again: all the information has to be perceived critically," especially when it comes from "the military and political authorities of the aggressor country." 

"Our defense operation is ongoing, the process of which we do not comment, keeping the 'media silence mode' in order to be able to realize the strategic goals. Meanwhile the enemy comments its each and every step. What is this done for?" Humeniuk said.

"We do not exclude provocation. We see that the words to do not coincide with the actions. We continue the defense operation and counteroffensive actions that were planned before. We are asking everyone to be patient for us to reveal the results of our operation," she added.

4 hr 56 min ago

It's "encouraging" to see Ukrainians take back more territory, NATO secretary general says

From CNN’s Alex Hardie in London

 

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speak during a meeting inside 10 Downing Street in London, on Wednesday, November 9.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speak during a meeting inside 10 Downing Street in London, on Wednesday, November 9. (Andy Rain/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that it was “encouraging” to see Ukrainians “able to liberate” more territory, after Russia ordered a withdrawal of its forces from the west bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. 

Stoltenberg made the comment while speaking to reporters outside Downing Street in London after a meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. 

Asked about the situation in Kherson, Stoltenberg said: “We have seen the announcement, but we will of course wait and see what actually happens on the ground.”

“What we do know is that Russia has been pushed back, first from the north around Kyiv, then in the east around Kharkiv and then actually we see, slowly, how Ukrainians are able to push back the Russian forces in the south around Kherson. So, it is encouraging to see how the brave Ukrainian forces are able to liberate more Ukrainian territory,” he continued. 

He said the meeting with Sunak was “very good and productive,” calling the UK “a key and leading ally.” 

Earlier on Wednesday, Stoltenberg said he visited a site in England where Ukrainian soldiers are being trained by British trainers. 

5 hr 22 min ago

EU moves to boost financial aid for Ukraine

From CNN’s Alex Hardie and James Frater in London

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a new support package for Ukraine of up to 18 billion euros (around $18 billion) for 2023.

If the proposal is approved, the support would be given in “highly concessional loans” in regular installments averaging 1.5 billion euros per month, the commission statement said. 

The European Commission said support would “help cover a significant part of Ukraine’s short-term funding needs for 2023,” including contributing to maintaining essential public services and restoring critical infrastructure. 

 

5 hr 4 min ago

NATO chief says partial Russian Kherson withdrawal shows support to Ukraine is working

From CNN’s Emmet Lyons and Alicia Lloyd 

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street, in London, Wednesday, Nov. 9
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street, in London, Wednesday, Nov. 9 (Alberto Pezzali/AP)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told CNN on Wednesday that a partial Russian withdrawal from Kherson shows that support provided by the military alliance to Ukraine is successful.  

“It demonstrates the courage, the determination, the commitment of Ukrainian Armed Forces and also the importance of the continued support,” Stoltenberg told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in an interview.  

“The combination of training Ukrainian forces with advanced equipment and the courage of Ukrainian forces is making it possible to make gains and to liberate territory as we now also see around Kherson,” he added. 

His comments come after Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu earlier on Wednesday ordered a withdrawal of Russian forces from the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, according to Russian state media. Ukrainian forces have made advances toward Kherson city from two directions.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon’s Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said that Russia has suffered “tens of thousands of casualties” since the war began in February. 

Stoltenberg told CNN’s Amanpour that NATO has the same analysis of Moscow’s losses.  

“We have the same analysis that Russia has lost a lot and they have actually dedicated around 80% of their land forces to Ukraine and they have taken heavy losses, both when it comes to personnel but also when it comes to equipment and not least the more advanced ... types of ammunition. This shows again the gains that the Ukrainians have been able to make with the support of NATO allies and partners,” he told CNN.   

However, the NATO chief cautioned that the Kremlin should not be underestimated.  

“Russia still has a lot of military capabilities. We have seen the missile attacks, the drone attacks, against Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure and power plants. Therefore, the war is not over and we should not underestimate the brutality of the Russian armed forces,” he said.  

6 hr 42 min ago

Ukrainian official expresses skepticism about Russia's announced withdrawal from part of Kherson

From CNN's Matthew Chance 

Mykhailo Podolyak, a political adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaks during an interview with Reuters on November 2.
Mykhailo Podolyak, a political adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaks during an interview with Reuters on November 2. (Sergiy Voloshyn/Reuters)

A senior Ukrainian official has expressed skepticism that Russian forces will leave the west bank of the Kherson region altogether.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, tweeted: "Actions speak louder than words. We see no signs that Russia is leaving Kherson without a fight."

Ukraine "is liberating territories based on intelligence data, not staged TV statements," Podolyak added.