European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said it’s a "moral duty" of the G7 nations to help Ukraine, with a potentially punishing winter on the way.

"The winter is coming. Putin is waiting for the 'General Winter' to come and support the Russian army," Borrell said after a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the German town of Muenster.

He blamed Russia for destroying Ukraine "systematically” by bombing and destroying civilian infrastructure after Moscow’s army was unable to win on the battlefield.

“Millions of Ukrainians no longer have access to electricity, and what Putin is willing to do is to put the country in the darkness in the wintertime,” Borrell said.

“(We have to) continue supporting (them), providing arms to defend themselves, to bring economic and financial support, and reaching out (to) the whole world in order to explain which are the causes and the consequences of this war,” he added.

This week's meeting of the G7, which is short for Group of Seven, brought together leaders from some of the world’s largest economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the US.