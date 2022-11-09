World
3 hr 37 min ago

NATO chief says partial Russian Kherson withdrawal shows support to Ukraine is working

From CNN’s Emmet Lyons and Alicia Lloyd 

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street, in London, Wednesday, Nov. 9
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street, in London, Wednesday, Nov. 9 (Alberto Pezzali/AP)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told CNN on Wednesday that a partial Russian withdrawal from Kherson shows that support provided by the military alliance to Ukraine is successful.  

“It demonstrates the courage, the determination, the commitment of Ukrainian Armed Forces and also the importance of the continued support,” Stoltenberg told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in an interview.  

“The combination of training Ukrainian forces with advanced equipment and the courage of Ukrainian forces is making it possible to make gains and to liberate territory as we now also see around Kherson,” he added. 

His comments come after Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu earlier on Wednesday ordered a withdrawal of Russian forces from the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, according to Russian state media. Ukrainian forces have made advances toward Kherson city from two directions.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon’s Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said that Russia has suffered “tens of thousands of casualties” since the war began in February. 

Stoltenberg told CNN’s Amanpour that NATO has the same analysis of Moscow’s losses.  

“We have the same analysis that Russia has lost a lot and they have actually dedicated around 80% of their land forces to Ukraine and they have taken heavy losses, both when it comes to personnel but also when it comes to equipment and not least the more advanced ... types of ammunition. This shows again the gains that the Ukrainians have been able to make with the support of NATO allies and partners,” he told CNN.   

However, the NATO chief cautioned that the Kremlin should not be underestimated.  

“Russia still has a lot of military capabilities. We have seen the missile attacks, the drone attacks, against Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure and power plants. Therefore, the war is not over and we should not underestimate the brutality of the Russian armed forces,” he said.  

5 hr 16 min ago

Ukrainian official expresses skepticism about Russia's announced withdrawal from part of Kherson

From CNN's Matthew Chance 

Mykhailo Podolyak, a political adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaks during an interview with Reuters on November 2.
Mykhailo Podolyak, a political adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaks during an interview with Reuters on November 2. (Sergiy Voloshyn/Reuters)

A senior Ukrainian official has expressed skepticism that Russian forces will leave the west bank of the Kherson region altogether.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, tweeted: "Actions speak louder than words. We see no signs that Russia is leaving Kherson without a fight."

Ukraine "is liberating territories based on intelligence data, not staged TV statements," Podolyak added.

5 hr 31 min ago

Russian military reporters say troops are withdrawing from Kherson border with Mykolaiv

From CNN's Tim Lister and Julia Kesaieva

Russian military reporters in the northern part of the Kherson region said there has been a withdrawal in some areas after what was described as "massive enemy strikes."

A prominent Russian Telegram channel reported "there was a withdrawal to back up positions," near the town of Snihurivka, which is in neighboring Mykolaiv region.

"A bridge was also blown up by our forces in this area today," according to the channel RVVoenkor, which has more than 1 million subscribers.

"Ukrainian sources published a photo with the raising of their flag at the Snihurivka railway station. The settlement is under their control," it said.

CNN has geolocated the photograph of the flag on a tower in Snihurivka.

The channel also said that the Ukrainians had entered the nearby village of Kalynivske and that "the front line is steadily moving towards Kherson."

Separately, another Russian military reporter, Alexander Kots, said on Telegram: "This morning, after seeing that the Russian flags had disappeared from the administrative buildings in Kherson and receiving several urgent recommendations to cross to the east bank, we decided to take two more flags with us to the ferry. So that those who would mock our state symbols would not get them."

"One was taken from the flagpole at the City Council.....I'll keep the state flag until we come back. So I can hang it up again," Kots added.

What Ukraine said earlier: Serhii Khlan, a member of the Ukrainian Kherson Regional Council, said that Russian forces appeared to be staging a tactical retreat from some frontline villages and blowing up bridges.

“The occupiers blew up not only Dariivskyi and Tiahynskyi bridges, they also blew up the bridge at the exit from Snihurivka towards Kherson across the canal,” Khlan said during a press conference. “They blew up the bridge in Novokairy, blew up the bridge in Mylove.”

“The occupiers are now blowing up absolutely all bridges” in the occupied Kherson region west of the Dnipro River, he said.

Images and reports from Russian propagandists and military analysts on Telegram appear to corroborate those claims. 

On Snihurivka, Khlan said: “As I understand, the occupiers are reinforcing [fortifications] in order to ensure the withdrawal of their units from the front line. We can say that under the onslaught of our Armed Forces, the occupiers are preparing and doing everything possible to make it look like a planned retreat from the front line, rather than an absolute failure of the front,” he said.

5 hr 41 min ago

Sean Penn hands Zelensky his Oscar during Kyiv visit

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Chris Liakos

President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a meeting with American actor, filmmaker, screenwriter and producer, Sean Penn, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on November 8.
President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a meeting with American actor, filmmaker, screenwriter and producer, Sean Penn, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on November 8. (President of Ukraine)

Actor Sean Penn during a visit to Kyiv honored Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by handing him his Oscar in a symbolic move, as shown in a video posted on the Ukrainian president’s Telegram account on Tuesday.

“If I know this is here with you, then I’ll feel better and stronger for the fight,” Penn told Zelensky on the video, adding that “when you win, bring it back to Malibu.”

This was Penn’s third visit to Ukraine during the war.  

“This time our meeting was special. Sean brought his Oscar statuette as a symbol of faith in the victory of our country. It will be in Ukraine until the end of the war,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Zelensky on his end presented Penn with Ukraine’s Order of Merit of the third degree, thanking him “for such sincere support and significant contribution.”

5 hr 43 min ago

Kherson currently "cannot be fully supplied and function," Russian commander says

From CNN's Tim Lister and Darya Tarasova 

A Ukrainian serviceman patrols at the frontline in the northern Kherson region, Ukraine, on November 7.
A Ukrainian serviceman patrols at the frontline in the northern Kherson region, Ukraine, on November 7. (Hannibal Hanschke/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The order for Russian troops to be withdrawn to the east bank of the Dnipro River happened at a meeting in Moscow between Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and the commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Surovikin said that "Kherson [city] and adjacent settlements in the current conditions cannot be fully supplied and function."

Surovikin claimed that "the Armed Forces of Ukraine are attacking schools, hospitals and civilians in Kherson, who are being evacuated to the other side of the Dnipro River."

Surovikin, who had warned that difficult choices would be required when he was appointed overall commander of the operation, said: "The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation successfully resisted the attempts of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of Kherson."

He claimed that "from August to October, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost more than 9,500 people in Kherson," a number he said was seven to eight times more than Russian losses.

It's impossible to independently verify Surovikin's claim.

Defending occupied territory on the west bank of Kherson had become increasingly difficult for the Russians as Ukrainian forces disabled bridges across the Dnipro and attacked Russian supply lines. More recently, the Ukrainian army has made advances along two fronts toward Kherson city. In response, Russian forces have begun fortifying positions on the opposite bank of the river.  

Kherson was one of four Ukrainian regions that Russia declared annexed in September. Once the withdrawal is complete, several thousand square kilometers of that annexed territory will have been surrendered.

5 hr 43 min ago

Russian defense minister orders withdrawal of Russian forces from west bank in Kherson

From CNN's Tim Lister

A Ukrainian howitzer fires in the Kherson Oblast, Ukraine, on November 5.
A Ukrainian howitzer fires in the Kherson Oblast, Ukraine, on November 5. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has ordered a withdrawal of Russian forces from the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, according to Russian state media.

His order comes as Ukrainian forces make advances toward the city of Kherson from two directions. 

The Russian withdrawal would be the most significant military development since Ukrainian forces swept through the northern Kharkiv region in September. 

Kherson was the first major Ukrainian city and the only regional capital that Russia has captured since the February invasion.

7 hr 25 min ago

Senior Russian-appointed official in Kherson killed in a road accident, according to regional Russian leader

From CNN's Tim Lister, Uliana Pavlova, Darya Tarasova and Anna Chernova

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-backed Kherson administration, is pictured in his office in the city of Kherson, Ukraine, on July 20.
Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-backed Kherson administration, is pictured in his office in the city of Kherson, Ukraine, on July 20. (AFP/Getty Images)

One of the most senior Russian-appointed officials in occupied Ukrainian territory has been killed, according to the Russian-installed leader of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, and reported in Russian state news agencies.

“It is very hard for me to say that Kirill Stremousov died today. He died on the territory of the Kherson region, moving in a car that got into an accident," Saldo said in a statement on Telegram.

Saldo called Stremousov, the Russian-appointed deputy head of the region, "one of the brightest, able to speak and present to people the truth about what is happening in the Kherson region."

Stremousov died in a road accident, the press secretary of the head of the region said, according to Russian news agency TASS.

Russian state media company Vesti (VGTRK) said that, according to the Minister of Health of the Kherson Region Vadim Ilmiev, Stremousov was killed in an accident on the highway between Kherson and Armyansk in Crimea.

Valeria Petrusevich, head of the nonprofit organization Good Peace-Crimean Volunteers, also wrote on her Telegram channel that "Kirill Stremousov, deputy governor of the Kherson region, died. The information is accurate, I know personally. It was an accident. Details later."

Stremousov, a Ukrainian who was quick to side with the Russian occupation when Kherson fell early in the invasion, had become one of the most vocal and outspoken of Russian appointees.

As deputy head of the Kherson region military administration, Stremousov was prominent in organizing and supporting the referendum on Kherson's declared annexation by Russia and more recently had been the driving force in the evacuation of civilians from the west bank in Kherson, as Ukrainian forces pushed toward the Dnipro River.

On Tuesday, Stremousov said: “Most residents who decided to stay in Kherson are only now beginning to realize the gravity of the situation and my warnings."

Stremousov frequently wrote on Telegram to describe Ukrainian officials and forces as "Nazis" and "fascists." But he was also critical of missteps by the Russian military. He had blamed the military setbacks in Kherson on “incompetent commanders” who had not been held accountable for their mistakes.

Sevastopol Gov. Mikhail Razvozhaev said that Stremousov "was a true patriot of Russia, brave and courageous, in any situation he remained in touch and considered it his duty to inform the residents of the Kherson region about what was happening. This was the case this morning as well. This is an irreparable loss." 

Earlier Wednesday, Stremousov had published a video on the situation on the front lines, particularly on the fighting around Snihurivska north of Kherson city, where there are reports that Ukrainian forces have broken through Russian defenses.

Stremousov was 45 years old, according to Vesti.

8 hr 13 min ago

Russia destroys bridges in occupied Kherson region and appears to withdraw from some villages

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Mick Krever in Kyiv

 Russian forces have destroyed bridges across occupied parts of Ukraine’s Kherson region west of the Dnipro River, a local Ukrainian official and Russian military analysts on Telegram reported on Wednesday.

Serhii Khlan, a member of the Ukrainian Kherson Regional Council, said that Russian forces appear to be staging a tactical retreat from some frontline villages to “slow down the onslaught of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.” CNN cannot independently confirm his claims.

“The occupiers blew up not only Dariivskyi and Tiahynskyi bridges, they also blew up the bridge at the exit from Snihurivka towards Kherson across the canal,” Khlan said during a press conference. “They blew up the bridge in Novokairy, blew up the bridge in Mylove.”

“The occupiers are now blowing up absolutely all bridges” in the occupied Kherson region west of the Dnipro River.

Images and reports from Russian propagandists and military analysts on Telegram appear to corroborate those claims. 

A popular Russian military analysis channel said Wednesday that “the destruction of bridges across the Kherson Front began to slow down the advance of the AFU [Armed Forces of Ukraine].”

Khlan said that Russian forces were withdrawing “en masse” from frontline villages along the western bank of the Dnipro River. He said that though it was not yet possible to officially say that Russia had abandoned the settlements, Russian forces were no longer present in Kachkarivka, Mylove, Novokairy, Berezynske, Sukhanove, Chervonyi Yar, Piatykhatky and Sadok.

“We must admit that the occupiers are running away, the occupiers are retreating,” Khlan said. “The most important task for them with the reinforced checkpoints that they are now doing in Niddniprianske, on the approaches to Kherson, and in Kozatske, on the approaches to Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam, is to ensure the withdrawal of their troops.”

There appears to have been fierce fighting around the Russian-occupied town of Snihurivka in the Mykolaiv region, just north of the Kherson region.

“As I understand, the occupiers are reinforcing [fortifications] in order to ensure the withdrawal of their units from the front line. We can say that under the onslaught of our Armed Forces, the occupiers are preparing and doing everything possible to make it look like a planned retreat from the front line, rather than an absolute failure of the front,” he said.

8 hr 45 min ago

US: Griner's transfer to Russian penal colony is "another injustice"

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

Brittney Griner is seen on the bottom part of a TV screen as she waits to appear in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service prior to a hearing at the Moscow Regional Court in Moscow, Russia, on October 25.
Brittney Griner is seen on the bottom part of a TV screen as she waits to appear in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service prior to a hearing at the Moscow Regional Court in Moscow, Russia, on October 25. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Brittney Griner’s ongoing transfer to a remote penal colony in Russia “another injustice layered on her ongoing unjust and wrongful detention.”

“As we work to secure Brittney Griner’s release, we expect Russian authorities to provide our Embassy officials with regular access to all U.S. citizens detained in Russia, including Brittney, as is their obligation,” Blinken said in a statement Wednesday. “Ensuring the health and welfare of U.S. citizen detainees in Russia is a priority, and we will continue to press for fair and transparent treatment for them all.”

“Our hearts are with Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, as well as their family, friends, and supporters, who all continue to suffer from Russia’s decision to wrongfully detain U.S. citizens,” the top US diplomat said.

“We continue to work relentlessly to bring them home. I am focused on doing so, as are so many others in the Department,” Blinken said. “We will not relent until they are reunited with their loved ones.”