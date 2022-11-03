Zelensky: Kremlin demanding security guarantees from Ukraine shows Russian aggression has failed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during his evening video message on Wednesday Nov. 2. (Office of President of Ukraine)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia demanding security guarantees from Kyiv demonstrates the failure of Moscow's invasion after eight months of fighting.

In his nightly address on Wednesday, the Ukrainian leader said: "252 days ago, Russia demanded security guarantees from the United States of America. After eight months of Russia's so-called 'special operation,' the Kremlin is demanding security guarantees from Ukraine. These are indeed striking changes."

"It shows both the failure of Russian aggression and how strong we are when we remain united," Zelensky added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia resumed its participation in the UN-brokered grain deal that it had left days earlier, saying it had received written security guarantees from Ukraine on demilitarizing the maritime corridor.