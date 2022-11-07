World
November 7, 2022 Russia-Ukraine news

By Kathleen Magramo and Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Updated 8:58 p.m. ET, November 7, 2022
10 hr 47 min ago

Ukrainian official says Iranian ballistic missiles bought by Russia may need to be destroyed at their launch sites

From CNN's Julia Kesaieva in Kyiv and Tim Lister

Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat holds a briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 14.
Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat holds a briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 14. (Ukrinform/Shutterstock)

Ukraine's air force says that newly arrived western air defense systems will help deal with the new threat of Iranian ballistic missiles reportedly being purchased by Russia.

Yuriy Ihnat, Air Force spokesperson, told a briefing in Kyiv that Ukraine might target the Iranian missiles at their launch sites, which would probably be well inside Russia. 

"They must somehow be destroyed, probably from where they are launched. Because we have no effective means of fighting ballistic [missiles], except for their physical destruction at the launch stage."

Ihnat said the Iranian missiles have "a range of 300 and 700 kilometers, which in principle will not create anything new for Ukraine, because [Russian-made] Iskanders were used from the first day of the war."

"I think both the top military leadership and our partners are working on this issue, looking for effective ways to counter these new threats," Ihnat said. 

He said that the Russians were unable to make progress on the battlefield and had resorted to attacking infrastructure supplying energy and water. "They want to hit energy facilities in the autumn-winter period first of all, because people's lives largely depend on them. This air terrorism will continue by all available means."

"It is clear that the missiles that will be received from Iran, if it is done, will be used at the energy infrastructure facilities, and [the Russians] will continue to strike with cruise missiles as well."

CNN reported on Nov. 1 that Iran is preparing to send about 1,000 additional weapons, including short range ballistic missiles and more attack drones, to Russia, citing officials from a western country that closely monitors Iran's weapons program.

13 hr 18 min ago

Kremlin says Russia is open to negotiations — but not at this moment

From CNN’s Anna Chernova

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Russia is “open to” negotiation with Ukraine but that the moment is not right for talks.

“We have repeatedly said that the Russian side remains open to achieving its goals through negotiations,” Peskov told reporters. “We also repeatedly drew the attention of everyone that at the moment we do not see such an opportunity, because Kyiv turned into a law [their decision] not to continue any negotiations.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree in early October formally ruling out the possibility of negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to Russia's illegal claim to annex portions of four Ukrainian regions. 

“Russians are not ready to admit they have occupied our country,” Zelensky said in September, a month before the decree. “This means there will be no substantial dialogue.”

“We want to end the war, but the space and opportunities have changed,” Zelensky said. “There is no reassurance that [the Russians] will do what they say they will do. I think they won’t. No one believes them.”

The Washington Post on Saturday reported that U.S. officials have privately encouraged the Ukrainian government to signal an openness to talks with Russia – not to reach a near-term settlement, but as a political move in order to maintain Western support for the war effort. CNN has not confirmed the Post’s reporting.

“We don't know if this is true or not,” the Kremlin’s spokesperson told reporters on a regular conference call adding, “We are unable to comment on this without being sure that it is true.”

CNN's Jo Shelley, Mariya Knight, and Olga Voitovych contributed reporting to this post.

14 hr 54 min ago

New advanced air defenses systems have arrived in Ukraine

From CNN's Mick Krever in Kyiv and Kevin Liptak, Maegan Vazquez and Sam Fossum in Washington

New air defense systems provided by Ukraine’s western allies have arrived in the country, Ukraine’s defense minister said on Monday.

“These weapons will significantly strengthen #UAarmy and will make our skies safer,” Oleksii Reznikov said on Twitter. “We will continue to shoot down the enemy targets attacking us. Thank you to our partners: Norway, Spain and the US.”

 

The United States this summer committed to sending eight NASAMS – National Advanced Surface to Air Missile Systems – to Ukraine. The White House in October said it would expedite the delivery of two systems.

NASAMS provide short-to-medium range defenses, and would be capable of engaging Russian cruise missiles. It’s the same system used to protect airspace in Washington, DC.

15 hr 30 min ago

Egypt's president called for an end to the war in Ukraine at a major climate conference

From CNN’s Mostafa Salem in Abu Dhabi

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi speaks during the Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit (SCIS) of the UNFCCC COP27 climate conference on November 7.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi speaks during the Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit (SCIS) of the UNFCCC COP27 climate conference on November 7. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi called for an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine at a speech during the opening of the World Leaders Summit at the COP27 UN climate conference.

The entire world is suffering because of the war between Russia and Ukraine,” Sisi said. “This war must stop, this war, and the suffering it has caused, must finish."

This year's UN climate summit is being held in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh, where thousands of climate negotiators and advocates will gather to raise their ambitions on the climate crisis. Negotiators from nearly 200 countries will, over the next two weeks, debate future clean energy proposals to prevent the worst consequences of the climate crisis.

Sisi called on world leaders to urgently take “more measures and actions” to clarify how they will reduce emissions, which will encourage stakeholders to release “adequate funding” to face the challenge of climate change.

“There is no time to sit back, there is no space for hesitation for the sake of future generations,” Sisi said. 

15 hr 58 min ago

This map shows the latest state of control in Ukraine

16 hr 20 min ago

Russian forces step up raids on civilians in occupied Kherson

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Mick Krever in Kyiv

Russian forces have stepped up their scrutiny of civilians in occupied areas of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, detaining locals to root out partisan resistance, according to the Ukrainian military.

In the occupied city of Kherson, Russian troops are now largely wearing civilian clothing and living in civilian housing as they ���strengthen positions inside for conducting street battles,” according to the Ukrainian military and a resident of the city with whom CNN exchanged messages.

“Amid the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers have significantly intensified filtration measures,” the National Resistance Center, a creation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said on Monday. “Raids among the local population have intensified in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region. The occupiers are actively looking for the underground movement.”

The National Resistance Center said that it was aware of dozens of detentions in recent days. It called on civilians to leave the occupied territories “if possible” while the Ukrainian military pushed its counter-offensive.

Fewer checkpoints, more aggressive behavior: A resident of the occupied city of Kherson told CNN through a third party on Sunday that Russian soldiers in occupied villages are behaving more aggressively towards civilians.

“On the west bank, near Snihurivka, there are cases of occupiers moving into locals’ houses when people move to the city,” the resident said. “Many soldiers came to the villages, they settle in empty houses. But there are cases when they kick people out of their homes.”

CNN is not identifying the Kherson resident for their safety. The city of Kherson itself has been “relatively quiet,” she said. 

“From time to time you can hear automatic gunfire at night,” the resident said. “There is a curfew in the city, and no one goes out at night. The occupiers have created some kind of territorial defense in the city, which deals with security issues.”

Checkpoints within the city itself have been removed, she said.

“There are only checkpoints at the entrance to the city. At the checkpoint they check documents and look what is in the car. If it is public transport, then the soldier enters the minibus. It may vary, it all depends on the mood of the occupiers. They can start checking phones and force men to undress to check for tattoos.”

More young soldiers appearing: The resident said that most soldiers appear to be over the age of 30, but that they had begun to see more young men, around ages 18 to 20.

Russian authorities continued Monday to try to restore electricity after an outage on Sunday.

“I think electricity and communication will be restored in the near future,” Kirill Stremousov, the Russia-appointed deputy head of Kherson region military administration, said Monday morning in a video on Telegram. “There is no food problem in the city, there are foodstuffs. It's true that some pharmacies are shut, but it is not impossible to get social benefits. We keep working on this too.”

Stremousov said that authorities continued to offer “evacuation” to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, including now to bed-ridden civilians or those with reduced mobility.

Evacuation offers like this have sparked concerns that Ukrainian citizens may be forced to go to Russian territory against their will. Reports emerged early in the war of tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians being forcibly sent to so-called “filtration centers” before being moved to Russia. Moscow denounced the claims as lies, alleging that Ukraine has hindered its efforts to “evacuate” people to Russia.

The Kherson city resident who spoke to CNN viewed the idea of getting on an “evacuation bus” to Crimea as a “one-way ticket.”

16 hr 32 min ago

It's 12:30 p.m. in Kyiv. This is what you need to know

One of the major issues Ukraine faces as it fends off Russian attacks is how to keep its population from freezing. With winter slowly approaching, Moscow has continually attacked energy and infrastructure targets in recent weeks. Here's the latest on the energy situation across Ukraine:

  • Outages coming: Ukraine’s state-energy company said Monday that the country would be subjected to further power cuts, both scheduled and unscheduled, due to damage from recent Russian attacks on infrastructure. The scheduled outages will take place throughout the day in Kyiv city and the regions of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava.
  • Prepare for the worst: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the Ukrainian capital must ready itself for further attacks on its already imperiled energy infrastructure. Klitschko said the Kremlin's strategy was not war, but rather "terrorism" and even "genocide." “Our enemies are doing everything to keep the city without heat, electricity, and water supply, and in general, they want us all to die," he said.
  • Problems extend to Russian-held regions: Electricity and water have also been temporarily cut off in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, according to Ukrainian local officials and Russian-appointed local authorities. Russian-backed forces and Ukraine each blamed the other for attacks causing the outage. CNN cannot independently confirm or verify details of the claimed attack or who was behind it.
  • Iran's role in all of this: In his nightly address Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia intends to use Iranian missiles for possible attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure, especially the country’s energy sector. Kyiv has accused Russia of using so-called "kamikaze drones" made by Tehran in its attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure in recent weeks. The Iranian government acknowledged for the first time Saturday that it had sent a limited number of drones to Russia in the months before the start of its invasion of Ukraine.
19 hr 23 min ago

Ukraine schedules further power outages Monday

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Mick Krever in Kyiv

People shop at a supermarket during a power outage in Kyiv on October 27.
People shop at a supermarket during a power outage in Kyiv on October 27. (Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images)

Ukraine’s state-energy company, Ukrenergo, warned Monday morning that the country would face further scheduled and unscheduled power cuts. 

“From 6:00 a.m. and until the end of the day, there will be scheduled power outages in Kyiv city, and Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava regions,” Ukrenergo said on its Facebook and Telegram channels. 

“There will also be emergency outages in certain regions. They will be introduced by regional power distribution companies in case the deficit is bigger than planned. In case of emergency blackouts, electricity may be cut off earlier than planned and consumption restrictions may last longer.” 

Ukraine’s electricity infrastructure has been under severe strain since Russia began attacking power plants on October 10.

“The country's power grid is still unable to resume full operation after the terrorist attacks of Russia,” Ukrenergo said. “We have to introduce power outages in some regions to avoid overloading of high-voltage infrastructure.”
15 hr 2 min ago

Fires spread in Russian-held Donetsk after shelling

From CNN's Josh Pennington

Smoke rises near a local railway administration headquarters n Donetsk, Ukraine, on November 7.
Smoke rises near a local railway administration headquarters n Donetsk, Ukraine, on November 7. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

Several buildings were ablaze in Donetsk city early on Monday morning following Ukrainian artillery strikes on the area, currently under Russian occupation, according to authorities and social media.

According to the Russian-backed Joint Center for Control and Coordination, six rockets hit Donetsk's Voroshilovsky District at 3:13 a.m. local time.

Witnesses on social media reported a shortage of water as the large fire continued burning after the shelling.

Social media videos geolocated by CNN showed the Donetsk Railway Administration building among those on fire in the central part of the city.

No casualties have been reported yet.