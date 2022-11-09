NATO chief says partial Russian Kherson withdrawal shows support to Ukraine is working

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told CNN on Wednesday that a partial Russian withdrawal from Kherson shows that support provided by the military alliance to Ukraine is successful.
“It demonstrates the courage, the determination, the commitment of Ukrainian Armed Forces and also the importance of the continued support,” Stoltenberg told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in an interview.
“The combination of training Ukrainian forces with advanced equipment and the courage of Ukrainian forces is making it possible to make gains and to liberate territory as we now also see around Kherson,” he added.
His comments come after Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu earlier on Wednesday ordered a withdrawal of Russian forces from the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, according to Russian state media. Ukrainian forces have made advances toward Kherson city from two directions.
On Tuesday, the Pentagon’s Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said that Russia has suffered “tens of thousands of casualties” since the war began in February.
Stoltenberg told CNN’s Amanpour that NATO has the same analysis of Moscow’s losses.
“We have the same analysis that Russia has lost a lot and they have actually dedicated around 80% of their land forces to Ukraine and they have taken heavy losses, both when it comes to personnel but also when it comes to equipment and not least the more advanced ... types of ammunition. This shows again the gains that the Ukrainians have been able to make with the support of NATO allies and partners,” he told CNN.
However, the NATO chief cautioned that the Kremlin should not be underestimated.
“Russia still has a lot of military capabilities. We have seen the missile attacks, the drone attacks, against Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure and power plants. Therefore, the war is not over and we should not underestimate the brutality of the Russian armed forces,” he said.