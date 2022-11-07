Ukraine’s state-energy company, Ukrenergo, warned Monday morning that the country would face further scheduled and unscheduled power cuts.
“From 6:00 a.m. and until the end of the day, there will be scheduled power outages in Kyiv city, and Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava regions,” Ukrenergo said on its Facebook and Telegram channels.
“There will also be emergency outages in certain regions. They will be introduced by regional power distribution companies in case the deficit is bigger than planned. In case of emergency blackouts, electricity may be cut off earlier than planned and consumption restrictions may last longer.”
Ukraine’s electricity infrastructure has been under severe strain since Russia began attacking power plants on October 10.
“The country's power grid is still unable to resume full operation after the terrorist attacks of Russia,” Ukrenergo said. “We have to introduce power outages in some regions to avoid overloading of high-voltage infrastructure.”
1 hr 14 min ago
Fires spread in Russian-held Donetsk after shelling
From CNN's Josh Pennington
Several buildings were ablaze in Donetsk city early on Monday morning following Ukrainian artillery strikes on the area, currently under Russian occupation, according to authorities and social media.
According to the Russian-backed Joint Center for Control and Coordination, six rockets hit Donetsk's Voroshilovsky District at 3:13 a.m. local time.
Witnesses on social media reported a shortage of water as the large fire continued burning after the shelling.
Social media videos geolocated by CNN showed the Donetsk Railway Administration building among those on fire in the central part of the city.
No casualties have been reported yet.
1 hr 14 min ago
Kyiv mayor says it must be prepared for worst case scenario if city is left without water and electricity
From CNN’s Sahar Akbarzai and Josh Pennington
The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv is preparing for worst-case scenarios in the event of further Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure which could potentially leave the city without electricity or water, according to its mayor Vitali Klitschko.
“Our enemies are doing everything to keep the city without heat, electricity, and water supply, and in general, they want us all to die. This is their task. And how well we'll hold out depends on how well we're prepared for different scenarios ... that's why we need to be prepared,” said Klitschko on Sunday.
"This is not a war, this is terrorism, this is genocide,” the mayor said regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.
The city’s mayor encouraged some residents to think about staying with family and friends outside of Kyiv if the city is left without electricity or water.
“If you have extended family — this is for if we consider the worst case, if we were left without electricity and water supply — or friends outside Kyiv, where there is autonomous water supply, an oven, heating, please keep in mind the possibility of staying there for a certain amount of time,” the mayor said.
“His goal is for us to die, to freeze, or to make us flee our land so that he can have it. That's what the aggressor wants to achieve,” Klitschko said regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Some background: Russian forces have pounded Ukraine's critical infrastructure in recent weeks, severely damaging its electrical grid and forcing many towns and cities across the country to impose scheduled hours-long blackouts.
Preparing for emergency: The city’s Director for the Department of Municipal Security, Roman Tkachuk, relayed fears later in the afternoon on Sunday that all possible action plans are being considered in the case of an emergency but there were no plans to evacuate the city, according to a statement from the Kyiv City Council.
Tkachuk said each district within the city will have about 100 heating centers to operate in case of emergencies in the winter. These heating centers will be equipped with heat, lighting, toilets, canteens, places to rest, warm clothes, blankets and an ambulance crew will be on duty near such centers, the statement said.
"The civil protection system must be ready for various scenarios, but this does not mean that we are now preparing for evacuation. To respond efficiently, we must have a plan for all possible scenarios," Tkachuk said.
1 hr 17 min ago
Electricity and water temporarily cut off in Russian-occupied Kherson
From CNN's Olga Voitovych, Dennis Lapin and Chris Liakos
Electricity and water have been temporarily cut off in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, according to Ukrainian local officials and Russian-appointed local authorities.
The Russian-backed Kherson region administration announced the outages on Telegram Sunday.
It added that “three reinforced concrete columns of high-voltage power lines were damaged" after what it claimed was “a terrorist attack organized by the Ukrainian side.”
The Russian-backed Kherson region administration said that “power and water supply will be restored throughout the Kherson region in the very near future,” asking citizens to remain calm.
CNN cannot independently confirm or verify details of the claimed attack or who was behind it. Russia and Ukraine are accusing each other regarding the incident.
What Ukrainian officials are saying: Yuriy Sobolevskyi, a local Ukrainian leader, confirmed roughly 10 settlements of the Kherson region were left without electricity and water, including the whole city.
“A high-voltage power line was damaged. The occupiers have already 'reported' about the attack. However, they did not specify that the attack was carried out by them. Eyewitness testimonies confirm this,” Sobolevskyi said in a Telegram post.
More context: The fighting in the Kherson region has escalated in recent weeks. Russian-backed authorities have started evacuating residents, evacuations the Ukrainian side calls “forced."
Last month, a resident described the situation in the city as tense, with people “emotionally exhausted,” the streets empty from mid-afternoon onwards and Russian soldiers often seen in civilian clothes.
1 hr 17 min ago
Zelensky claims Russia will use Iranian missiles for possible attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure
From CNN's Mariya Knight
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia intends to use Iranian missiles for possible attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure, especially the country’s energy sector.
Already, more than 4.5 million residents are without power across Kyiv and six other regions because of Russian strikes, Zelensky said in his nightly address Sunday.
“We also understand that the terrorist state is concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks on our infrastructure. First of all, energy,” Zelensky said. “In particular, for this, Russia needs Iranian missiles,” the Ukrainian president said, adding Ukraine is “preparing to respond.”
He also said that on Sunday, Russians “used Iranian attack drones again,” but he stopped short of providing any further details.
“The whole world will know that the Iranian regime helps Russia prolong this war,” Zelensky said.
“If it was not for the Iranian supply of weapons to the aggressor, we would be closer to peace now,” he continued. “And this means closer to a complete solution to the food crisis.”
Some background: Iran is preparing to send approximately 1,000 additional weapons, including missiles and more attack drones, to Russia, officials from a Western country that closely monitors Iran’s weapons program told CNN.
The shipment is being closely monitored because it would be the first instance of Iran sending advanced precision guided missiles to Russia, which could give the Kremlin a substantial boost on the battlefield.
Iranian drones have played a significant role in the conflict since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February
1 hr 18 min ago
Iran acknowledges providing drones to Russia before Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine
From CNN's Adam Pourahmadi and Sophie Tanno
The Iranian government acknowledged for the first time Saturday that it had sent a limited number of drones to Russia in the months before the start of its invasion of Ukraine.
The statement by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian comes after previous denials by Tehran that it had supplied Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine, saying it “has not and will not” do so. Amirabdollahian did not say if the drones that were supplied to Moscow were the type that carry explosives.
“Some western countries have accused Iran of helping the war in Ukraine by providing drones and missiles to Russia. The part regarding missiles is completely wrong. The part about drones is correct, we did provide a limited number of drones to Russia in the months before the start of the war in Ukraine,” Amirabdollahian told reporters in Tehran.
Self-detonating drones, also known as "suicide drones," have played a significant role in the conflict since Russia launched its invasion in late February. They are capable of circling for some time in an area identified as a potential target and striking only once an enemy asset is identified.
Some context: Russia has launched a series of drone attacks across Ukraine in recent weeks, striking vital civilian infrastructure and sowing terror in Ukrainian cities far from the frontlines of the war. Ukrainian officials said last week that they had shot down more than 300 Iranian drones.
Officials from a Western country that closely monitors Iran’s weapons program also told CNN that Iran is preparing to send more attack drones, along with surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missiles, to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine.
The last shipment of weapons from Iran to Russia included about 450 drones, officials said, which the Russians have already used to deadly effect in Ukraine.